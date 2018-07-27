Log in
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Alibaba : Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2018

07/27/2018

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. The annual report can be accessed under the SEC Filing section on the Company’s investor relations website at http://alibabagroup.com/en/ir/secfilings.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Alibaba Group, 26/F Tower One, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group’s mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a company that lasts at least 102 years.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 396 B
EBIT 2019 122 B
Net income 2019 70 161 M
Finance 2019 208 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 49,45
P/E ratio 2020 34,18
EV / Sales 2019 8,16x
EV / Sales 2020 5,73x
Capitalization 3 441 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 1 526  CNY
Spread / Average Target 16%
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Michael Evans President & Director
Yun Ma Executive Chairman
Wei Wu Chief Financial Officer
Jian Feng Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING12.61%505 886
JD.COM-11.54%52 832
EBAY-8.77%33 536
SHOPIFY INC (US)68.60%18 356
MERCADOLIBRE15.59%16 117
RAKUTEN INC-25.57%10 190
