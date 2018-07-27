Albioma : Death of former Albioma CEO, Dominique Fond ... (pdf)

Press release

Paris La Défense, 27 July 2018

Death of former Albioma CEO, Dominique Fond

It is with immense sadness that Albioma's General Management, Board of Directors and employees announce that the company's former Chief Executive Office, Mr Dominique Fond, died in Nice on July 25, 2018.

Aged 71, Mr Fond was CEO of Albioma (which was then named SIDEC) from 1989 to 2008.

He successfully led the company's commitment to renewably-sourced electricity production using sugar cane residues, and to wind and solar power, marked by numerous projects in French overseas departments.

Ten years after his departure from the Group, people who worked with him remember him as an outstanding, charismatic and inventive leader.

Mr Fond, who graduated from the prestigious Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales, was a member of the French national order of merit (chevalier de l'ordre du Mérite).

The thoughts of the Albioma management team and all its employees are with Mr Fond's family and all those who were close to him.