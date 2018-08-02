Alexander & Baldwin : Summary ToggleAlexander & Baldwin names Francisco Gutierrez senior vice president, development

Log in
News Summary

Alexander & Baldwin names Francisco Gutierrez senior vice president, development

08/02/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

HONOLULU, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B or Company) announced today it has named Francisco Gutierrez as senior vice president, development, effective Aug. 27. Gutierrez will lead all of A&B's real estate development activities and will report to Lance Parker, executive vice president and chief real estate officer.

Gutierrez has more than 20 years of design and development experience and most recently served as senior director of development at GGP, one of the nation's largest owners, redevelopers and operators of retail properties. He led GGP's entitlement, zoning, regulatory and planning efforts for all of the company's Hawaii properties and its redevelopment of Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco.

He also served as development director at Oliver McMillan, working on high-rise residential projects in downtown Honolulu. Prior to that, Gutierrez worked at The Mills Corporation in Washington, D.C., doing retail and mixed-use development, and as an architect at Gensler in Houston.

Gutierrez received bachelor's degrees in architecture and environmental design and a master's degree in architecture from the University of Houston. He is the president of the Hawaii chapter of NAIOP (formerly the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties) and is an active board member of HomeAid Hawaii.

'Francisco brings extensive experience in commercial development, having led some of the most prominent retail development projects in Hawaii. As a local resident, he also has a deep understanding of our state's retail markets and development climate. We believe he will be a strong addition as we continue our focus on our commercial real estate holdings in Hawaii,' Parker said.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. With a portfolio of approximately 87,000 acres in Hawai'i, A&B is the state's fourth largest private landowner. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages 3.3 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai'i. A&B's interests extend beyond commercial real estate into diversified agriculture, renewable energy, and land stewardship. A&B also is Hawai'i's largest construction materials company and paving contractor. Over its nearly 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a lead role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction and real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Contact: Tran Chinery; 808-525-8406; [email protected]

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexander--baldwin-names-francisco-gutierrez-senior-vice-president-development-300691344.html

SOURCE Alexander & Baldwin

Disclaimer

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 19:00:02 UTC
