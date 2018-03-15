Alibaba Cloud :’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation

First global public cloud platform in Indonesia to meet growing needs
driven by digital transformation within the country
Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, today announced
the commencement of operations for its first data center in Indonesia.
The data center is the first global public cloud platform in the country
that will now provide a local choice for Indonesian businesses,
particularly SMEs and startups, by offering a powerful, reliable and
cost-effective cloud product and services. Alibaba Cloud’s data center
will also help Indonesian customers with low latency or data residency
requirements to store and process data within the country.
The data center will offer a comprehensive suite of cloud products and
services ranging from elastic computing, database service, networking,
security and middleware to analytics and big data. This full range of
Alibaba Cloud’s solutions will satisfy the surging needs of local
enterprises across a range of industries including e-commerce, media,
Fintech, gaming, logistics, transportation and manufacturing. In
particular, the big data service “MaxCompute”, a big data platform that
allows users to store and process massive amounts of structural data to
levels as high as terabyte or even petabyte, will bring sophisticated
data intelligence services such as data processing, analytics and
machine learning to Indonesian businesses, empowering data-driven
innovation and business transformation.
“As the only global cloud services provider originating from Asia, we
are uniquely positioned with cultural and contextual advantages to
provide innovative data intelligence solutions and computing
capabilities to customers across this region,” said Alex Li, General
Manager of Asia Pacific, Alibaba Cloud.
The launch of the data center is part of Alibaba Cloud’s ongoing
commitment to support the Indonesian government’s initiative to create
1,000 startups by 2020. For SMEs and startups, access to scalable and
affordable cloud services are essential to accelerate their growth. By
migrating IT infrastructure to Alibaba Cloud, these growing firms can
leverage the available powerful cloud services to scale rapidly,
accelerate innovation and reduce cost. They can expand their geographic
reach through Alibaba Cloud’s established global network to support
international operations and better compete in global trade.
In order to incubate a local internet-related ecosystem, Alibaba Cloud
also announced that it will bring the Alibaba Cloud Certified
Professional (“ACP”) program to Indonesia. Within a year, the program
aims to train 300 and certify 100 cloud-savvy professionals in
Indonesia, providing both entrepreneurs and local talent with knowledge
regarding the best-in-class technology in cloud computing, big data and
security.
“Alibaba Cloud has always been at the forefront of driving the future of
data intelligence, and we are dedicated to making our technology as
inclusive as possible within the markets we operate. By providing a full
range of cutting edge cloud solutions and combining this with our
expertise, we can assist Indonesian SMEs, government, and enterprises to
integrate advanced cloud technology into their daily operations to drive
innovation and thrive in the digital age,” said Raymond Ma, Head of
Alibaba Cloud ASEAN & ANZ.
Alibaba Cloud already has a proven track record of helping Indonesian
internet companies to innovate their business on cloud, including
Tokopedia, GTech Digital Asia, Dwidaya Tour, and Yogrt.
Tokopedia, one of the largest online marketplaces in Indonesia,
currently runs over 20 core applications and various kinds of managed
services on Alibaba Cloud. The company is also leveraging Alibaba
Cloud’s AI solutions to gain insights from its huge data sets and to
improve its customer experience.
Another successful example is GTech Digital Asia. The company is using
Alibaba Cloud’s solutions ranging from elastic computing services to
relational database to support its omni-channel e-commerce platform. The
newly launched data center will further help GTech Digital Asia to meet
the data residency requirement.
The Indonesia data center adds to Alibaba Cloud’s data centers in 17
regions worldwide. Alibaba Cloud has a dedicated team of solutions
architects and professional consultants in Indonesia to provide services
from cloud consulting to after-sales support.
For more information on products and services, go to: https://www.alibabacloud.com/campaign/indonesia-DC/launch
For more information on Alibaba Cloud Certified Professional program, go
to: https://www.alibabacloud.com/support/certification
About Alibaba Cloud
Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (www.alibabacloud.com),
the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, is among the world’s top three
IaaS providers according to Gartner, and the largest provider of public
cloud services in China, according to IDC. Alibaba Cloud provides a
comprehensive suite of cloud computing services to businesses worldwide,
including merchants doing business on Alibaba Group marketplaces,
start-ups, corporations and government organizations. Alibaba Cloud is
the official Cloud Services Partner of the International Olympic
Committee.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314006307/en/