ALLETE : CORRECTING and REPLACING ALLETE Clean Energy Advances Its Growth Strategy with Purchase of Safe Harbor Wind Turbines from GE

Third paragraph, second sentence should read: With refurbishment efforts
already underway in Minnesota and Iowa, and an expansion wind project
with Montana-Dakota Utilities (MDU) in North Dakota, 2018 will be an
active construction year for ALLETE Clean Energy. (instead of With
refurbishment efforts already underway in Minnesota and Iowa, and an
expansion wind project with Minnkota Dakota Utilities (MDU) in North
Dakota, 2018 will be an active construction year for ALLETE Clean
Energy.)
The corrected release reads:
ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY ADVANCES ITS GROWTH STRATEGY WITH PURCHASE OF
SAFE HARBOR WIND TURBINES FROM GE
ALLETE Clean Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ALLETE Inc. (NYSE:
ALE), today announced a 40-megawatt purchase of wind turbines from GE
Renewable Energy (NYSE: GE). The turbines qualify for 80 percent of the
Production Tax Credit (PTC) and would create more than 400 megawatts of
additional qualified wind projects through 2021. This latest purchase
will bring ALLETE Clean Energy’s total wind project opportunity to
approximately 1,500 megawatts.
The safe harbor turbines are part of ALLETE Clean Energy’s multifaceted
growth strategy that includes building and operating new wind projects
based on long-term power purchase agreements, and build, own and
transfer projects.
Additionally and separate of these safe harbor turbines, the company is
in the midst of refurbishing some of its existing wind sites. With
refurbishment efforts already underway in Minnesota and Iowa, and an
expansion wind project with Montana-Dakota Utilities (MDU) in North
Dakota, 2018 will be an active construction year for ALLETE Clean Energy.
“Adding to our PTC qualified inventory will ensure ALLETE Clean Energy’s
continued growth and demonstrates the robust pipeline of project
opportunities we are pursuing that will utilize this qualified
capacity,” said Al Rudeck, president of ALLETE Clean Energy. “In working
with our customers in the industry to accelerate the development of
clean energy, we are finding the GE brand, reputation and breadth of
offerings will bring significant value as we advance several new and
exciting projects.”
GE is one of the world's leading wind turbine suppliers, with over
35,000 turbines across the globe. The turbines will be manufactured in
the U.S.
Pete McCabe, president and CEO of GE’s Onshore Wind business, said, “We
are delighted to work with ALLETE Clean Energy on this project. ALLETE
shares our unwavering commitment to renewable energy, and together we
will help to deliver affordable, sustainable power to communities across
the U.S.”
“The purchase of these PTC turbines will enhance our positioning to
capitalize on the rapid growth of renewable energy evident throughout
our country,” said ALLETE Chairman, President and CEO Al Hodnik. “We are
confident in ALLETE Clean Energy’s performance as an earnings engine as
we answer the nation’s call to transform its energy and water landscape.”
ALLETE Clean Energy was established in 2011 to acquire and develop
capital projects to create energy solutions by way of wind, solar,
biomass, hydro, natural gas, shale resources, clean coal technology and
other emerging technologies.
ALLETE Inc. is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota. In
addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water,
Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in
Duluth; BNI Energy in Bismarck, North Dakota; U.S. Water Services in St.
Michael, Minnesota; and has an 8 percent equity interest in the American
Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com.
ALE-CORP
The statements contained in this release and statements that ALLETE
may make orally in connection with this release that are not historical
facts, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements
involve risks and uncertainties and investors are directed to the risks
discussed in documents filed by ALLETE with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
