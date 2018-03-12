Allegion : to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference

Log in
ALLEGION (ALLE)
03/12/2018

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) Chief Financial Officer Patrick Shannon will discuss the company’s long-term strategy at the 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on Thursday, March 22. The conference will be held at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Financial Centre in London.

A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion’s investor website at http://investor.allegion.com/ or directly at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/mdas7b2n.

About Allegion™

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in safety and security, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion produces a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and other institutions. Allegion is a $2.4 billion company, with products sold in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 668 M
EBIT 2018 563 M
Net income 2018 413 M
Debt 2018 835 M
Yield 2018 0,88%
P/E ratio 2018 20,10
P/E ratio 2019 18,41
EV / Sales 2018 3,42x
EV / Sales 2019 3,16x
Capitalization 8 301 M
Managers
NameTitle
David D. Petratis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chris E. Muhlenkamp SVP-Global Operations & Integrated Supply Chain
Patrick S. Shannon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tracy L. Kemp Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Carla Cico Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLEGION9.62%8 068
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%63 773
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%13 421
FLIR SYSTEMS10.55%7 142
S1 CORP--.--%3 429
DORMAKABA-16.58%3 341
