ALE Property : Appointment of Non-Executive Director Opens in a new Window

14 February 2018

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Chairman of ALE Property Group (ASX: LEP), Robert Mactier is today announcing the appointment of Mr Michael Triguboff as a non-executive director of Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited ("ALE") with effect from 15 February 2018.

Michael is to be appointed as a nominee director of ALE's largest securityholder, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Limited ("Caledonia").

"We welcome Michael's appointment to the Board. His deep background in the funds management industry and his experience will bring valuable capabilities and perspectives to our Board."

Details of Michael's background and experience are attached to this announcement.

ALE has entered into a Nominee Director Protocol which sets out the procedures to be followed by the Board, Caledonia and Michael as their nominated representative on the Board. The protocol will assist the management of any issues relating to conflicts of interest and confidential information and ensure that the Board continues to serve the interests of all securityholders at all times.

Mr Michael Triguboff

Background and Experience

Michael is a founding Director of Adexum Capital Limited, a private equity company investing in both public and private mid-market companies. Michael is also Vice Chairman of Pyrolyx AG, a dual listed German and Australian company involved in recycling.

Michael has a background in equity funds management with groups including MIR and Lazard Asset Management Pacific, Lazard Asia Funds and was a global partner of Lazard Freres & Co.

Michael was previously based in the USA and held positions with Quantum Funds and Equity Investments with a focus on principal investments in both public and private companies.

Michael's academic qualifications include: