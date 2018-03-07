Allena Pharmaceuticals to Present at Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference
0
03/07/2018 | 02:01pm CET
NEWTON, Mass., March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced that Alexey Margolin, Ph.D., Allena’s Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview and clinical and regulatory update at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 12, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Boston, MA.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.allenapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Allena website for 30 days following the presentation.
About Allena Pharmaceuticals Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Allena’s lead product candidate, ALLN-177, is a first in class, oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders.