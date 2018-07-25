Robbins Arroyo LLP: Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces the filing of a shareholder derivative
complaint alleging breaches of fiduciary duty against the company's
officers and directors on behalf of Allegiant Travel Company (NasdaqGS:
ALGT). Allegiant is a low-cost passenger airline.
View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/allegiant-travel-company-july-2018/
Allegiant Accused of Failing to Ensure Its Aircraft Were Properly
Maintained
According to the complaint, since at least 2015, Allegiant has had the
highest rate of emergency landings of any airline in the United States.
On November 2, 2016, the Tampa Bay Times published an investigative
report revealing the systematic nature of Allegiant's safety and
maintenance problems and noting that approximately half of Allegiant's
aircraft broke down in flight at least once during 2015. Defendants
responded by stating they were improving the company's maintenance and
safety processes and that the problems were behind them. The Tampa Bay
Times continued publishing reports of safety issues at the airlines
throughout 2016 and 2017. Then, in April 2018, CBS News aired a report
detailing the continued safety and maintenance problems at Allegiant.
The report also claimed that Allegiant lacked the infrastructure and
personnel to adequately maintain its aircraft and that the company
discouraged pilots from reporting safety and maintenance issues. These
safety issues have cost the company fees for airport emergency services,
vouchers and refunds for passengers on aborted or emergency landed
flights, fines from the company's violations of federal and state laws,
incentive compensation paid to executives who breached their fiduciary
duties, and costs for defending and potentially settling the pending
securities class action.
Allegiant Shareholders Have Legal Options
If you would like more information about your rights and potential
remedies, contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, [email protected],
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder
rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors
in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has
helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves
and the companies in which they have invested.
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724006020/en/