ALDERMORE GROUP PLC
Report
01/22 05:35:24 pm
311.2 GBp   -0.26%
07:29p ALDERMORE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Aldermore Group plc AMENDMENT
04:39p ALDERMORE : Form 8.3 - ALD LN
04:16p MAGNETAR CAPITA : - Form 8.3 - Aldermore Group plc
Aldermore : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Aldermore Group plc AMENDMENT

01/22/2018 | 07:29pm CET

AMENDMENT

INCREASED EQUITY PURCHASES BY 71,354 TO 259,553

INCREASED EQUITY SALES BY 16,088 TO 291,401

INCREASED EQUITY SWAP PURCHASES BY 13,921

INCREASED EQUITY SWAP SALES BY 54,695

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Aldermore Group plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Corporate Broker & Financial Advisor to Aldermore Group plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

01 December 2017

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

(GBP)

Lowest price per unit paid/received

(GBP)

Ordinary Shares

Purchases

Sales

259,553

291,401

3.1130

3.1130

3.1000

3.1000

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(GBP)

Ordinary Shares

Equity Swaps

Long

Short

454

617

2,032

22,292

953

627

13,921

22,289

8,924

69,919

979

4,794

23,920

12,986

16,266

58,646

697

3,238

3.0998

3.1010

3.1014

3.1018

3.1019

3.1020

3.1023

3.1028

3.1029

3.1037

3.1039

3.1060

3.1000

3.1001

3.1017

3.1050

3.1090

3.1094

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

(GBP)

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(GBP)

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(GBP)

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable) (GBP)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

22 January 2018

Contact name:

Alwyn Basch

Telephone number:

020 7742 7407

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Aldermore Group plc published this content on 22 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2018 18:29:09 UTC.

