Alexander & Baldwin : Summary ToggleAlexander & Baldwin Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Webcast

News Summary

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Webcast

07/28/2018 | 03:47am CEST

HONOLULU, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) (A&B) will report results for the second quarter 2018 at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 2, 2018. In connection with this announcement, A&B will host a live webcast of its conference call with financial analysts and professional investors on August 2, at 5 p.m. ET.

The webcast and call will feature a presentation on operating and financial performance, followed by questions from investors invited to participate in the interactive portion of the discussion. Parties listening via the webcast will be in a 'listen-only' mode.

Company participants on the call will be Chris Benjamin, president and chief executive officer, and Jim Mead, chief financial officer.

Access to the webcast will be via a link on the Investors page of A&B's website at www.alexanderbaldwin.com. Presentation slides will be available for download from A&B's website at 4:30 p.m. ET on August 2, 2018.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. With a portfolio of approximately 87,000 acres in Hawai`i, A&B is the state's fourth largest private landowner. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages 3.3 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i. A&B's interests extend beyond commercial real estate into diversified agriculture, renewable energy, and land stewardship. A&B also is Hawai`i's largest construction materials company and paving contractor. Over its nearly 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a lead role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction and real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Contact:Suzy Hollinger
Vice President, Investor Relations
(808) 525-8422
[email protected]

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexander--baldwin-announces-second-quarter-2018-earnings-release-and-webcast-300688098.html

SOURCE Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

Disclaimer

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2018 01:46:04 UTC
