ALIOR BANK SA (ALRR)
ALIOR BANK : Adoption by Supervisory Board of Alior Bank S.A. the resolution regarding the appointment of Ms. Katarzyna Sułkowska as the President of the Bank’s Management Board

05/21/2018 | 10:10pm CEST

Adoption by Supervisory Board of Alior Bank S.A. the resolution regarding the appointment of Ms. Katarzyna Sułkowska as the President of the Bank's Management Board

Company: Alior Bank S.A.

Current report no.: 27/2018

Date: May 21th, 2018

Legal basis: Article 56 Section 1 Item 2 of the Act on offerings - current and periodical information

Content of the report: In reference to Current Report No. 26/2018 of May 15th, 2018, the Management Board of Alior Bank S.A. (" the Bank") hereby informs that, on May 21th, 2018, the Bank's Supervisory Board adopted a resolution on appointment of Ms. Katarzyna Sułkowska, Vice-President of the Management Board, as the President of the Management Board of Alior Bank Spółka Akcyjna.

On June 9th, 2017, Ms. Katarzyna Sułkowska was appointed to the Banks' Management Board for the next three-year term starting June 29th, 2017. on March 12th, 2018, the Supervisory Board entrusted the management duties to Ms. Katarzyna Sułkowska, Vice-President of the Bank's Management Board. On May 15th, 2018 the Polish Financial Supervision Authority unanimously expressed consent to the appointment of Ms. Katarzyna Sułkowska as the President of the Management Board of Alior Bank Spółka Akcyjna.

Information about the education and professional career of Ms. Katarzyna Sułkowska was announced in Current Report No. 23/2017 on June 10th, 2017.

Legal basis: § 5 item 5 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 concerning current and periodical information published by issuers of securities and terms of recognizing as equivalent information required by laws of a non-Member State (Journal of Laws 2018 item 757).

Disclaimer

Alior Bank SA published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 20:09:04 UTC
