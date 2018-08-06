Albany International : Reports Second-Quarter Results
0
08/06/2018 | 11:01pm CEST
Second-quarter Highlights
Net sales were $256.2 million, an increase of 18.9% compared to 2017
(see Table 2). Excluding the impact of the adoption of the new revenue
recognition standard (ASC 606) and currency translation effects, Net
sales increased 17.0% (see Table 3).
Net income attributable to the Company was $30.4 million ($0.94 per
share), compared to $1.1 million ($0.03 per share) in Q2 2017. Q2 2018
Net income attributable to the Company was increased by $1.4 million
($0.04 per share) as a result of adopting ASC 606. Q2 2017 results
included a pre-tax charge of $15.8 million ($0.31 per share after tax)
related to revisions in the estimated profitability of two contracts
in the Albany Engineered Composites segment.
Net income attributable to the Company, excluding adjustments (a
non-GAAP measure), was $0.82 per share, compared to $0.16 per share in
Q2 2017, which included the $0.31 per share charge noted above (see
Table 20).
Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $61.9 million, compared to
$30.6 million in Q2 2017, which included the $15.8 million charge
noted above (see Tables 10 and 11).
Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) reported that Q2 2018 Net income
attributable to the Company was $30.4 million, including a net benefit
of $4.2 million from income tax adjustments. Net income attributable to
the Company was increased by $1.4 million as a result of adopting ASC
606. Q2 2017 Net income attributable to the Company was $1.1 million,
including a net charge of $0.8 million from income tax adjustments.
Q2 2018 Income before income taxes was $37.3 million, including $2.6
million of restructuring charges and $2.4 million of gains from foreign
currency revaluation. Q2 2017 Income before income taxes was $3.0
million, including restructuring charges of $2.0 million and losses of
$3.5 million from foreign currency revaluation. Q2 2017 Income before
income taxes also included a $15.8 million charge to Cost of goods sold
related to revisions in the estimated profitability of two contracts in
the Albany Engineered Composites segment.
Effective January 1, 2018, the Company adopted the provisions of ASC
606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, using the modified
retrospective method for transition. Under this transition method,
periods prior to 2018 are not restated. Table 1 summarizes the effect on
various operational metrics that resulted from the adoption of the new
standard:
Table 1
For the Three Months ended June 30, 2018
For the Six Months ended June 30, 2018
Increase/(decrease) attributable to the adoption of ASC 606
(in thousands)
Machine Clothing (MC)
Albany Engineered Composites (AEC)
Income Tax and noncontrolling interest Effects
Total Company
Machine Clothing (MC)
Albany Engineered Composites (AEC)
Income Tax and noncontrolling interest Effects
Total Company
Net sales
$
857
$
(1,257
)
$
-
$
(400
)
$
5,068
$
2,966
$
-
$
8,034
Gross profit
1,781
123
-
1,904
2,820
992
-
3,812
Selling, technical, general and research expenses
(5
)
-
-
(5
)
55
-
-
55
Operating income and Income before income taxes
1,786
123
-
1,909
2,765
992
-
3,757
Income taxes
-
-
507
507
-
-
1,108
1,108
Net income
1,786
123
(507
)
1,402
2,765
992
(1,108
)
2,649
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in ASC
-
-
27
27
-
-
84
84
Net income attributable to the Company
$
1,786
$
123
$
(534
)
$
1,375
$
2,765
$
992
$
(1,192
)
$
2,565
Table 2 summarizes Net sales and the effect of changes in currency
translation rates:
Table 2
Percent Change excluding Currency Rate Effect
Net Sales Three Months ended June 30,
Impact of Changes in Currency Translation Rates
Percent Change
(in thousands, excluding percentages)
2018
2017
Machine Clothing (MC)
$
162,635
$
146,572
11.0
%
$
3,145
8.8
%
Albany Engineered Composites (AEC)
93,590
68,999
35.6
1,215
33.9
Total
$
256,225
$
215,571
18.9
%
$
4,360
16.8
%
Table 3 summarizes Q2 Net sales excluding the impact of ASC 606 and
currency translation effects:
Table 3
(in thousands, excluding percentages)
Q2 2018 Net sales, as reported
Increase/ (decrease) due to ASC 606
Increase due to Changes in Currency Translation Rates
Q2 2018 Net sales on same basis as Q2 2017
Percent Change excluding Currency Rate and ASC
606 Effects
Machine Clothing
$
162,635
$
857
$
3,145
$
158,633
8.2
%
Albany Engineered Composites
93,590
(1,257
)
1,215
93,632
35.7
Total
$
256,225
$
(400
)
$
4,360
$
252,265
17.0
%
In Machine Clothing, when excluding the impact of ASC 606 and currency
translation effects, Net sales increased 8.2% compared to Q2 2017. The
increase was principally due to global growth in sales for the packaging
and tissue grades, more than offsetting a continuing but small decline
in publication grade sales.
AEC Net sales grew 35.7% compared to Q2 2017, when excluding the impact
of ASC 606 and currency translation effects, primarily driven by growth
in the LEAP, Boeing 787, F-35 and CH-53K programs.
Table 4 summarizes Gross profit by segment:
Table 4
Three Months ended
Three Months ended
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
(in thousands, excluding percentages)
Gross profit
Percent of sales
Gross profit
Percent of sales
Machine Clothing
$
79,607
48.9
%
$
70,832
48.3
%
Albany Engineered Composites
12,626
13.5
(7,599
)
-11.0
Corporate expenses
(55
)
-
(55
)
-
Total
$
92,178
36.0
%
$
63,178
29.3
%
Second-quarter MC Gross profit as a percentage of sales improved to
48.9% as a result of higher sales and strong capacity utilization. AEC’s
negative gross profit in Q2 2017 was principally due to the $15.8
million charge related to revisions in the estimated profitability of
two contracts, as described above. The additional improvement in AEC
Gross profit as a percentage of sales was driven by higher sales and
improved labor productivity.
Table 5 summarizes selling, technical, general and research (STG&R)
expenses by segment:
Table 5
Three Months ended
Three Months ended
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
(in thousands, excluding percentages)
STG&R Expense
Percent of sales
STG&R Expense
Percent of sales
Machine Clothing
$
26,963
16.6
%
$
31,602
21.6
%
Albany Engineered Composites
7,976
8.5
8,998
13.0
Corporate expenses
11,966
-
10,687
-
Total
$
46,905
18.3
%
$
51,287
23.8
%
Gains and losses from the revaluation of nonfunctional-currency assets
and liabilities (primarily arising in the Machine Clothing segment)
decreased total second-quarter STG&R expenses by $2.4 million in 2018,
and increased STG&R expenses by $1.6 million in 2017.
Table 6 summarizes second-quarter expenses associated with internally
funded research and development by segment:
Table 6
Research and development expenses
Three Months ended
June 30,
(in thousands)
2018
2017
Machine Clothing
$
4,211
$
4,525
Albany Engineered Composites
3,183
2,778
Total
$
7,394
$
7,303
Table 7 summarizes second-quarter operating income/(loss) by segment:
Table 7
Operating Income/(loss)
Three Months ended
June 30,
(in thousands)
2018
2017
Machine Clothing
$
50,843
$
38,425
Albany Engineered Composites
4,092
(17,828
)
Corporate expenses
(12,251
)
(10,742
)
Total
$
42,684
$
9,855
Table 8 presents the effect on Operating income from restructuring and
currency revaluation:
Table 8
Expenses/(gain) in Q2 2018
Expenses/(gain) in Q2 2017
resulting from
resulting from
(in thousands)
Restructuring
Revaluation
Restructuring
Revaluation
Machine Clothing
$
1,800
$
(2,331
)
$
805
$
1,650
Albany Engineered Composites
558
116
1,231
(63
)
Corporate expenses
231
(179
)
-
2
Total
$
2,589
(2,394
)
$
2,036
$
1,589
Restructuring charges for Q2 2018 included ongoing costs related to the
closure of the Machine Clothing facility in Sélestat, France. The
Company continues to assess whether property, plant and equipment in
that location will be transferred to other facilities, or if their value
can be recovered through a sale. Depending on the outcome of these
assessments, additional restructuring charges could be recorded in
future periods.
Q2 2018 Other income/expense, net, was expense of $0.7 million. Gains
and losses related to the revaluation of nonfunctional-currency balances
had a negligible impact. Q2 2017 Other income/expense, net, was expense
of $2.6 million, including losses related to the revaluation of
nonfunctional-currency balances of $1.9 million.
Table 9 summarizes currency revaluation effects on certain financial
metrics:
Table 9
Income/(loss) attributable to currency revaluation
Three Months ended June 30,
(in thousands)
2018
2017
Operating income
$
2,394
$
(1,589
)
Other income/(expense), net
9
(1,948
)
Total
$
2,403
$
(3,537
)
The Company’s income tax rate based on income from continuing operations
was 30.1% for Q2 2018, compared to 32.8% for Q2 2017. Discrete tax items
and the effect of a change in the estimated income tax rate decreased
income tax expense by $4.2 million in Q2 2018. Q2 2018 discrete tax
items included a reduction to income tax expense of $5.0 million due to
the reversal of a tax valuation allowance in Europe. Discrete tax items
and the effect of a change in the estimated income tax rate increased
income tax expense by $0.8 million in Q2 2017.
Tables 10 and 11 provide a reconciliation of Operating income and Net
income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
Table 10
Three Months ended June 30, 2018
(in thousands)
Machine Clothing
Albany Engineered Composites
Corporate expenses and other
Total Company
Operating income/(loss) (GAAP)
$
50,843
$
4,092
$
(12,251
)
$
42,684
Interest, taxes, other income/expense
-
-
(12,378
)
(12,378
)
Net income (GAAP)
50,843
4,092
(24,629
)
30,306
Interest expense, net
-
-
4,621
4,621
Income tax expense
-
-
7,031
7,031
Depreciation and amortization
8,182
10,247
1,244
19,673
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
59,025
14,339
(11,733
)
61,631
Restructuring expenses, net
1,800
558
231
2,589
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses
(2,331
)
116
(188
)
(2,403
)
Pretax loss attributable to non-controlling interest in ASC
-
121
-
121
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
58,494
$
15,134
$
(11,690
)
$
61,938
Table 11
Three Months ended June 30, 2017
(in thousands)
Machine Clothing
Albany Engineered Composites
Corporate expenses and other
Total Company
Operating income/(loss) (GAAP)
$
38,425
$
(17,828
)
$
(10,742
)
$
9,855
Interest, taxes, other income/expense
-
-
(8,622
)
(8,622
)
Net income (GAAP)
38,425
(17,828
)
(19,364
)
1,233
Interest expense, net
-
-
4,285
4,285
Income tax expense
-
-
1,779
1,779
Depreciation and amortization
8,431
8,218
1,184
17,833
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
46,856
(9,610
)
(12,116
)
25,130
Restructuring expenses, net
805
1,231
-
2,036
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses
1,650
(63
)
1,950
3,537
Pretax (income) attributable to non-controlling interest in ASC
-
(144
)
-
(144
)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
49,311
$
(8,586
)
$
(10,166
)
$
30,559
Payments for capital expenditures were $23.4 million in Q2 2018,
compared to $21.7 million in Q2 2017. Depreciation and amortization was
$19.7 million in Q2 2018, compared to $17.8 million in Q2 2017.
CFO Comments
CFO and Treasurer John Cozzolino said, “Second-quarter cash flow was
slightly negative as cash generated by the Company’s strong operating
results was utilized to fund the continued growth in AEC. Overall, total
debt increased about $4 million to $525 million as of the end of the
quarter and cash balances increased $3 million to $155 million. The
combined effect of those two changes resulted in a $1 million increase
in net debt (total debt less cash, see Table 22) to a balance of $370
million as of the end of the quarter. The Company’s leverage ratio, as
defined in our revolving credit facility, was 2.23 at the end of Q2, as
compared to 2.55 at the end of Q1, well below our current limit of 3.75.
“Capital expenditures during the quarter were about $23 million, as the
Company continues to invest in equipment to support multiple ramp-ups in
AEC. We continue to expect capital expenditures to range from $20
million to $25 million per quarter through the second half of the year.
“The Company’s income tax rate based on income from continuing
operations was 30.1% in Q2 compared to 32.5% in Q1. The tax rate
declined from Q1 due to a favorable shift in the estimated mix of
pre-tax income in the countries in which the Company does business. Cash
paid for income taxes was about $6 million in Q2 and $14 million through
the first half of the year. We estimate cash taxes for the full year
2018 to range from $22 million to $25 million.”
CEO Comments
CEO Olivier Jarrault commented, “Q2 2018 was a very good quarter for
Albany International with strong performance across both businesses.
Total Company Net sales increased 19%, or 17% excluding the impact of
ASC 606 and currency translation effects. Compared to Q2 2017, which
included a $15.8 million pre-tax charge for revisions in AEC contract
estimates, Net income and Adjusted EBITDA both increased sharply. Net
income increased to $30 million while Adjusted EBITDA grew to $62
million due to higher sales and improved productivity in both MC and AEC.
“MC sales in the second quarter, excluding the impact of ASC 606 and
currency translation effects, increased 8% compared to last year. The
increase was principally due to global growth in sales for the packaging
and tissue grades, more than offsetting a continuing but small decline
in publication grade sales. A substantial amount of the sales growth was
driven by North America, where sales increased across all paper grades.
“MC gross margin was strong during the quarter, rising to 48.9%, a nice
improvement compared to 48.3% in Q2 last year. The increase was
principally due to higher sales and strong capacity utilization.
Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA both increased significantly
compared to Q2 2017, with Adjusted EBITDA improving to $58 million in
the quarter.
“The strong performance in MC over the first half of the year places the
business on track to exceed the high end of our expected full-year
Adjusted EBITDA range of $180 million to $195 million. Assuming no
significant changes in global economic conditions or currency rates, we
currently anticipate Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 and Q4 to be in the range of
$47 million to $51 million per quarter.
“Q2 was another strong quarter for AEC with significant growth in Net
sales, Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA compared to Q2 2017. Net
sales, excluding the impact of ASC 606 and currency translation effects,
increased 36%, while profitability continued to show improvement over
last year.
“The increase in sales was primarily driven by the LEAP program. Sales
of fan cases, fan blades and spacers for LEAP engines, which represented
about 49% of AEC Q2 2018 sales, grew 49% compared to Q2 2017, reflecting
the unprecedented steep ramp up of this jet engine program. Higher sales
of Boeing 787 fuselage frames, as well as F-35 and CH-53K components,
also contributed to the growth in sales.
“AEC operating income improved to $4.1 million in the current quarter,
compared to a loss in Q2 2017 which included the charge for contract
revisions. Adjusted EBITDA also showed good improvement as it increased
to $15.1 million in the quarter, or 16.2% of Net sales, as a result of
volume increases and productivity improvement. Excluding the impact of
the Q2 2017 charge for contract revisions, Q2 2018 Adjusted EBITDA more
than doubled compared to last year.
“In R&D, our new product development activities – which focus on
existing, derivative and new technologies – and our process improvement
projects – which aim to optimize our operational performance across AEC
– continued to progress well during the quarter. Our execution to date
on our major existing contracts, along with anticipated new contract
wins, continue to provide the potential for AEC to reach annual sales of
$475 million to $550 million in 2020. The potential for AEC beyond 2020
will be based not only on executing on the continued ramp up of existing
programs on which we are already well established, but also on
increasing share or acquiring first-time content on ramping programs,
while at the same time winning new contracts on future commercial and
defense airframe and engine platforms.
“The LEAP engine continues to be the preferred choice for single-aisle
aircraft, as evidenced at the Farnborough Air Show where new orders and
commitments in excess of 800 LEAP and CFM56 engines were announced. This
strengthens the already strong LEAP engine order backlog, which
represents several years of production. It has also been reported that
at least one-third of the A320neo-family aircraft in the Airbus backlog
do not yet have engines selected, providing a deep reserve of additional
potential orders.
“We expect AEC to continue to perform well over the second half of the
year. For the full year 2018, we expect the increase in Net sales to end
up closer to the upper end of the 20% to 30% range we discussed last
quarter; and while profitability could fluctuate somewhat over the
second half, full-year Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales
should show strong incremental improvement compared to 2017. Beyond
2018, we remain on track toward our goal of 18% to 20% Adjusted EBITDA
as a percentage of sales in 2020.
“So in summary, this was a very good quarter for the Company, with
outstanding financial performance in MC and solid sales growth with good
profitability in AEC. With the strong year-to-date results and our
expectation of good performance over the second half of the year, our
financial outlook for both businesses for the full year 2018 is for
improvement compared to 2017, at levels in line with or better than
previously discussed expectations.”
About Albany International Corp.
Albany International is a global advanced textiles and materials
processing company, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the
world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential
to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries.
Albany Engineered Composites is a rapidly growing supplier of highly
engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany
International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 22
plants in 10 countries, employs 4,400 people worldwide, and is listed on
the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about
the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.
This release contains certain non-GAAP metrics, including: net sales,
and percent change in net sales, excluding the impact of ASC 606 and/or
currency translation effects (for each segment and the Company as a
whole); EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (for each segment and the Company as
a whole, represented in dollars or as a percentage of net sales); net
debt; and net income per share attributable to the Company, excluding
adjustments. Such items are provided because management believes that,
when reconciled from the GAAP items to which they relate, they provide
additional useful information to investors regarding the Company’s
operational performance.
Presenting sales and increases or decreases in sales, after currency
effects and/or ASC 606 impact are excluded, can give management and
investors insight into underlying sales trends. EBITDA, or net income
with interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization added back, is a
common indicator of financial performance used, among other things, to
analyze and compare core profitability between companies and industries
because it eliminates effects due to differences in financing, asset
bases and taxes. An understanding of the impact in a particular quarter
of specific restructuring costs, currency revaluation, inventory
write-offs associated with discontinued businesses, or other gains and
losses, on net income (absolute as well as on a per-share basis),
operating income or EBITDA can give management and investors additional
insight into core financial performance, especially when compared to
quarters in which such items had a greater or lesser effect, or no
effect. Restructuring expenses in the MC segment, while frequent in
recent years, are reflective of significant reductions in manufacturing
capacity and associated headcount in response to shifting markets, and
not of the profitability of the business going forward as restructured.
Net debt is, in the opinion of the Company, helpful to investors wishing
to understand what the Company’s debt position would be if all available
cash were applied to pay down indebtedness. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and
net income per share attributable to the Company, excluding adjustments,
are performance measures that relate to the Company’s continuing
operations.
Net sales, or percent changes in net sales, excluding currency rate
effects, are calculated by converting amounts reported in local
currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of a prior period. The
impact of ASC 606 is determined by calculating what GAAP net sales would
have been under the prior ASC 605 standard, and comparing that amount to
the amount reported under the new ASC 606 standard.These amounts
are then compared to the U.S. dollar amount as reported in the current
period. The Company calculates EBITDA by removing the following from Net
income: Interest expense net, Income tax expense, Depreciation and
amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by: adding to EBITDA costs
associated with restructuring, and inventory write-offs associated with
discontinued businesses; adding (or subtracting) revaluation losses (or
gains); subtracting (or adding) gains (or losses) from the sale of
buildings or investments; subtracting insurance recovery gains in excess
of previously recorded losses; and subtracting (or adding) Income (or
loss) attributable to the non-controlling interest in Albany Safran
Composites (ASC). Adjusted EBITDA may also be presented as a percentage
of net sales by dividing it by net sales. Net income per share
attributable to the Company, excluding adjustments, is calculated by
adding to (or subtracting from) net income attributable to the Company
per share, on an after-tax basis: restructuring charges; inventory
write-offs associated with discontinued businesses; discrete tax charges
(or gains) and the effect of changes in the income tax rate; foreign
currency revaluation losses (or gains); acquisition expenses; and losses
(or gains) from the sale of investments.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and net income per share attributable to the
Company, excluding adjustments, as defined by the Company, may not be
similar to similarly named measures of other companies. Such measures
are not considered measurements under GAAP, and should be considered in
addition to, but not as substitutes for, the information contained in
the Company’s statements of income.
The Company discloses certain income and expense items on a per-share
basis. The Company believes that such disclosures provide important
insight into underlying quarterly earnings and are financial performance
metrics commonly used by investors. The Company calculates the quarterly
per-share amount for items included in continuing operations by using
the income tax rate based on income from continuing operationsand
the weighted-average number of shares outstanding for each period.
Year-to-date earnings per-share effects are determined by adding the
amounts calculated at each reporting period.
Table 12 summarizes Net sales and the effect of changes in currency
translation rates:
Table 12
Impact of Changes in Currency Translation Rates
Percent Change excluding Currency Rate Effect
Net Sales Six Months ended June 30,
Percent
(in thousands, excluding percentages)
2018
2017
Change
Machine Clothing (MC)
$
310,786
$
289,399
7.4
%
$
9,905
4.0
%
Albany Engineered Composites (AEC)
175,420
125,449
39.8
3,526
37.0
Total
$
486,206
$
414,848
17.2
%
$
13,431
14.0
%
Table 13 summarizes year-to-date Net sales excluding the impact of ASC
606 and currency translation effects:
Table 13
(in thousands, excluding percentages)
Net Sales Six Months ended June 30, 2018, as
reported
Increase due to ASC 606
Increase due to Changes in Currency Translation Rates
2018 Net sales on same basis as 2017
Percent Change excluding Currency Rate and ASC
606 Effects
Machine Clothing
$
310,786
$
5,068
$
9,905
$
295,813
2.2
%
Albany Engineered Composites
175,420
2,966
3,526
168,928
34.7
Total
$
486,206
$
8,034
$
13,431
$
464,741
12.0
%
Tables 14 and 15 provide a reconciliation of Operating income and Net
income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
Table 14
Six Months ended June 30, 2018 (in thousands)
Machine Clothing
Albany Engineered Composites
Corporate expenses and other
Total Company
Operating income/(loss) (GAAP)
$
81,613
$
6,366
$
(24,464
)
$
63,515
Interest, taxes, other income/expense
-
-
(22,727
)
(22,727
)
Net income (GAAP)
81,613
6,366
(47,191
)
40,788
Interest expense, net
-
-
8,909
8,909
Income tax expense
-
-
11,640
11,640
Depreciation and amortization
16,544
21,404
2,673
40,621
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
98,157
27,770
(23,969
)
101,958
Restructuring expenses, net
10,152
779
231
11,162
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses
(813
)
301
499
(13
)
Pretax (income) attributable to non-controlling interest in ASC
-
(222
)
-
(222
)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
107,496
$
28,628
$
(23,239
)
$
112,885
Table 15
Six Months ended June 30, 2017 (in thousands)
Machine Clothing
Albany Engineered Composites
Corporate expenses and other
Total Company
Operating income/(loss) (GAAP)
$
76,688
$
(22,942
)
$
(21,213
)
$
32,533
Interest, taxes, other income/expense
-
-
(20,326
)
(20,326
)
Net income (GAAP)
76,688
(22,942
)
(41,539
)
12,207
Interest expense, net
-
-
8,613
8,613
Income tax expense
-
-
8,329
8,329
Depreciation and amortization
16,718
16,022
2,386
35,126
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
93,406
(6,920
)
(22,211
)
64,275
Restructuring expenses, net
916
3,801
-
4,717
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses
3,313
34
2,052
5,399
Pretax (income) attributable to non-controlling interest in ASC
-
(314
)
-
(314
)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
97,635
$
(3,399
)
$
(20,159
)
$
74,077
Tables 16, 17, 18 and 19 contain per share effects of certain income and
expense items:
Table 16
Three Months ended June 30, 2018 (in thousands, except
per share amounts)
Pretax amounts
Tax Effect
After-tax Effect
Per Share Effect
Restructuring expenses, net
$
2,589
$
779
$
1,810
$
0.06
Foreign currency revaluation gains
2,403
723
1,680
0.05
Favorable effect of change in income tax rate
-
359
359
0.01
Net discrete income tax benefit
-
3,849
3,849
0.12
Favorable effect of applying ASC 606
1,909
534*
1,375
0.04
* Includes tax and noncontrolling interest effects
Table 17
Three Months ended June 30, 2017 (in thousands, except
per share amounts)
Pretax amounts
Tax Effect
After-tax Effect
Per Share Effect
Restructuring expenses, net
$2,036
$739
$1,297
$0.04
Foreign currency revaluation losses
3,537
1,284
2,253
0.07
Unfavorable effect of change in income tax rate
-
36
36
0.00
Net discrete income tax charge
-
754
754
0.02
Charge for revision to estimated profitability of AEC contracts
15,821
5,854
9,967
0.31
Table 18
Six Months ended June 30, 2018 (in thousands, except
per share amounts)
Pretax amounts
Tax Effect
After-tax Effect
Per Share Effect
Restructuring expenses, net
$
11,162
$
3,565
$
7,597
$
0.24
Foreign currency revaluation gains
13
54
67
0.00
Net discrete income tax benefit
-
4,139
4,139
0.13
Favorable effect of applying ASC 606
3,757
1,192*
2,565
0.08
* Includes tax and noncontrolling interest effects
Table 19
Six Months ended June 30, 2017 (in thousands, except
per share amounts)
Pretax amounts
Tax Effect
After-tax Effect
Per Share Effect
Restructuring expenses, net
$
4,717
$
1,718
$
2,999
$
0.09
Foreign currency revaluation losses
5,399
1,964
3,435
0.11
Net discrete income tax charge
-
1,585
1,585
0.05
Charge for revision to estimated profitability of AEC contracts
15,821
5,854
9,967
0.31
Table 20 contains the calculation of Net income per share attributable
to the Company, excluding adjustments:
Table 20
Three Months ended
June 30,
Six Months ended
June 30,
Per share amounts (Basic)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income attributable to the Company, reported (GAAP)
$
0.94
$
0.03*
$
1.26
$
0.37*
Adjustments:
Restructuring expenses, net
0.06
0.04
0.24
0.09
Discrete tax adjustments and effect of change in income tax rate
(0.13
)
0.02
(0.13
)
0.05
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses
(0.05
)
0.07
0.00
0.11
Net income attributable to the Company, excluding adjustments
(non-GAAP)
$
0.82
$
0.16
$
1.37
$
0.62
*Includes charge of $0.31 per share for revisions in the estimated
profitability of two AEC contracts.
Table 21 contains the calculation of AEC Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage
of sales:
Table 21
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales Three months
ended
(in thousands, except percentages)
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
June 30, 2017
March 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
15,134
$
13,495
$
10,794
$
(8,586
)*
$
5,188
$
5,530
Net sales (GAAP)
$
93,590
$
81,830
$
76,465
$
68,999
$
56,450
$
68,302
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales
16.2
%
16.5
%
14.1
%
(12.4
)%
9.2
%
8.1
%
*Includes charge of $15.8 million in Q2 2017 for revisions in
estimated profitability of two AEC contracts
.
Table 22 contains the calculation of net debt:
Table 22
(in thousands)
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
June 30, 2017
March 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
Notes and loans payable
$
26
$
226
$
262
$
249
$
274
$
312
Current maturities of long-term debt
1,844
1,821
1,799
51,732
51,699
51,666
Long-term debt
523,186
518,656
514,120
444,030
428,477
432,918
Total debt
525,056
520,703
516,181
496,011
480,450
484,896
Cash and cash equivalents
154,744
151,426
183,727
138,792
143,333
181,742
Net debt
$
370,312
$
369,277
$
332,454
$
357,219
$
337,117
$
303,154
Table 23 contains the reconciliation of MC 2018 projected Adjusted
EBITDA to MC 2018 projected net income:
Table 23
Machine Clothing Full-Year 2018 Outlook (in millions)
Actual, six months ended June 30, 2018
Results for last two quarters of year to meet low
end of range
Results for last two quarters of year to meet high
end of range
Estimated range for full- year
Net income (non-GAAP)
$
81
$
56
$
71
$
137 - $152
Depreciation and amortization
17
17
17
34
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
98
$
73
$
88
$
171 - $186
Restructuring expenses
10
*
*
*
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)
(1
)
*
*
*
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
107
$
73
$
88
$
180 - $195
*Due to the uncertainty of these items, management is currently
unable to project restructuring expenses and foreign currency
revaluation gains/losses for 2018.
This press release may contain statements, estimates, or projections
that constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined under U.S.
federal securities laws. Generally, the words “believe,” “expect,”
“intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “look
for,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which
generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are
subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including, without
limitation, those set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report
on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) that could cause actual
results to differmaterially from the Company’s historical
experience and our present expectations or projections.
Forward-looking statements in this release or in the webcast include,
without limitation, statements about macroeconomic and paper-industry
trends and conditions during 2018 and in future years; expectations in
2018 and in future periods of sales, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (both in
dollars and as a percentage of net sales), income, gross profit, gross
margin, cash flows and other financial items in each of the Company’s
businesses, and for the Company as a whole; the timing and impact of
production and development programs in the Company’s AEC business
segment and the sales growth potential of key AEC programs, as well as
AEC as a whole; the amount and timing of capital expenditures, future
tax rates and cash paid for taxes, depreciation and amortization; future
debt and net debt levels and debt covenant ratios; the impact of the new
revenue recognition standard on financial results for each business
segment and for the Company as a whole; the impact of the U.S. tax
legislation passed in Q4 2017; the timing and impact of the
restructuring in France; and changes in currency rates and their impact
on future revaluation gains and losses. Furthermore, a change in any one
or more of the foregoing factors could have a material effect on the
Company’s financial results in any period. Such statements are based on
current expectations, and the Company undertakes no obligation to
publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Statements expressing management’s assessments of the growth
potential of its businesses, or referring to earlier assessments of such
potential, are not intended as forecasts of actual future growth, and
should not be relied on as such. While management believes such
assessments to have a reasonable basis, such assessments are, by their
nature, inherently uncertain. This release and earlier releases set
forth a number of assumptions regarding these assessments, including
historical results, independent forecasts regarding the markets in which
these businesses operate, and the timing and magnitude of orders for our
customers’ products.
Historical growth rates are no guarantee of future growth, and such
independent forecasts and assumptions could prove materially incorrect
in some cases.
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in
thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
$
256,225
$
215,571
Net sales
$
486,206
$
414,848
164,047
152,393
Cost of goods sold
312,377
275,642
92,178
63,178
Gross profit
173,829
139,206
36,707
41,314
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
78,637
81,721
10,198
9,973
Technical and research expenses
20,515
20,235
2,589
2,036
Restructuring expenses, net
11,162
4,717
42,684
9,855
Operating income
63,515
32,533
4,621
4,285
Interest expense, net
8,909
8,613
726
2,558
Other expense, net
2,178
3,384
37,337
3,012
Income before income taxes
52,428
20,536
7,031
1,779
Income tax expense
11,640
8,329
30,306
1,233
Net income
40,788
12,207
(59
)
116
Net income/(loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interest
178
251
$
30,365
$
1,117
Net income attributable to the Company
$
40,610
$
11,956
$
0.94
$
0.03
Earnings per share attributable to Company shareholders - Basic
$
1.26
$
0.37
$
0.94
$
0.03
Earnings per share attributable to Company shareholders - Diluted
$
1.26
$
0.37
Shares of the Company used in computing earnings per share:
32,257
32,166
Basic
32,239
32,147
32,273
32,200
Diluted
32,255
32,182
$
0.17
$
0.17
Dividends declared per share, Class A and Class B
$
0.34
$
0.34
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in
thousands, except share data) (unaudited)
June 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
154,744
$
183,727
Accounts receivable, net
249,482
202,675
Contract assets
59,244
-
Inventories
97,659
136,519
Income taxes prepaid and receivable
6,087
6,266
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
19,559
14,520
Total current assets
586,775
543,707
Property, plant and equipment, net
450,694
454,302
Intangibles, net
52,322
55,441
Goodwill
165,474
166,796
Deferred income taxes
81,237
68,648
Noncurrent receivables
36,981
32,811
Other assets
48,978
39,493
Total assets
$
1,422,461
$
1,361,198
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Notes and loans payable
$
26
$
262
Accounts payable
54,752
44,899
Accrued liabilities
125,255
105,914
Current maturities of long-term debt
1,844
1,799
Income taxes payable
14,620
8,643
Total current liabilities
196,497
161,517
Long-term debt
523,186
514,120
Other noncurrent liabilities
97,563
101,555
Deferred taxes and other liabilities
13,556
10,991
Total liabilities
830,802
788,183
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, par value $5.00 per share; authorized
2,000,000 shares; none issued
-
-
Class A Common Stock, par value $.001 per share; authorized
100,000,000 shares; issued 37,447,819 in 2018 and 37,395,753 in
2017
37
37
Class B Common Stock, par value $.001 per share; authorized
25,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 3,233,998 in 2018 and
2017
3
3
Additional paid in capital
429,635
428,423
Retained earnings
558,639
534,082
Accumulated items of other comprehensive income:
Translation adjustments
(102,888
)
(87,318
)
Pension and postretirement liability adjustments
(48,422
)
(50,536
)
Derivative valuation adjustment
8,155
1,953
Treasury stock (Class A), at cost 8,418,620 shares in 2018 and
8,431,335 shares in 2017
(256,602
)
(256,876
)
Total Company shareholders' equity
588,557
569,768
Noncontrolling interest
3,102
3,247
Total equity
591,659
573,015
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,422,461
$
1,361,198
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (in
thousands) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
$
30,306
$
1,233
Net income
$
40,788
$
12,207
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
17,114
15,201
Depreciation
35,416
29,845
2,559
2,632
Amortization
5,205
5,281
(854
)
(758
)
Change in other noncurrent liabilities
(1,231
)
(2,354
)
(6,118
)
(6,745
)
Change in deferred taxes and other liabilities
(6,902
)
(7,357
)
853
534
Provision for write-off of property, plant and equipment
1,124
830
154
212
Non-cash interest expense
154
423
1,047
681
Compensation and benefits paid or payable in Class A Common Stock
1,336
1,670
34
75
Fair value adjustment on foreign currency option
71
129
Changes in operating assets and liabilities that (used)/provided
cash:
(12,903
)
(14,395
)
Accounts receivable
(44,370
)
(15,136
)
(13,877
)
-
Contract assets
(11,761
)
-
(1,371
)
1,655
Inventories
(10,615
)
(13,266
)
(1,157
)
(780
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(5,220
)
(2,697
)
(5
)
(2,817
)
Income taxes prepaid and receivable
97
(2,817
)
11,420
(1,459
)
Accounts payable
8,882
2,065
5,853
10,071
Accrued liabilities
4,668
(900
)
10,020
1,978
Income taxes payable
6,589
(508
)
(1,643
)
(3,621
)
Noncurrent receivables
(4,170
)
(7,536
)
(5,745
)
4,692
Other, net
(3,321
)
3,938
35,687
8,389
Net cash provided by operating activities
16,740
3,817
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(23,352
)
(21,360
)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(39,123
)
(46,405
)
(23
)
(353
)
Purchased software
(52
)
(391
)
(23,375
)
(21,713
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(39,175
)
(46,796
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
10,020
16,114
Proceeds from borrowings
23,031
32,259
(5,653
)
(540
)
Principal payments on debt
(14,143
)
(21,142
)
-
-
Taxes paid in lieu of share issuance
(1,652
)
(1,364
)
3
100
Proceeds from options exercised
150
175
(5,482
)
(5,467
)
Dividends paid
(10,956
)
(10,926
)
(1,112
)
10,207
Net cash used in/(provided by) financing activities
(3,570
)
(998
)
(7,882
)
(1,424
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents