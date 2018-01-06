Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alkermes Plc    ALKS   IE00B56GVS15

ALKERMES PLC (ALKS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Alkermes Plc : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Alkermes plc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - ALKS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2018 | 01:46pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Alkermes plc (''Alkermes'' or the ''Company'') (NASDAQ: ALKS) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 17-cv-09178, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Alkermes securities, seeking to recover compensable damages caused by defendants' violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Alkermes securities between February 24, 2015, and November 3, 2017, both dates inclusive, you have until January 22, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and amount of shares purchased.

[Click here to join this class action]

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for central nervous system disorders such as addiction, schizophrenia, depression and diabetes. The Company's marketed products include Vivitrol (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension), a treatment for alcohol and opioid dependence.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Alkermes systemically engaged in deceptive marketing campaigns to influence policymakers to use Vivitrol in addiction treatment programs over more scientifically proven and efficacious alternatives; (ii) the foregoing conduct, when disclosed, would foreseeably subject Alkermes to heightened regulatory and legislative scrutiny; (iii) accordingly, the Company's revenues derived from Vivitrol during the Class Period were unsustainable; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Alkermes shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

On June 11, 2017, The New York Times published an article entitled ''Seizing On Opioid Crisis, a Drug Maker Lobbies Hard for its Product.'' The article described Alkermes' aggressive efforts to market Vivitrol while denigrating the efficacy of other addiction treatments.

On this news, Alkermes' share price fell $2.19, or 3.55%, to close at $59.47 on June 12, 2017.

On November 6, 2017, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris announced the opening of an investigation into Alkermes' sales practices for Vivitrol. Senator Harris specifically stated that the Company ''aggressively marketed'' its medication, convincing judges and prison officials to use it rather than more proven addiction- treatment products, and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars lobbying policymakers. According to Harris, Alkermes promoted Vivitrol by using a ''speaker's bureau composed of doctors paid to promote the drug.''

On this news, Alkermes' share price fell $2.23, or 4.37%, to close at $48.76 on November 6, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALKERMES PLC
01:46p ALKERMES PLC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Inve..
01/05 ALKERMES PLC : The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Commenced..
01/05 ALKERMES PLC : SHAREHOLDER ALERT- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Inv..
01/02 ALKERMES' : Corporate Presentation to be Webcast at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan ..
01/02 ALKERMES PLC : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Alkermes plc of a C..
2017 ALKERMES PLC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Inve..
2017 ALKERMES PLC : ALKS The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class..
2017 ALKERMES PLC : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Act..
2017 ALKERMES PLC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Inv..
2017 ALKERMES PLC : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Alkermes plc of a C..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Biogen Buys Cheap Insurance For Tecfidera
2017 ALKERMES : Bearish Technicals But Several Value Drivers In 2018
2017 FDA accepts Alkermes' marketing application for schizophrenia therapy initiat..
2017 Sen. Harris launches probe of Alkermes; shares down 4%
2017 Alkermes Plc's (ALKS) CEO Richard Pops on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Tra..
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 871 M
EBIT 2017 -183 M
Net income 2017 -175 M
Finance 2017 204 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 9,40x
EV / Sales 2018 8,31x
Capitalization 8 387 M
Chart ALKERMES PLC
Duration : Period :
Alkermes Plc Technical Analysis Chart | ALKS | IE00B56GVS15 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ALKERMES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 60,6 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard F. Pops Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shane M. Cooke President
Declan OConnor Senior Vice President-Operations
James M. Frates Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Elliot W. Ehrich Executive Vice President-Research &Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALKERMES PLC-0.35%8 387
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%31 455
INCYTE CORPORATION3.94%20 775
LONZA GROUP2.89%20 702
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC-0.63%20 233
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.3.86%12 976
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.