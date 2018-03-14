ALLIANCE CREATIVE GROUP (ACGX) Confirms New Banking Relationship and Announces Date, Time, and Call-in Information for Annual Earnings Call

Annual Earnings Call Scheduled for Thursday March 29, 2018 at 4:30pm EST

CHICAGO, IL, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (AllianceCreativeGroup.com) (OTC: ACGX) is pleased to announce they have completed a transition to work with a new bank. MB Financial Bank has agreed to a new and increased line of credit, a three year loan, and new credit cards. These new agreements will help the Company pay down, consolidate, and replace debt while helping carry more inventory, receivables, equipment, and additional expenses related to maintaining and growing the business and pursuing other future business opportunities.

The Company also confirms the time, date and call in information for the annual earnings conference call to discuss the 2017 financials, the overall current and future business plans, and some specific project updates. The conference call will be held on Thursday March 29th, 2018 at 4:30PM EST on phone number 847-505-0102. There is no code or password needed. The company is asking people to email any questions they have in advance to [email protected]

The full financial statement, balance sheet, cash flow statement, stockholder equity and information and disclosure statements will be posted on the OTC Market Company website at www.OTCmarkets.com under the stock symbol ACGX in the section for filings and disclosure and on www.ACGX.us in the investor relations section prior to the conference call.

Paul Sorkin, COO and General Counsel of the Alliance Creative Group, Inc., said, “This is a big deal for the Company because it allows us to build a better long-term relationship with a financial partner that better understands our current and future business plans and helps improve our overall Company. We have a lot of current and future projects and opportunities to evaluate and we need to make sure our financial partners help us grow to create move value for everyone. 2017 was a good year overall and we are confident we can continue to execute our business plans and improve our internal shared resources eco-system to allow for more future opportunities.”

CEO of the Alliance Creative Group, Steven St. Louis, said, “I am very proud of our team and what we were able to accomplish in 2017 and look forward to 2018 and beyond. I believe we have continued to improve our foundation and positioned ourselves for more positive future results.”

About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: ACGX) is a full-service product-development agency that since 1997 has been helping clients connect their products and services to their customers. ACG focuses on creative and design services, printing and packaging, brand and product development, fulfillment, logistics and transportation, strategic consulting, digital marketing and engagement, and software development. For more information, visit www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com or www.ACGX.us.

About PeopleVine

PeopleVine is a consolidated platform that allows businesses to build more personal relationships with their customers at scale.

PeopleVine solves the problem businesses have creating and managing holistic relationships with their customers without using multiple products that only support a portion of the relationship building activities.

PeopleVine seamlessly brings together the tools needed to market, sell, and operate a business with streamline efficiencies in a customer engagement suite and enables businesses to make data informed decisions to help generate revenue growth.

PeopleVine is becoming an industry leader in the growth market of incubators and coworking spaces. Our platform is used by the best in the industry, from 1871 and mHub, to Daymond John’s Blueprint + Co. These clients need a robust platform to manage and engage with their members and PeopleVine supports them in this effort.

In addition to these incubators and coworking spaces, PeopleVine also works with United Airlines, Chick-fil- a, and Bosch.

We are committed to being the most essential and adaptive SaaS engagement platform for companies that take a customer centric approach to business.

For more information www.PeopleVine.com



About Primary Trucking

Primary Trucking is an asset based carrier located in Chicago, IL. We specialize in truckload freight outbound from Chicago. We have over 30 years of experience in the transportation industry and we have the tools to be your primary source for transportation. We customize transportation solutions based on our customer’s needs. If you need to move your freight locally or coast to coast, we have you covered. No job is too big or too small. We can handle anything, from moving a few pallets to moving an entire warehouse. Primary Trucking is your “Primary” source for transportation needs.

For more information go to www.PrimaryTrucking.com



About Rapid Freight Solutions

Rapid Freight Solutions (Rapid) provides domestic shipping services nationwide, quickly and safely moving products across the country. Rapid specializes in LTL, air freight, hot shot, trade-show, flatbed, intermodal, over-dimensional, step-deck, and refrigerated trucking. Thanks to our team’s 30 years of experience, we have relationships with more than 140 carriers nationwide, helping ensure our customers quality service with competitive pricing. For more information, go to www.RapidFreightSolutions.c om

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Relations and Media Contact Paul Sorkin 1-847-885-1800, ext. 175 [email protected]