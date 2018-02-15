ALE Property : Taxation Components of Distribution Opens in a new Window

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

16 February 2018

Announcement No. 03/18

ALE Property Group

Stapled Security Distribution Taxation Components

ALE Property Group is a Managed Investment Trust for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth). Detailed below are the taxation components for the distribution for the ALE Property Group (ASX: LEP) for the half year ended 31 December 2017. These components are provided solely for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H and should not be used for any other purpose.

The distribution is 10.35 cents per stapled security and will be paid to holders on 5 March 2018.

Total cash distribution Component subject to fund payment withholding Australian Income Tax deferred 10.3500 - Total 10.3500 -

In accordance with section 12-405 of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth), this distribution includes a 'fund payment' of $Nil in respect of the income year ending 30 June 2018.

Australian resident stapled securityholders should not rely on this notice or the information contained in the table above for the purpose of completing their income tax returns.

Details of the full year components of distributions are provided in the annual tax statement which will be forwarded to securityholders on 5 September 2018.

- Ends -

Contact:

Andrew Wilkinson Managing Director ALE Property Group

02 8231 8588

Website: www.alegroup.com.au

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited ABN 45 105 275 278

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust ARSN 106 063 049