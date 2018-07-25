Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING (BABA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Facebook plans innovation hub in China despite tightening censorship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 01:37am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook like button is seen in front of the Facebook logo, in this illustration

BEIJING (Reuters) - Facebook has set up a subsidiary in China and plans to create an "innovation hub" to support local start-ups and developers, the social media company said on Tuesday, ramping up its presence in the restrictive market where its social media sites remain blocked.

The subsidiary is registered in Hangzhou, home of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, according to a filing approved on China's National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System last week and seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

"We are interested in setting up an innovation hub in Zhejiang to support Chinese developers, innovators and start-ups," a Facebook representative said via email, referring to the Chinese province where Hangzhou is located. Facebook has created similar hubs in France, Brazil, India and Korea to focus on training and workshops, the spokesperson said.

Facebook's website remains banned in China, which strictly censors foreign news outlets, search engines and social media including content from Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc.

Setting up a company-owned enterprise in China does not mean Facebook is changing its approach in the country, the company said, adding that it was still learning what it takes to be in China.

Last year Facebook's messaging app WhatsApp was blocked in the run up to the country's twice-a-decade congress, and it has remained mostly unavailable since.

The filing listed only one shareholder of the new entity, Facebook Hongkong Ltd.

While censorship controls have hardened under Xi Jinping, who was formally appointed president in 2013, U.S. tech firms with blocked content are increasingly looking for new ways to enter the market without drawing the ire of regulators.

Google has several hundred staff in China and recently launched its own artificial intelligence (AI) lab. It has also tentatively launched several apps for the Chinese market in recent months, including an AI drawing game and file management app.

Apple Inc has also heavily modified its app stores to fit Chinese censorship restrictions in the past year, removing hundreds of apps at the request of regulators.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell, Lusha Zhang, Se Young Lee and Jonathan Weber; additional writing by Peter Henderson; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Cynthia Osterman)

By Cate Cadell
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 1.05% 189 Delayed Quote.8.47%
ALPHABET 3.89% 1258.15 Delayed Quote.14.96%
APPLE 0.73% 193 Delayed Quote.13.22%
FACEBOOK 1.78% 214.67 Delayed Quote.19.52%
TWITTER INC -2.63% 42.17 Delayed Quote.80.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
01:37aFacebook plans innovation hub in China despite tightening censorship
RE
07/24CHINA&RSQUO;S CAFFEINE WAR : Fast-growing Luckin brews up a threat to Starbucks
RE
07/24Alibaba's Ele.me goes on 3 billion yuan summer spending spree to fight compet..
RE
07/2415 get licenses for virtual telecom network services
AQ
07/2415 get licenses for virtual telecom network services
AQ
07/24JD COM : Chinese retail titan JD.com muscles in on German market
AQ
07/23ALIBABA : ties up with JR Kyushu to boost Chinese tourism and expand use of Alip..
AQ
07/23ALIBABA : ties up with JR Kyushu to boost Chinese tourism
AQ
07/21WPP in Talks with Alibaba, Tencent to Sell Stake in Chinese Unit
DJ
07/21Alibaba, Tencent in talks over stake in WPP's Chinese unit - Sky News
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/24Link Motion +13% on Alibaba partnership 
07/24Black Friday In The Summer? Retailers Hop On The Prime Day Bandwagon 
07/23STARBUCKS : Suddenly Dysfunctional 
07/23Earnings Season Kicks Into High Gear (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
07/23WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Earnings Season Kicks Into High Gear 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 394 B
EBIT 2019 119 B
Net income 2019 71 067 M
Finance 2019 208 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 47,04
P/E ratio 2020 32,57
EV / Sales 2019 7,73x
EV / Sales 2020 5,42x
Capitalization 3 258 B
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 1 523  CNY
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Michael Evans President & Director
Yun Ma Executive Chairman
Wei Wu Chief Financial Officer
Jian Feng Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING8.47%478 182
JD.COM-13.91%50 784
EBAY-9.38%33 994
SHOPIFY INC (US)71.54%18 142
MERCADOLIBRE15.45%16 491
RAKUTEN INC-25.86%10 406
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.