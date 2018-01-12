Allegiant Travel : Reports December 2017 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for December, fourth quarter and full year 2017.

December 2017 December 2016 Change Passengers 1,067,530 969,503 10.1% Revenue passenger miles (000) 977,595 883,460 10.7% Available seat miles (000) 1,191,755 1,096,561 8.7% Load factor 82.0% 80.6% 1.4 pts Departures 7,842 7,352 6.7% Average stage length (miles) 900 887 1.5%









4Q 2017 4Q 2016 Change Passengers 3,027,401 2,682,148 12.9% Revenue passenger miles (000) 2,717,524 2,416,503 12.5% Available seat miles (000) 3,284,429 2,954,118 11.2% Load factor 82.7% 81.8% 0.9 pts Departures 22,077 20,003 10.4% Average stage length (miles) 881 879 0.2%

















YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change Passengers 12,138,146 11,003,864 10.3% Revenue passenger miles (000) 10,901,161 10,130,675 7.6% Available seat miles (000) 13,031,824 11,921,733 9.3% Load factor 83.7% 85.0% (1.3) pts Departures 88,432 78,747 12.3% Average stage length (miles) 876 895 (2.1%)



December 2017 December 2016 Change Passengers 1,077,800 974,319 10.6% Revenue passenger miles (000) 989,389 888,443 11.4% Available seat miles (000) 1,230,736 1,127,454 9.2% Load factor 80.4% 78.8% 1.6 pts Departures 8,155 7,660 6.5% Average stage length (miles) 895 875 2.3%









4Q 2017 4Q 2016 Change Passengers 3,077,039 2,717,769 13.2% Revenue passenger miles (000) 2,766,503 2,451,391 12.9% Available seat miles (000) 3,430,711 3,073,455 11.6% Load factor 80.6% 79.8% 0.8 pts Departures 23,322 21,070 10.7% Average stage length (miles) 872 868 0.5%

















YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change Passengers 12,310,122 11,128,191 10.6% Revenue passenger miles (000) 11,106,772 10,282,827 8.0% Available seat miles (000) 13,612,003 12,375,505 10.0% Load factor 81.6% 83.1% (1.5) pts Departures 93,061 82,341 13.0% Average stage length (miles) 870 889 (2.1%)



*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.

$ per gallon December 2017 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $2.09





$ per gallon 4th quarter 2017 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $2.04

Current TRASM guidance (0.3) to 0.1%



Previous TRASM guidance – November 29, 2017 (1) to 1%



Cost per available seat mile excluding fuel, excluding special item (CASM-ex fuel) – year over year change 5.3 to 5.7%



Previous CASM-ex fuel guidance – October 25, 2017 7 to 9%



Fixed fee revenue and other revenue (millions) $23.5 to $24



Previous fixed fee and other revenue guidance – October 25, 2017 $19 to $21

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 85 aircraft and 350 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only estimates or predictions based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include our statements regarding future departure and capacity growth. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "guidance", "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "hope" or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements generally may be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Any forward-looking statements are based on information available to us today and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

