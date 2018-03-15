Log in
ALBIREO PHARMA INC (ALBO)
Albireo Pharma Inc : Albireo Pharma, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

03/15/2018 | 11:50am CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 15, 2018, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/23551

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2016 25,0 M
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -26,6 M
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017
EV / Sales 2016 15,3x
EV / Sales 2017 475 224x
Capitalization 383 M
Chart ALBIREO PHARMA INC
Duration : Period :
Albireo Pharma Inc Technical Analysis Chart | ALBO | US01345P1066 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ALBIREO PHARMA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 67,4 $
Spread / Average Target 91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald H. W. Cooper President & Chief Executive Officer
David John Chiswell Chairman
Jan Peter Mattsson Chief Operating Officer
Michael J. Gutch CFO, Director & Chief Business Officer
Paresh N. Soni Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALBIREO PHARMA INC36.60%383
GILEAD SCIENCES13.20%107 051
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.62%44 421
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-8.35%36 288
GENMAB21.96%12 757
BLUEBIRD BIO INC25.41%11 164
