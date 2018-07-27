Alibaba Cloud : Continues to Invest in Malaysia

Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, today announced
the launch of their second availability zone (“Availability Zone B”) in
Malaysia to expand its cloud footprint and bolster its cloud capacity,
serving increasing customer demand locally and in the region. The new
zone complements Availability Zone A which was launched last year in
heightening cloud security and ensuring business continuity through
resilient cloud infrastructure.
Alibaba Cloud will also continue to invest in Malaysia by setting up the
first cloud based Anti-DDoS Scrubbing Center in August. The center will
mitigate risks and offer customers the highest level of protection
against stronger DDoS attacks. The new center will feature a variety of
security functions including Anti-DDoS Pro, a service that defends
against all types of DDoS attacks.
“I welcome Alibaba Cloud’s effort to further support and enhance
Malaysia’s digital economy. The world moves ever closer towards
e-commerce and we see a considerable surge in demand by local industries
to participate in this new economy on a global platform. Malaysia is now
pushing ahead with efforts to strengthen its infrastructure with a view
towards making access to the Internet a basic human right and
categorising facilities which enhance access to broadband as a public
utility. The success of our trade on a global platform with assistance
of companies like Alibaba Cloud depends on an efficient Internet
environment. The advanced technology afforded by Alibaba Cloud opens new
opportunities, which I believe will quite substantially benefit Malaysia
in its efforts to raise competition and efficiency in this new
industry,” said Gobind Singh Deo, Malaysia’s Minister of Communications
and Multimedia.
In addition to ensuring high availability and resiliency, Availability
Zone B offers payment hardware security modules (HSM), elastic
computing, database, networking and monitoring services. It is also
certified for SAP hosting, the German-based global market leader in
enterprise application software.
“Alibaba Cloud is committed to bringing elastic, scalable and secure
cloud products and services to our Malaysian customers. The launch of
our Availability Zone B and Anti-DDoS Scrubbing Center will enable us to
offer even greater security and choice for our customers. At the same
time, the launch will facilitate knowledge sharing with local
enterprises and talents on how to use Alibaba Cloud technology to
achieve a highly secure and resilient cloud infrastructure,” said Kenny
Tan, Malaysia General Manager at Alibaba Cloud.
These new developments in Malaysia come on the back of a number of
initiatives by Alibaba Cloud. Earlier this year, the company announced
the collaboration with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) in
the Malaysia City Brain Initiative to create a smart city powered by AI
and big data.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726006067/en/