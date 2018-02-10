Alibaba Group : Unveils Olympic Games Technology Showcase and Future Vision at Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA), the world’s largest retail commerce company,
kicked off its first Olympic Games as a TOP partner today with the
opening of its showcase – “The Olympic Games on the Cloud” – at the
Gangneung Olympic Park. The event was attended by Jack Ma, founder and
executive chairman of Alibaba Group, Thomas Bach, President of the
International Olympic Committee, as well as distinguished guests and
former Olympians including Yao Ming (basketball) and Michelle Kwan
(figure skating).
The Alibaba technology showcase is an interactive, future-looking
experience that shows fans, athletes, organizing bodies and fellow
partners Alibaba’s vision for a future Olympic Games - one that runs
completely on the cloud. Visitors will explore different Games-related
scenarios that illustrate the potential impact of Alibaba’s cloud
services and e-commerce platform services on future Olympic Games.
“Our long-term partnership with the Olympic Games is the ultimate
showcase for Alibaba, both in terms of what we stand for as a company
and how we can use our technology to reimagine the Olympic Games for the
digital era,” said Jack Ma, executive chairman of Alibaba Group. “Like
the Olympic Games, Alibaba believes in creating a level playing field,
giving everyone the chance to compete on the global stage.”
“The IOC is entering into a new era of digitalization which we are doing
in partnership with Alibaba,” said IOC President Thomas Bach. “Alibaba
is offering us a unique platform to expand the appeal of the Olympic
Games and to keep our fans close. I am impressed by the company’s
forward-looking, efficiently-driven work and look forward to ten more
years of partnership and even more success.”
The partnership between Alibaba Group and the IOC began in January 2017,
when the two signed a historic, long-term strategic partnership to
transform the Olympic Games for the digital era. Alibaba will serve as
the official “Cloud Services” and “E-Commerce Platform Services”
partner, and a founding partner of the Olympic Channel through the LA
2028 Games.
Alibaba Cloud ET Sports Brain
At today’s event, Alibaba Group chief marketing officer, Chris Tung,
also unveiled Alibaba Cloud ET Sports Brain, a suite of cloud-based and
AI-powered solutions that will drive the digital transformation of the
Olympic Games to benefit fans, spectators, athletes, venues and
organizers.
Built on Alibaba Cloud’s high-performance infrastructure of world-class
data centers, CDNs (content delivery networks) and market-leading
security services, Alibaba Cloud ET Sports Brain merges data
intelligence and machine learning to re-define engagement between fans,
organizers, venues and athletes. Potential applications of Alibaba Cloud
ET Sports Brain at the Olympic Games include:
-
Enhancing the Games Experience: Cloud-driven big data can
transform the way fans engage with the Games, creating a seamless,
mobile experience moving between offline and online. Fans and athletes
would be able to get around the city, find their way to the best
events, be prepared for the weather, and experience the Games in new
ways with the latest immersive technology.
-
Smart City Planning for Host Cities: When future host cities
start planning for Olympic Games venues, Alibaba Cloud can use AI to
perform big data geospatial analysis to pick the optimal locations.
-
Safety and Security at the Games: Cloud-based biometric
identification at sports venues that can improve access control,
security and crowd management.
-
Improving Training Efficiency for Athletes: Deep machine
learning can help model relationships between sleep, nutrition and the
intensity of training as well as changes in temperature, wind speed,
and other natural conditions to support athlete performance.
-
Expanding the Reach and Accessibility of Olympic Games Content: Cloud
technology can improve storage, search and customization of
content, making it easier for rights-holders to cover the Games and
for fans to find and share their favorite moments anytime, anywhere.
“The opportunity for technology to positively influence, shape and
reimagine the Olympic Games experience is tremendous and we haven’t even
scratched the surface yet,” said Chris Tung, CMO of Alibaba Group. “Over
the next ten years, Alibaba Cloud services will serve as the foundation
of our efforts to drive the digital transformation of the Games,
creating a more efficient and enjoyable experience for all audiences.”
To follow Alibaba Group and its Olympic Games activities, visit: www.alizila.com/2018-winter-olympics/.
To
download b-roll from the opening event, visit: www.alizila.com/video_category/b-roll/.
To
learn more about Alibaba Cloud’s ET Sports Brain, visit: olympics.alibabacloud.com/.
