Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING (BABA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

China says protectionist sentiment rising in US as deals fall apart

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2018 | 06:22am CET
FILE PHOTO: A MoneyGram kiosk is seen in New York

China said on Thursday protectionist sentiment is rising in the United States and criticised Washington for blocking a high-profile Chinese takeover of a U.S. financial firm on security grounds.

Ant Financial's planned $1.2 billion (888.76 million pounds) purchase of transfer firm MoneyGram International Inc (>> Moneygram International Inc) collapsed last week after a U.S. government panel rejected the deal over national security concerns.

It was the most high-profile Chinese deal to be torpedoed since Donald Trump was elected U.S. president a year ago on promises to put America first and protect U.S. jobs from foreign competitors.

"We’ve noticed recently that protectionist voices have been rising in the U.S.," Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng said in a briefing.

China was particularly worried about countries using national security concerns as a way to block foreign investment, he added.

Ant Financial is owned by Chinese internet conglomerate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (>> Alibaba Group Holding).

In another blow to the global ambitions of Chinese firms, Huawei Technologies Co's <HWT.UL> planned deal with U.S. carrier AT&T Inc (>> AT&T) to sell its smartphones in the United States also fell apart because of security concerns, people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The failed deals come as the U.S. considers several new tariff moves in the coming weeks, including broad restrictions on steel and aluminum imports and punitive actions against China arising from an investigation into Beijing's alleged theft of intellectual property.

"(Trade) remains foremost in my mind as a risk for China because it's something they can't control," said Michael Spencer, chief Asia Pacific economist for Deutsche Bank.

"But my base case is that we will see more trade frictions this year than last, but that it's not going to led to a significant decline in real exports from China."

An editorial in the official China Daily on Thursday blamed the termination of the Huawei-AT&T deal on political pressure instead of business considerations, and said this threatened the kind of win-win deals China sought.

"This is not the first time U.S. politicians have stooped to mudslinging to prevent the entry of Chinese high-tech companies into the U.S. market on the pretext they pose national security threats," it said.

Washington's criticism of China's tightly controlled economy and restrictions on foreign investment rang hollow, it added.

"Its blocking of deals involving Chinese companies in sectors where it has traditionally had an advantage shows its criticisms have more validity if directed at the U.S. market," the editorial said.

(Reporting by Elias Glenn and Stella Qiu; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Stocks treated in this article : AT&T, Moneygram International Inc, Alibaba Group Holding
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
06:22a China says protectionist sentiment rising in US as deals fall apart
01/10 JACK MA SAYS ALIBABA GROUP (NYSE : BABA) Might Reconsider Hong Kong Listing
01/09 ALIBABA : China’s Alibaba mulls Hong Kong listing
01/09 ALIBABA : founder Ma says will 'seriously consider' Hong Kong listing
01/09 JACK MA : Alibaba will 'seriously consider' Hong Kong listing, says founder Ma
01/09 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Alibaba will 'seriously consider' Hong Kong l..
01/09 Chinese retailer JD.com commits to sell 2 billion euros in French imports
01/08 Saint Laurent ventures online in China as luxury portals take off
01/08 China's Internet Giants Face Users' Anxiety Over Privacy
01/05 Consumer loan securitization boom put on hold as China clamps down on leverag..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/09 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : CES 2018 Kicks Off In Vegas
01/09 Will JD Go One Up Against Alibaba In 2018?
01/09 Alibaba considers Hong Kong listing
01/08 ALTABA : Big Gainer Before Tax Reform With Still More Upside
01/07 Alibaba And Tencent Riding Quadrupling Of Mobile Payments In China
Financials ( CNY)
Sales 2018 242 B
EBIT 2018 91 631 M
Net income 2018 64 900 M
Finance 2018 150 B
Yield 2018 0,05%
P/E ratio 2018 50,37
P/E ratio 2019 37,45
EV / Sales 2018 12,6x
EV / Sales 2019 8,86x
Capitalization 3 189 B
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | BABA | US01609W1027 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 1 383  CNY
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Michael Evans President & Director
Yun Ma Executive Chairman
Wei Wu Chief Financial Officer
Jian Feng Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING10.65%488 951
JD.COM11.37%65 726
EBAY5.46%41 292
MERCADOLIBRE8.30%14 910
RAKUTEN INC-2.87%12 806
SHOPIFY INC (US)9.63%10 992
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.