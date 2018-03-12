Allegion : to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference

Allegion
plc (NYSE: ALLE) Chief Financial Officer Patrick Shannon will
discuss the company’s long-term strategy at the 2018 Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on Thursday, March 22. The
conference will be held at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Financial
Centre in London.
A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion’s investor
website at http://investor.allegion.com/
or directly at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/mdas7b2n.
About Allegion™
Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in safety and security, with
leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®,
Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing
on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion produces a
range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and other
institutions. Allegion is a $2.4 billion company, with products sold in
almost 130 countries.
For more, visit www.allegion.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312005905/en/