Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  MACEDONIAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Alkaloid AD Skopje    ALK   MKALKA101011

ALKALOID AD SKOPJE (ALK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Alkaloid Skopje : marked 8% growth in consolidated export, 4% growth in consolidated net profit, investments of MKD 561.4 million and 105 new employments in the period January - June 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 10:17am CEST

30.07.2018

Alkaloid AD Skopje achieved positive financial results in the period January-June 2018 - shows the unaudited standalone and unaudited consolidated Income Statement.

According to the unaudited standalone Income Statement, in the period January- June the sales reached the amount of MKD 3,647,869,385 - 4% up on the same period last year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), which amount to MKD 701,478,745 marked an increase of roughly 8%, whereas the net profit amounting to MKD 400,335,106 rose by 7%.

In the period January - June the total consolidated sales reached MKD 4,787,739,685 - an increase of 5% compared to the same period last year. Consolidated sales in the domestic market are at the same level, while the total consolidated export of the company increased by 8%. Out of the total consolidated sales, 37% were realized in the domestic market, while the foreign markets account for 63%. The breakdown by region shows that the countries of South-East Europe account for 35% of the sales, Russia and CIS - 6%, 20% of the sales were realized in the countries from Western Europe (EU and EFTA), while the other markets account for 2% of the total consolidated sales. Noticeable rise was seen in Poland reaching sales of MKD 24,857,778 - increased by 7.4 times, Hungary reaching sales of MKD 70,759,053 - increased by 6 times and USA with sales of MKD 97,149,017 - increased by 2 times compared to the same period last year. Growth in sales was also marked in the following export markets: Ukraine - 88%, Czech Republic - 48%, Serbia - 24%, Kosovo - 23%, Croatia - 4%, etc.

The breakdown of total consolidated sales by group of products shows that the best sellers are the products from the segment Pharmaceuticals - 84%, with OTC products accounting for 21%, cardiovascular products - 17%, antibiotics - 14%, neurological products - 13% etc. The Chemistry Cosmetics Botanicals segment accounts for 16% of the total consolidated sales, or more precisely Chemistry - 3%, Cosmetics - 10% and Botanicals - 3%.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), which reached MKD 710,685,721 saw an increase of 6%, whereas the net consolidated profit amounting to MKD 376,774,462 went up by 4%.

The total investments in non-current assets for the period January - June 2018 amounted to MKD 561,358,225 - an increase of 74% compared to 2017.

In the period January - June 2018 Alkaloid recruited 105 new employees in the Republic of Macedonia.

Disclaimer

Alkaloid AD Skopje published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 08:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALKALOID AD SKOPJE
10:17aALKALOID SKOPJE : marked 8% growth in consolidated export, 4% growth in consolid..
PU
05/02ALKALOID SKOPJE : marked 9% growth in consolidated export, 7% growth in consolid..
PU
04/11ALKALOID SKOPJE : Dividend Payments for 2017
PU
2017ALKALOID SKOPJE : marked 8% growth in consolidated sales
PU
2017ALKALOID SKOPJE : The Mayor of Zagreb visits Alkaloid Skopje, August 9, 2017
PU
2017ALKALOID SKOPJE : marked growth in consolidated sales
PU
2017ALKALOID SKOPJE : marked 10% growth in consolidated sales
PU
2017ALKALOID SKOPJE : Dividend Payments for 2016
PU
2017ALKALOID SKOPJE : Annual shareholders meeting
PU
2017ALKALOID SKOPJE : marked 6% growth in consolidated sales, investments of MKD 712..
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Zhivko Mukaetov Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Miodrag Micajkov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Viktor Stojchevski Chief Financial Officer
Nikola Dimovski Head-Information Technology & Telecommunications
Natasha Nasteva Head-Global Regulatory & Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALKALOID AD SKOPJE0
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD4.23%26 232
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES-2.34%19 398
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP-14.09%13 685
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.1.47%13 206
TAISHO PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO LTD44.43%10 528
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.