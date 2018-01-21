Log in
ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : WILL HOST INVESTOR DAY

01/21/2018 | 05:04pm CET

INVESTORS ADVISORY FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD WILL HOST INVESTOR DAY

LAVAL, Quebec, January 10, 2018 - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX: ATD.A/ATD.B), a leader in the convenience store industry, will be holding an Investor's Day in Toronto on Monday, January 22nd, 2018. President and CEO, Brian Hannasch, and members of Couche-Tard's senior leadership team will deliver presentations and participate in a question and answer session. The event will begin at approximately 8:30 AM and attendance in person is by invitation only.

The event will be webcasted and available, along with the presentation materials athttp://corpo.couche-tard.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-presentations/ . The webcast link for the event will be available at approximately 8:00 am ET on Monday, January 22nd. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

The media and other interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast.

WHAT

Alimentation Couche-Tard to host Investor Day

WHEN

Monday, January 22, 2018, at 8:30 AM

WEBCAST

http://corpo.couche-tard.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-

presentations/

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is the leader in the Canadian convenience store industry. In the United States, it is the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of the number of company-operated stores. In Europe, Couche-Tard is a leader in convenience store and road transportation fuel retail in the Scandinavian countries (Norway, Sweden and Denmark), in the Baltic countries (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania), and in Ireland and also with an important presence in Poland.

As of October 15, 2017, and following the Holiday stores acquisition, Couche-Tard's network comprised 9,987 convenience stores throughout North America, including 8,657 stores with road transportation fuel dispensing. Its North American network consists of 19 business units, including 15 in the United States covering 48 states and 4 in Canada covering all 10 provinces. Approximately 100,000 people are employed throughout its network and at its service offices in North America. In addition, through CrossAmerica

2

Partners LP, Couche-Tard supplies road transportation fuel under various brands to more than 1,200 locations in the United States.

In Europe, Couche-Tard operates a broad retail network across Scandinavia, Ireland, Poland, the Baltics and Russia through ten business units. As of October 15, 2017, Couche-Tard's network comprised 2,750 stores, the majority of which offer road transportation fuel and convenience products while the others are unmanned automated fuel stations which only offer road transportation fuel. Couche-Tard also offers other products, including stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel and chemicals. Including employees at branded franchise stores, approximately 25,000 people work in its retail network, terminals and service offices across Europe.

In addition, under licensing agreements, more than 1,800 stores are operated under the Circle K banner in 14 other countries and territories (China, Costa Rica, Egypt, Guam, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam), which brings the worldwide total network to more than 15,700 stores.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or to consult its quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: http://corpo.couche-tard.com/.

Contacts:

Media Relations:

Andréanne Jeanrie, Global Communications Advisor Tel: (450) 662-6632, ext. 4696 [email protected]

Investor Day Inquiries:

Randy Palmer, Investor Relations Tel: (210) 692-2160 [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements set forth in this press release, which describe Couche-Tard's objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or forecasts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation. Positive or negative verbs such as "will", "plan", "evaluate", "estimate", "believe", "expect" and other related expressions are used to identify such statements. Couche-Tard would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results, or the measures it adopts, could differ materially from those indicated or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular projection. Major factors that may lead to a material difference between Couche-Tard's actual results and the projections or expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements include the effects of the integration of acquired businesses and the ability to achieve projected synergies, fluctuations in margins on motor fuel sales, competition in the convenience store and retail motor fuel industries, exchange rate variations, and such other risks as described in detail from time to time in documents filed by Couche-Tard with securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Couche-Tard disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this press release is based on information available as of the date of the release.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. published this content on 22 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2018 16:04:03 UTC.

