Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alliant Energy    LNT

ALLIANT ENERGY (LNT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Alliant Energy : Stay safe at home; keep meters clear of snow and ice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2018 | 11:41pm CET

Parts of our service area have seen heavy snowfalls in the past week.

It's vital for your safety to keep your meters and vents clear of snow and ice.

Vents for natural gas appliances must be cleared following a major snow or ice storm to enable proper venting and prevent carbon monoxide accumulation.

To take proper care of your appliances and equipment, use a broom to keep natural gas service equipment clear during the winter. Kicking or using a shovel could damage the equipment.

A qualified professional should check your gas appliances annually. Inspections keep gas appliances safe and efficient, and reduce risks of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Alliant Energy Corporation published this content on 14 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2018 22:40:17 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANT ENERGY
11:41pALLIANT ENERGY : Stay safe at home; keep meters clear of snow and ice
PU
02/10ALLIANT ENERGY : Iowa Utilities Board Approves Settlement Agreement in Alliant E..
AQ
02/06ALLIANT ENERGY : offers college Innovation Scholarships
AQ
02/05ALLIANT ENERGY : Northwood Welding 'fully engulfed' in flames early Sunday morni..
AQ
02/04ALLIANT ENERGY : presents feasibility study to Council Monday night
AQ
02/03ALLIANT ENERGY : Regulators OK revised Alliant rate increase
AQ
02/03ALLIANT ENERGY : Summary ToggleAlliant Energy's rate settlement approved
PU
02/03ALLIANT ENERGY : rate settlement approved
PR
01/30ALLIANT ENERGY : Iowa nuclear plant may close in 2025
AQ
01/30ALLIANT ENERGY : Iowa`s only Nuclear Power Plant Likely to Close in 2025
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/3132 DIVIDEND INCREASES : January 22-26, 2018 (Part 2: Energy And Utilities) 
01/27A Want-To-Buy List For My 91 Stock Portfolio 
01/2556 Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week 
01/2420 DIVIDEND INCREASES : January 15-19, 2018 (Part 2: The Remaining Sectors) 
01/18'Safer' Dividend Contenders, Philip Morris, Flowers & Meredith Gains Called B.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 3 437 M
EBIT 2017 682 M
Net income 2017 443 M
Debt 2017 4 899 M
Yield 2017 3,25%
P/E ratio 2017 19,56
P/E ratio 2018 18,13
EV / Sales 2017 4,01x
EV / Sales 2018 4,02x
Capitalization 8 891 M
Chart ALLIANT ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Alliant Energy Technical Analysis Chart | LNT | US0188021085 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ALLIANT ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 42,5 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patricia Leonard Kampling Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John O. Larsen President
Douglas R. Kopp Senior Vice President-Operations
Robert J. Durian Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Vern A. Gebhart VP-Business Infrastructure & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANT ENERGY-9.69%8 891
DUKE ENERGY CORP-8.68%53 763
DOMINION ENERGY-7.16%48 432
IBERDROLA-7.21%47 748
SOUTHERN COMPANY-7.09%44 842
EXELON CORPORATION-5.68%35 715
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.