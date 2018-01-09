Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING (BABA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Alibaba : founder Ma says will 'seriously consider' Hong Kong listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2018 | 05:23am CET
FILE PHOTO: Alibaba Group Executive Chairman Jack Ma attends the 11th World Trade Organization's ministerial conference in Buenos Aires

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (>> Alibaba Group Holding) will "seriously consider" listing in Hong Kong, founder Jack Ma said, marking a potential boon for the financial hub which recently decided to move towards allowing dual-class share listings.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (>> Alibaba Group Holding) will "seriously consider" listing in Hong Kong, founder Jack Ma said, marking a potential boon for the financial hub which recently decided to move towards allowing dual-class share listings.

Ma made the comments at an event in the city on Monday in response to remarks made by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam about how she hoped Alibaba would consider returning to Hong Kong to list, an Alibaba spokeswoman said.

"Daring to speak like this marks a strong commitment so we will definitely seriously consider the Hong Kong market," Ma said in response to Lam's speech, according to a transcript provided by Alibaba.

The Alibaba spokeswoman said there were no further details available on what any Hong Kong listing plan could involve.

Alibaba held its record $25 billion public float in New York in 2014 after Hong Kong, its favoured venue, refused to accept its governance structure where a self-selecting group of senior managers control the majority of board appointments.

But Hong Kong is now set to allow dual-class shares under rule changes to be proposed by the city's stock exchange as it raises the stakes in its battle against New York for blockbuster Chinese initial public offerings (IPOs).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) (>> Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited), the city's exchange operator, said in December that it had begun drafting specific rule changes that will be put up for a formal public consultation in the first three months of 2018.

Under the planned rule changes, "innovative" Chinese companies with a market capitalization over HK$10 billion and a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq or the London Stock Exchange would be able to seek a secondary listing in Hong Kong. The HKEX has not yet defined what "innovative" is.

"We are also creating a new route to secondary listings in Hong Kong to attract companies from emerging and innovative sectors. We are aware that many successful new economy companies already listed in the US and UK would benefit from these reforms," wrote Charles Li, chief executive of HKEX, in a blog post last month when the proposed changes were put forward.

Just 3 per cent of Hong Kong listings in the past decade, by market value, have been so-called "new economy" companies, compared with 47 per cent for the New York Stock Exchange, according to a discussion paper published by the HKEX in June.

Hong Kong trading volumes for a household name such as Alibaba would be expected to grow significantly over time, according to bankers.

If more than 55 percent of a secondary listing's trading took place in Hong Kong over a year, the exchange said in its proposed rules that it would look to upgrade the company’s listing to consider it a dual-listing with its other primary exchange.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh in SHANGHAI and Jennifer Hughes in HONG KONG; Additional Reporting by Donny Kwok in HONG KONG; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
05:23a JACK MA : Alibaba founder Ma says will 'seriously consider' Hong Kong listing
05:23a ALIBABA : founder Ma says will 'seriously consider' Hong Kong listing
01/08 Saint Laurent ventures online in China as luxury portals take off
01/08 China's Internet Giants Face Users' Anxiety Over Privacy
01/05 Consumer loan securitization boom put on hold as China clamps down on leverag..
01/05 ALIBABA : US blocks MoneyGram sale to Jack Ma
01/04 U.S. blocks MoneyGram sale to China's Ant Financial on national security conc..
01/03 JACK MA : Ant's MoneyGram failure casts pall over Chinese dealmaking
01/03 REPORT : Ant-Moneygram's demise spells the end for China-US deal-making
01/03 MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL : Tanks as Alibaba Deal Thwarted
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/07 Alibaba And Tencent Riding Quadrupling Of Mobile Payments In China
01/03 U.S. Squashes Ant Financial's MoneyGram Dream
01/03 Ant-MoneyGram rejection... fading goodwill?
01/02 AGTech, Alibaba's Next Crown Jewel
01/02 ALIBABA : Why We're Now On The Sidelines
Financials ( CNY)
Sales 2018 242 B
EBIT 2018 91 631 M
Net income 2018 64 909 M
Finance 2018 150 B
Yield 2018 0,03%
P/E ratio 2018 50,04
P/E ratio 2019 37,21
EV / Sales 2018 12,5x
EV / Sales 2019 8,80x
Capitalization 3 169 B
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | BABA | US01609W1027 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 1 380  CNY
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Michael Evans President & Director
Yun Ma Executive Chairman
Wei Wu Chief Financial Officer
Jian Feng Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING10.60%475 933
JD.COM10.19%62 224
EBAY5.17%40 289
MERCADOLIBRE5.15%14 610
RAKUTEN INC-2.92%12 859
SHOPIFY INC (US)9.49%10 915
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.