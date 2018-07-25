Align Technology : Aspen Dental To Integrate iTero Intraoral Scanners And Invisalign Treatment Across All Locations In The U.S.

SYRACUSE, N.Y., July, 25 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Dental Management, Inc., the largest branded dental support organization (DSO) in the U.S., today announced an agreement with Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), makers of the Invisalign® clear aligner system, to equip all Aspen locations in the U.S. with an iTero Element® intraoral scanner. The multi-year agreement will enable an end-to-end digital workflow in all Aspen Dental locations.

"We, along with the dentists whose practices we support, are excited to integrate Align's end-to-end digital workflow, which begins with the iTero scanner in every Aspen Dental office," said Bob Fontana, chairman and CEO of ADMI. "The expected benefits to Aspen Dental practices are significant – enhanced ability to performance Orthodontia services, lower lab fees, reduced usage of impression material, and quicker completion time for crown and bridge cases. Additionally, the iTero scanning technology will allow dentists at Aspen Dental to give their patients a high-impact, 3D visualization of their dentition, ensuring more effective chairside communication that can help patients get the care they need."

After a quick digital scan with the iTero Element scanner, patients can see a simulation of how their new smile may look even before they commit to Invisalign treatment. Unlike traditional dental impressions, which can take weeks to process, Align's end-to-end digital workflow leveraging the iTero scanner transmits the patient's 3D dental model immediately, making it possible for patients to begin their treatment sooner. The iTero scanner is also integral to tooth restorative procedures such as crowns, bridges, veneers, inlays and onlays.

With nearly 700 locations in 38 states, Aspen Dental is the largest and fastest-growing network of branded dental care practices in the U.S., with a new office opening every five days. Aspen Dental staff treated over 1.7 million patients in 2017. After completing an Invisalign training program, Aspen practice dentists will be able to offer Invisalign clear aligner treatment.

"We're excited to partner with ADMI and Aspen Dental practices as they transition to a fully digital end-to-end workflow enabled by the iTero Element scanner," said Joe Hogan, Align Technology president and CEO. "Aspen Dental's commitment to continuous innovation is demonstrated by its move to a digital platform and its recognition that iTero Element scanners can drive higher Invisalign utilization and more efficient restorative dentistry, along with positive experiences for their patients."

Align is a leading sponsor of the annual Aspen Dental Leadership Retreat in August 2018, where hundreds of dentists will participate in an Invisalign training program.

Align's end-to-end digital workflow includes the iTero Element intraoral scanners' restorative capabilities and the iTero modeling process which helps to ensure efficient laboratory submission, minimize scan retakes and enable consistent restorative outcomes. iTero restorative STL files are open to send directly to dental labs or to export from the iTero cloud account. With the expansive iTero lab network, which includes over 3,000 laboratories, implant and digital treatment planning providers, restorative solutions are even more convenient than ever.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align's products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

About Aspen Dental Offices

Aspen Dental-branded practices are committed to breaking down the barriers to better dental care, better smiles and better lives by making dentistry easier for patients. With nearly 700 offices in 38 states, Aspen Dental practices provide a wide range of general dentistry and denture-related services and offer patient-friendly programs and services, including convenient locations, onsite labs and extended hours. Together, Aspen Dental practices cared for more than 1.7 million patients in 2017. For additional information about Aspen Dental or to find an Aspen Dental office, please visit www.aspendental.com.

About Aspen Dental Management, Inc.

With an innovative model that takes care of non-clinical business and administrative services so that providers are free to focus on patient care, the team at ADMI is driven by one overarching purpose: To care for the people who care for the patients. ADMI makes it easier for clinicians to have the careers they've always dreamed of, delivering care to their patients with the support of a team of experienced business professionals who are committed to making their practices a success. Support provided by ADMI includes services and recommendations related to finding the right locations, leasing, acquiring equipment, accounting and marketing.

