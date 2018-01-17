Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP : Reminds Investors of January 22 Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Alkermes plc (ALKS)

Scott+Scott,
Alkermes is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of
treatments for central nervous system disorders. The Company’s products
include Vivitrol, a treatment for alcohol and opioid dependence.
The lawsuit alleges that: (1) Alkermes systemically engaged in deceptive
marketing campaigns to influence policymakers to use Vivitrol in
addiction treatment programs over more scientifically proven and
efficacious alternatives; (2) the foregoing conduct, when disclosed,
would foreseeably subject Alkermes to heightened regulatory and
legislative scrutiny; (3) accordingly, the Company’s revenues derived
from Vivitrol were unsustainable; and (4) as a result, Alkermes shares
traded at artificially inflated prices.
On June 11, 2017, The New York Times published an article
describing aggressive efforts by Alkermes to market Vivitrol while
denigrating the efficacy of other addiction treatments. On this news,
Alkermes stock dropped $2.19 per share, 3.55%, to close at $59.47 on
June 12, 2017.
Then, on November 6, 2017, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris announced the
opening of an investigation into Alkermes’ sales practices for Vivitrol.
Senator Harris said that the Company “aggressively marketed” Vivitrol,
convincing judges and prison officials to use it rather than more proven
treatments and spent substantial funds lobbying policymakers. On this
news, Alkermes stock dropped $2.23, 4.37%, to close at $48.76 on
November 6, 2017.
Investors have until January 22, 2018, to move for lead plaintiff.
