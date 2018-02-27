Alimera Sciences to Present at the 38th Annual Cowen & Co. Health Care Conference

Log in
02/27/2018 | 01:31pm CET

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) (Alimera), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, today announced that Dan Myers, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 38th Annual Cowen & Co. Health Care Conference to be held March 12-14, 2018 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place, Boston, Massachusetts. Alimera’s presentation will take place Tuesday, March 13 at 12:00PM.

A live broadcast of the conference presentation will be available. To access the broadcast, go to the "Investor Relations" section of Alimera's website at www.alimerasciences.com. A replay of the conference presentation will also be available.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

www.alimerasciences.com

Alimera, founded in June 2003, is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and will affect millions of people in our aging populations. Alimera’s commitment to retina specialists and their patients is manifest in Alimera’s product and development portfolio designed to treat early- and late-stage diseases. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

For press inquiries:
Katie Brazel
for Alimera Sciences
404-317-8361
[email protected]

For investor inquiries:
CG Capital
for Alimera Sciences
877-889-1972
[email protected] 

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 37,9 M
EBIT 2017 -14,3 M
Net income 2017 -18,5 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,26x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,70x
Capitalization 85,7 M
Chart ALIMERA SCIENCES INC
Duration : Period :
Alimera Sciences Inc Technical Analysis Chart | ALIM | US0162591038 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ALIMERA SCIENCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 223%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Daniel Myers Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard S. Eiswirth President & Chief Financial Officer
James R. Largent Chairman
Kenneth Green Chief Scientific Officer
Mark J. Brooks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIMERA SCIENCES INC-6.02%86
BIOGEN-10.60%61 355
CSL LIMITED13.88%57 929
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-0.55%26 897
GRIFOLS SA-3.58%18 643
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL-6.86%14 759
