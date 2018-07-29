Log in
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING (BABA)
Alibaba : Jack Ma's Giant Financial Startup Is Shaking the -2-

07/29/2018 | 07:45pm CEST

In September, Chinese securities regulators said that some large money-market funds were "systemically significant." Without naming Yu'e Bao, regulators issued rules requiring large money funds to reduce holdings of their hard-to-sell assets. Ant's asset-management unit announced measures to limit inflows into Yu'e Bao and committed to paring its holdings of longer-term and riskier securities.

A few months later, China's central bank struck a blow against Ant's credit-scoring system, Zhima Credit, known in English as Sesame Credit.

Unlike the U.S., China has long lacked comprehensive nationwide credit-scoring, considered essential to a consumer economy. In early 2015, the central bank encouraged Ant and several other private companies to develop their own credit-rating systems.

Ant was quick off the mark, bringing out a system that uses numerous variables including people's payment history on Alipay.

In the spring of 2017, a Chinese central bank official said at a seminar that credit scores created by private companies were "far below qualification." And this year, the central bank licensed a new state-owned company, Baihang Credit Scoring, to create a nationwide credit-scoring system.

Ant's Mr. Chen said the company now uses its Zhima Credit only for services such as waiving deposits for bicycle rentals for people with high scores.

"The ambition of Zhima Credit was never to build a nationwide credit scoring system or to service financial institutions for a fee," a spokesman said.

Recently, the central bank required nonbank payment operators such as Alipay and its chief rival WeChat Pay, operated by Tencent Holdings Ltd., to place escrow funds in non-interest-bearing bank accounts by early 2019, to prevent misuse. That means they won't be able to use escrow money to generate interest gains.

Partly as a result, online-payment services, which provided 65% of Ant's revenue in 2016, are expected to provide less than a third of it in 2021, said a person familiar with the matter.

Ant is also being told to cede control over some of its transaction data to a new, government-owned internet payment system called Wang Lian, which is expected to compete against Ant and could undercut it on fees, people familiar with the matter said.

Some investors in Ant say they aren't concerned. "The intent of the Chinese regulators was never to stifle its growth," said Ben Zhou, a managing director at U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus. His firm was among global investors that recently pumped $14 billion into Ant. Ant is unlike any company in the world, Mr. Zhou said. It is "a whole new species."

Write to Stella Yifan Xie at [email protected]

