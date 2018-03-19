Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING (BABA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Alibaba to invest extra $2 billion in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 05:34am CET
FILE PHOTO: A sign of Alibaba Group is seen during the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen

BEIJING (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (>> Alibaba Group Holding) said it will invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and replace its chief executive, consolidating its control over the firm as it targets an aggressive expansion in the region.

BEIJING (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and replace its chief executive, consolidating its control over the firm as it targets an aggressive expansion in the region.

Long-time Alibaba executive Lucy Peng will take over as Lazada's chief executive, replacing founder Max Bittner who will become a senior advisor to Alibaba.

Alibaba's stake will increase to an undisclosed amount following the latest investment, a spokeswoman told Reuters. Prior to the investment it held an 83 pct stake.

The move follows a year of aggressive expansion in Southeast Asia by Alibaba and its payment affiliate Ant Financial, as it faces off against Amazon Inc and fellow Chinese retailer JD.com Inc to tap new consumers in the region amid slowing growth in China's e-commerce market.

Alibaba has previously invested $2 billion in the Singapore-based firm, bringing its total investment to $4 billion.

The Chinese e-commerce giant, which has posted double-digit revenue growth every year since 2013, has started offering curated selections of goods from its own Taobao platform to Lazada users. Last April Ant Financial acquired Lazada payment affiliate helloPay Group, re-branding it under its own Alipay brand.

Ant Financial, where Peng was previously chief executive, has also purchased stakes in a handful of other Southeast Asian Payment ventures.

Alibaba said that integration between Alibaba and Lazada will deepen following the investment, allowing Lazada to tap more of the e-commerce giant's resources.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Stephen Coates & Shri Navaratnam)

Stocks treated in this article : Amazon.com, JD.com, Alibaba Group Holding
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.67% 1571.68 Delayed Quote.34.39%
JD.COM 0.07% 44.97 Delayed Quote.8.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
06:07aHow China's ride-hailing giant Didi plans to challenge Uber in Mexico
RE
05:40aAlibaba to invest extra $2 billion in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian ex..
RE
05:34aAlibaba to invest extra $2 billion in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian ex..
RE
05:34aAlibaba to invest extra $2 billion in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian ex..
RE
03:33aBaidu's video unit iQiyi files for U.S. IPO that may raise over $1.5 billion
RE
03/18Now China's Internet Giants Are Shaking Up the Car Industry
DJ
03/16JD.com's finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double -so..
RE
03/16China Unicom aims to reap rewards from ties to new shareholders
RE
03/16CHINA DEPOSITORY RECEIPTS TO BE LAUN : Shanghai Securities News
RE
03/15ALIBABA PLANS LISTING IN MAINLAND CH : Wsj
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/18WEEK IN REVIEW : Alibaba Bids $1.4 Billion For iKang, A Chain Of China Healthcar.. 
03/17Venture capital deals of the week 
03/16ALIBABA : Undervalued? 
03/16ALIBABA : The Party's Just Getting Started 
03/16WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Divining The Quad Witching Session 
Financials ( CNY)
Sales 2018 246 B
EBIT 2018 93 109 M
Net income 2018 65 178 M
Finance 2018 147 B
Yield 2018 0,04%
P/E ratio 2018 50,00
P/E ratio 2019 39,13
EV / Sales 2018 12,6x
EV / Sales 2019 8,73x
Capitalization 3 242 B
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | BABA | US01609W1027 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 1 420  CNY
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Michael Evans President & Director
Yun Ma Executive Chairman
Wei Wu Chief Financial Officer
Jian Feng Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING16.15%512 161
JD.COM8.57%63 895
EBAY12.51%43 104
MERCADOLIBRE20.27%17 094
SHOPIFY INC (US)45.76%14 634
RAKUTEN INC-11.36%12 518
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.