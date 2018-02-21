Alexander & Baldwin : Announces Fourth Quarter & Full-year 2017 Earnings Release and Webcast

Log in
02/21/2018 | 01:01am CET

HONOLULU, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)(A&B) will report results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2017 at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 28, 2018. In connection with this announcement, A&B will host a live webcast of its conference call with financial analysts and professional investors on February 28, at 5 p.m. ET.

A&B Logo 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Alexander & Baldwin)

The webcast and call will feature a presentation on operating and financial performance, followed by questions from investors invited to participate in the interactive portion of the discussion. Parties listening via the webcast will be in a "listen-only" mode.

Company participants on the call will be Chris Benjamin, president and chief executive officer, and Jim Mead, chief financial officer.

Access to the webcast will be via a link on the Investors page of A&B's website at www.alexanderbaldwin.com. Presentation slides will be available for download from A&B's website at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 28, 2018.

Alexander & Baldwin is Hawaii's premier commercial real estate company and the state's largest owner of grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. With a portfolio of approximately 86,000 acres in Hawaii, A&B is the state's fourth largest private landowner. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages four million square feet of retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawaii and on the U.S. Mainland. A&B's interests extend beyond commercial real estate into diversified agriculture, renewable energy, and land stewardship. A&B also is Hawaii's largest construction materials company and paving contractor. Over its nearly 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a lead role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction and real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Contact:
Suzy Hollinger
Director, Investor Relations
(808) 525-8422
[email protected]

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexander--baldwin-announces-fourth-quarter--full-year-2017-earnings-release-and-webcast-300601579.html

SOURCE Alexander & Baldwin


© PRNewswire 2018
