Albemarle Corporation : Announces Netha Johnson as President, Bromine Specialties

07/25/2018 | 12:46pm CEST

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that it has named Netha Johnson as Albemarle's President, Bromine Specialties, effective Aug. 1, 2018. Johnson replaces Raphael Crawford as he transitions to President, Catalysts. As President, Bromine Specialties, Johnson will be responsible for overseeing and leading the continued success of the global business unit, while ensuring it supports the company's overall growth strategy.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

Johnson joins Albemarle as a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of diverse business leadership experience, both domestically and internationally. Prior to his role with Albemarle, he served in several roles with 3M Company, most recently as Vice President and General Manager Electrical Markets Division where he was directly responsible for a $1.3B global P&L.

"We are delighted to welcome Netha to Albemarle and look forward to the leadership and impact his wealth of experience will bring," said Luke Kissam, Albemarle Chairman, President and CEO. "We are confident that his business insights, combined with his leadership skills, will allow him to play a significant role in our future success."

Johnson has a BS in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Southern California and an MBA from Duke University.

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, from energy and communications to transportation and electronics.  Working side-by-side with our customers, we develop value-added, customized solutions that make them more competitive. Our solutions combine the finest technology and ingredients with the knowledge and know-how of our highly experienced and talented team of operators, scientists and engineers.

Discovering and implementing new and better performance-based sustainable solutions is what motivates all of us. We think beyond business-as-usual to drive innovations that create lasting value. Albemarle employs approximately 5,400 people and serves customers in approximately 100 countries. We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding Albemarle Corporation's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-announces-netha-johnson-as-president-bromine-specialties-300686184.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
