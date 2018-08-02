Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc    AWF

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HGH INCM FD INC (AWF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd : Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc., AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. and AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc., Special Meeting of Stockholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 11:59pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP), AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) and AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) (each a "Fund"), each announced today that its Board of Directors ("Board") unanimously approved a new investment advisory agreement with AllianceBernstein L.P. ("Adviser") containing substantially identical terms to those in the current advisory agreement.  

Under the Investment Company Act of 1940, approval of the new advisory agreements requires stockholder approval.  It is anticipated that the advisory agreement proposal will be submitted to each Fund's stockholders at a special meeting of stockholders, which will be held on October 11, 2018.  The close of business on August 13, 2018 has been fixed as the record date for the meeting of stockholders.

Each Fund is a registered closed-end management investment company managed by the Adviser.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-california-municipal-income-fund-inc-alliancebernstein-global-high-income-fund-inc-and-alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-inc-special-meeting-of-stockholders-300691527.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein L.P.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL H
08/02ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HGH INCM FD : Alliance California Municipal Income Fund..
PR
07/23ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HGH INCM FD : AB Global High Income Fund Releases Month..
PR
07/23ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HGH INCM FD : Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Ra..
PR
06/22ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HGH INCM FD : AB Global High Income Fund Releases Month..
PR
06/22ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HGH INCM FD : Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Ra..
PR
05/25ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME : Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings
PR
05/25ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HGH INCM FD : AB Global High Income Fund Releases Month..
PR
05/25ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS : Announce Distribution Rates
PR
04/23ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HGH INCM FD : AB Global High Income Fund Releases Month..
PR
04/23ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HGH INCM FD : Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Ra..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02GREEN DOT PORTFOLIO : July 2018 Update 
08/01WEEKLY REVIEW : High-Yield CEFs 
07/23AllianceBernstein announce monthly distribution 
07/17The Chemist's Quality CEF Report - June 2018 
07/02GREEN DOT PORTFOLIO : June 2018 Update 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.