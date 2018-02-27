Alimera Sciences to Present at the 38th Annual Cowen & Co. Health Care Conference

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) (Alimera), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, today announced that Dan Myers, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 38th Annual Cowen & Co. Health Care Conference to be held March 12-14, 2018 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place, Boston, Massachusetts. Alimera’s presentation will take place Tuesday, March 13 at 12:00PM.



A live broadcast of the conference presentation will be available. To access the broadcast, go to the "Investor Relations" section of Alimera's website at www.alimerasciences.com. A replay of the conference presentation will also be available.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

www.alimerasciences.com

Alimera, founded in June 2003, is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and will affect millions of people in our aging populations. Alimera’s commitment to retina specialists and their patients is manifest in Alimera’s product and development portfolio designed to treat early- and late-stage diseases. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com .

For press inquiries:

Katie Brazel

for Alimera Sciences

404-317-8361

[email protected]

For investor inquiries:

CG Capital

for Alimera Sciences

877-889-1972

[email protected]

