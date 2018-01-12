|
Allegiant Travel : Reports December 2017 Traffic
01/12/2018 | 01:45am CET
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for December, fourth quarter and full year 2017.
|
Scheduled Service
|
|
December 2017
|
December 2016
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
1,067,530
|
969,503
|
10.1%
|
Revenue passenger miles (000)
|
977,595
|
883,460
|
10.7%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
1,191,755
|
1,096,561
|
8.7%
|
Load factor
|
82.0%
|
80.6%
|
1.4 pts
|
Departures
|
7,842
|
7,352
|
6.7%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
900
|
887
|
1.5%
|
|
|
|
|
4Q 2017
|
4Q 2016
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
3,027,401
|
2,682,148
|
12.9%
|
Revenue passenger miles (000)
|
2,717,524
|
2,416,503
|
12.5%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
3,284,429
|
2,954,118
|
11.2%
|
Load factor
|
82.7%
|
81.8%
|
0.9 pts
|
Departures
|
22,077
|
20,003
|
10.4%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
881
|
879
|
0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YTD 2017
|
YTD 2016
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
12,138,146
|
11,003,864
|
10.3%
|
Revenue passenger miles (000)
|
10,901,161
|
10,130,675
|
7.6%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
13,031,824
|
11,921,733
|
9.3%
|
Load factor
|
83.7%
|
85.0%
|
(1.3) pts
|
Departures
|
88,432
|
78,747
|
12.3%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
876
|
895
|
(2.1%)
|
|
|
|
Total System*
|
|
December 2017
|
December 2016
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
1,077,800
|
974,319
|
10.6%
|
Revenue passenger miles (000)
|
989,389
|
888,443
|
11.4%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
1,230,736
|
1,127,454
|
9.2%
|
Load factor
|
80.4%
|
78.8%
|
1.6 pts
|
Departures
|
8,155
|
7,660
|
6.5%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
895
|
875
|
2.3%
|
|
|
|
|
4Q 2017
|
4Q 2016
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
3,077,039
|
2,717,769
|
13.2%
|
Revenue passenger miles (000)
|
2,766,503
|
2,451,391
|
12.9%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
3,430,711
|
3,073,455
|
11.6%
|
Load factor
|
80.6%
|
79.8%
|
0.8 pts
|
Departures
|
23,322
|
21,070
|
10.7%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
872
|
868
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YTD 2017
|
YTD 2016
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
12,310,122
|
11,128,191
|
10.6%
|
Revenue passenger miles (000)
|
11,106,772
|
10,282,827
|
8.0%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
13,612,003
|
12,375,505
|
10.0%
|
Load factor
|
81.6%
|
83.1%
|
(1.5) pts
|
Departures
|
93,061
|
82,341
|
13.0%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
870
|
889
|
(2.1%)
|
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.
|
Preliminary Financial Results
|
|
$ per gallon
|
December 2017 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
|
$2.09
|
|
|
$ per gallon
|
4th quarter 2017 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
|
$2.04
|
Guidance
|
Quarterly guidance, subject to revision
|
|
4th quarter 2017
|
|
Current TRASM guidance
|
(0.3) to 0.1%
|
|
Previous TRASM guidance – November 29, 2017
|
(1) to 1%
|
|
Cost per available seat mile excluding fuel, excluding special item (CASM-ex fuel) – year over year change
|
5.3 to 5.7%
|
|
Previous CASM-ex fuel guidance – October 25, 2017
|
7 to 9%
|
|
Fixed fee revenue and other revenue (millions)
|
$23.5 to $24
|
|
Previous fixed fee and other revenue guidance – October 25, 2017
|
$19 to $21
Allegiant®
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 85 aircraft and 350 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.
ALGT/G
Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.
For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com
Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.
Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only estimates or predictions based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include our statements regarding future departure and capacity growth. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "guidance", "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "hope" or similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements generally may be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.
Any forward-looking statements are based on information available to us today and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-reports-december-2017-traffic-300581803.html
SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company
© PRNewswire 2018
|
|Latest news on ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY
|
|