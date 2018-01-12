Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Allegiant Travel Company    ALGT

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Allegiant Travel : Reports December 2017 Traffic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/12/2018 | 01:45am CET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for December, fourth quarter and full year 2017. 

Scheduled Service

December 2017

December 2016

Change

Passengers

1,067,530

969,503

10.1%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

977,595

883,460

10.7%

Available seat miles (000)

1,191,755

1,096,561

8.7%

Load factor

82.0%

80.6%

1.4 pts

Departures

7,842

7,352

6.7%

Average stage length (miles)

900

887

1.5%



4Q 2017

4Q 2016

Change

Passengers

3,027,401

2,682,148

12.9%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

2,717,524

2,416,503

12.5%

Available seat miles (000)

3,284,429

2,954,118

11.2%

Load factor

82.7%

81.8%

0.9 pts

Departures

22,077

20,003

10.4%

Average stage length (miles)

881

879

0.2%







YTD 2017

YTD 2016

Change

Passengers

12,138,146

11,003,864

10.3%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

10,901,161

10,130,675

7.6%

Available seat miles (000)

13,031,824

11,921,733

9.3%

Load factor

83.7%

85.0%

(1.3) pts

Departures

88,432

78,747

12.3%

Average stage length (miles)

876

895

(2.1%)

­­

 


Total System*

December 2017

December 2016

Change

Passengers

1,077,800

974,319

10.6%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

989,389

888,443

11.4%

Available seat miles (000)

1,230,736

1,127,454

9.2%

Load factor

80.4%

78.8%

1.6 pts

Departures

8,155

7,660

6.5%

Average stage length (miles)

895

875

2.3%



4Q 2017

4Q 2016

Change

Passengers

3,077,039

2,717,769

13.2%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

2,766,503

2,451,391

12.9%

Available seat miles (000)

3,430,711

3,073,455

11.6%

Load factor

80.6%

79.8%

0.8 pts

Departures

23,322

21,070

10.7%

Average stage length (miles)

872

868

0.5%







YTD 2017

YTD 2016

Change

Passengers

12,310,122

11,128,191

10.6%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

11,106,772

10,282,827

8.0%

Available seat miles (000)

13,612,003

12,375,505

10.0%

Load factor

81.6%

83.1%

(1.5) pts

Departures

93,061

82,341

13.0%

Average stage length (miles)

870

889

(2.1%)


*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.

 

Preliminary Financial Results

$ per gallon

December 2017 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.09

$ per gallon

4th quarter 2017 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.04

 

Guidance


Quarterly guidance, subject to revision

4th quarter 2017

Current TRASM guidance

(0.3) to 0.1%

            Previous TRASM guidance – November 29, 2017

(1) to 1%

Cost per available seat mile excluding fuel, excluding special item (CASM-ex fuel) – year over year change

5.3 to 5.7%



            Previous CASM-ex fuel guidance – October 25, 2017

7 to 9%

Fixed fee revenue and other revenue (millions)

$23.5 to $24

            Previous fixed fee and other revenue guidance – October 25, 2017

$19 to $21

Allegiant®

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 85 aircraft and 350 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only estimates or predictions based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include our statements regarding future departure and capacity growth. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "guidance", "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "hope" or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements generally may be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Any forward-looking statements are based on information available to us today and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

Allegiant media contact:

Investor inquiries:

Hilarie Grey

Chris Allen

e-mail: [email protected]

e-mail:[email protected]

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-reports-december-2017-traffic-300581803.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY
01:45a ALLEGIANT TRAVEL : Reports December 2017 Traffic
01/10 ALLEGIANT TRAVEL : Announces New Nonstop Service to Charleston and Sarasota
01/05 ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation..
01/03 ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY : Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2017 Earnings ..
2017 ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
2017 ALLEGIANT : Announces Vote To Ratify Flight Attendant Contract With Transport Wo..
2017 ALLEGIANT TRAVEL : Scott Allard Resigns Position As Allegiant Executive Vice Pre..
2017 ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation..
2017 ALLEGIANT TRAVEL : Reports November 2017 Traffic
2017 ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/09 BAML positive on Allegiant Travel
01/03 DAILY INSIDER RATINGS ROUND UP 1/2/1 : Biib, cqp, reed, imh, msf, chn, tdf
2017 Positive signs in the U.S. airline sector
2017 U.S. air fares down 2% in November
2017 Capacity up 10.6% at Allegiant Travel
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.