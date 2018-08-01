Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Alexander Nubia International Inc    AAN   CA0146791045

ALEXANDER NUBIA INTERNATIONAL INC (AAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Alexander Nubia International : Aton Resources Inc. Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 05:23am CEST

Aton Resources Inc. Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

July 31, 2018 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Aton Resources Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Aton Resources') (TSX-V: AAN) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on July 30, 2018 (the 'Meeting').

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company voted in favor of resolutions:

  1. Electing as directors of the Company:
    • Bill Koutsouras - 99.54% in favor;
    • Mark W. Campbell - 99.54% in favor;
    • Giles Baynham - 97.53% in favor;
    • David Laing - 97.78% in favor;
    • Anthony Clements - 99.54% in favor; and
    • Tonno Vahk - 99.54% in favor.
  2. Approving the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditors of the Company - 99.91% in favor.
  3. Approving the Company's stock option plan - 99.10% in favor.

About Aton Resources Inc.

Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ('Abu Marawat'), located in Egypt's Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200km north of Centamin's Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified a 40km long gold mineralised trend at Abu Marawat, anchored by the Hamama deposit in the west and the Abu Marawat deposit in the east, containing numerous gold exploration targets, including three historic British mines. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of RIRG and orogenic gold mineralisation, VMS precious and base metal mineralisation, and epithermal-IOCG precious and base metal mineralisation. Abu Marawat is over 738km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity.

For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact:

Mark Campbell
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +202-27356548
Email: [email protected]

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forwardlooking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Aton Resources Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 03:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALEXANDER NUBIA INTERNATIO
05:23aALEXANDER NUBIA INTERNATIONAL : Aton Resources Inc. Announces Results of its Ann..
PU
01:40aALEXANDER NUBIA INTERNATIONAL : Capital Drilling’s Rig 256 Arrives at Rodr..
AQ
07/31ATON RESOURCES INC : . Announces Results of Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
07/11ALEXANDER NUBIA INTERNATIONAL : Aton Updates Latest Developments at Hamama West,..
AQ
06/05ALEXANDER NUBIA INTERNATIONAL : Aton Submits Study to the Egyptian Mineral Resou..
AQ
06/01ALEXANDER NUBIA INTERNATIONAL : Aton Announces the Results of Surface and Underg..
AQ
05/31ALEXANDER NUBIA INTERNATIONAL : Aton Submits Study to the Egyptian Mineral Resou..
AQ
05/31ALEXANDER NUBIA INTERNATIONAL : Aton Announces the Closing of Its Private Placem..
AQ
05/30ALEXANDER NUBIA INTERNATIONAL : Aton Announces the Results of Surface and Underg..
AQ
05/29ALEXANDER NUBIA INTERNATIONAL : Aton Announces The Closing Of Its Private Placem..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Rent-A-Center With 25% Upside And A 3.5% Dividend Yield 
2015Aaron's declares $0.023 dividend 
2015The Best Stocks To Buy This Week 
2015Aaron's Is A Strong Company In Transition 
2015Aaron's (AAN) CEO John Robinson on Q4 2014 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Managers
NameTitle
Mark W. Campbell President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
William Koutsouras Chairman
Justin Blanchet Chief Financial Officer
Giles Edward Baynham Non-Independent Director
Anthony Paul Clements Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEXANDER NUBIA INTERNATIONAL INC6
BHP BILLITON PLC0.00%127 798
BHP BILLITON LIMITED15.62%127 798
RIO TINTO6.46%96 269
RIO TINTO LIMITED6.12%96 269
ANGLO AMERICAN11.83%31 069
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.