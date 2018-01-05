Log in
ALDERMORE GROUP PLC
Aldermore : Architectural Profiles strengthens future with new finance facility

01/05/2018

Architectural Profiles Limited (APL), a designer and manufacturer of cladding and roofing products and systems, has agreed a new finance facility with Aldermore, the specialist bank.

APL, which has offices in Reading and a manufacturing plant in Chester, was established in 1982 and is now one of the UK's leading manufacturers of cladding, roofing systems and specialist bespoke profiles for the entire building envelope. Over 35 years it has built an outstanding reputation for delivering projects across a range of sectors, including prestige automotive dealerships, commercial, residential and industrial properties, and public-sector buildings.

The new funding facility from Aldermore is enabling the business to maximise its new manufacturing plant and boost sales, whilst freeing up capital to support new projects and strengthening the firm's business pipeline. The facility will also allow APL to further develop its extensive product range, expand into new markets and support its customers.

David Dunne, Financial Director of Architectural Profiles Limited said: 'We have been extremely impressed with Aldermore. One of our main reasons for choosing the bank was the effort taken to get to know us, our business and our requirements. The team worked closely with us to create a 'bespoke facility' which successfully delivered everything we wanted and we are now reaping the rewards.'

Graeme Elliot, Business Development Manager at Aldermore said: 'We take pride in getting to know our clients and making sure the services we offer work for both them and us. Architectural Profiles Limited is a fantastic company that manufacture and deliver high-quality products and systems and we are proud that we can assist it to keep delivering that excellence both here and for exporting abroad.'

For further information on Architectural Profiles, please visit www.archprof.co.uk

*Ends*

For further information, journalists can contact:

Carmel McCarthy, Aldermore
Phone: 020 3553 4216
Mobile: 07464 644754
Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Aldermorenews

David Dunne or Andrew Dunne, Architectural Profiles
Phone: 0118 9272 424
Email: [email protected]

Notes to Editors:

For further information about Aldermore, please review our Notes to Editors page

Aldermore Group plc published this content on 05 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2018 16:39:09 UTC.

EPS Revisions
