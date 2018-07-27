Alibaba : Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2018

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) today announced that it filed
its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.
The annual report can be accessed under the SEC Filing section on the
Company’s investor relations website at http://alibabagroup.com/en/ir/secfilings.
The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the
audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its
shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed
to Investor Relations Department, Alibaba Group, 26/F Tower One, Times
Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group’s mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The
company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It
envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and
that it will be a company that lasts at least 102 years.
