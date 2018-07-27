Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Albioma    ABIO   FR0000060402

ALBIOMA (ABIO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 07/27 05:29:55 pm
18.51 EUR   +1.70%
06:17pALBIOMA : Death of former Albioma CEO, Dominique Fond ... (pdf)
PU
06:01pALBIOMA : Death of former Albioma CEO, Dominique Fond
GL
06:01pALBIOMA : Death of former Albioma CEO, Dominique Fond
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Albioma : Death of former Albioma CEO, Dominique Fond ... (pdf)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 06:17pm CEST

Press release

Paris La Défense, 27 July 2018

Death of former Albioma CEO, Dominique Fond

It is with immense sadness that Albioma's General Management, Board of Directors and employees announce that the company's former Chief Executive Office, Mr Dominique Fond, died in Nice on July 25, 2018.

Aged 71, Mr Fond was CEO of Albioma (which was then named SIDEC) from 1989 to 2008.

He successfully led the company's commitment to renewably-sourced electricity production using sugar cane residues, and to wind and solar power, marked by numerous projects in French overseas departments.

Ten years after his departure from the Group, people who worked with him remember him as an outstanding, charismatic and inventive leader.

Mr Fond, who graduated from the prestigious Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales, was a member of the French national order of merit (chevalier de l'ordre du Mérite).

The thoughts of the Albioma management team and all its employees are with Mr Fond's family and all those who were close to him.

Disclaimer

Albioma SA published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 16:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALBIOMA
06:17pALBIOMA : Death of former Albioma CEO, Dominique Fond ... (pdf)
PU
06:01pALBIOMA : Death of former Albioma CEO, Dominique Fond
GL
06:01pALBIOMA : Death of former Albioma CEO, Dominique Fond
AQ
07/25ALBIOMA : 2018 first-half results (pdf)
GL
07/25ALBIOMA : 2018 first-half results (pdf)
AQ
07/11ALBIOMA : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité au 30 j... (pdf)
PU
07/11ALBIOMA : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as at 30 June 2018
GL
07/11ALBIOMA : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as at 30 June 2018
AQ
07/092017 DIVIDEND : results of the option for the pay... (pdf)
PU
07/09ALBIOMA : 2017 dividend: results of the option for the payment in the form of ne..
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 441 M
EBIT 2018 94,7 M
Net income 2018 40,2 M
Debt 2018 686 M
Yield 2018 3,77%
P/E ratio 2018 13,68
P/E ratio 2019 12,38
EV / Sales 2018 2,85x
EV / Sales 2019 2,71x
Capitalization 572 M
Chart ALBIOMA
Duration : Period :
Albioma Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALBIOMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 22,9 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Moyne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacques Pétry Chairman
Julien Gauthier Deputy CEO-Finances & Head-Investor Relations
Jean-Carlos Angulo Independent Director
Marie-Claire Daveu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALBIOMA-13.50%666
NEXTERA ENERGY INC7.66%79 083
ENEL-9.10%55 210
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.4.81%53 559
INNOGY SE14.31%23 816
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%21 087
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.