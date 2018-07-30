Alkaloid Skopje : marked 8% growth in consolidated export, 4% growth in consolidated net profit, investments of MKD 561.4 million and 105 new employments in the period January - June 2018

30.07.2018

Alkaloid AD Skopje achieved positive financial results in the period January-June 2018 - shows the unaudited standalone and unaudited consolidated Income Statement.

According to the unaudited standalone Income Statement, in the period January- June the sales reached the amount of MKD 3,647,869,385 - 4% up on the same period last year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), which amount to MKD 701,478,745 marked an increase of roughly 8%, whereas the net profit amounting to MKD 400,335,106 rose by 7%.

In the period January - June the total consolidated sales reached MKD 4,787,739,685 - an increase of 5% compared to the same period last year. Consolidated sales in the domestic market are at the same level, while the total consolidated export of the company increased by 8%. Out of the total consolidated sales, 37% were realized in the domestic market, while the foreign markets account for 63%. The breakdown by region shows that the countries of South-East Europe account for 35% of the sales, Russia and CIS - 6%, 20% of the sales were realized in the countries from Western Europe (EU and EFTA), while the other markets account for 2% of the total consolidated sales. Noticeable rise was seen in Poland reaching sales of MKD 24,857,778 - increased by 7.4 times, Hungary reaching sales of MKD 70,759,053 - increased by 6 times and USA with sales of MKD 97,149,017 - increased by 2 times compared to the same period last year. Growth in sales was also marked in the following export markets: Ukraine - 88%, Czech Republic - 48%, Serbia - 24%, Kosovo - 23%, Croatia - 4%, etc.

The breakdown of total consolidated sales by group of products shows that the best sellers are the products from the segment Pharmaceuticals - 84%, with OTC products accounting for 21%, cardiovascular products - 17%, antibiotics - 14%, neurological products - 13% etc. The Chemistry Cosmetics Botanicals segment accounts for 16% of the total consolidated sales, or more precisely Chemistry - 3%, Cosmetics - 10% and Botanicals - 3%.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), which reached MKD 710,685,721 saw an increase of 6%, whereas the net consolidated profit amounting to MKD 376,774,462 went up by 4%.

The total investments in non-current assets for the period January - June 2018 amounted to MKD 561,358,225 - an increase of 74% compared to 2017.

In the period January - June 2018 Alkaloid recruited 105 new employees in the Republic of Macedonia.