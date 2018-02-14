Alliant Energy : Stay safe at home; keep meters clear of snow and ice

Parts of our service area have seen heavy snowfalls in the past week.

It's vital for your safety to keep your meters and vents clear of snow and ice.

Vents for natural gas appliances must be cleared following a major snow or ice storm to enable proper venting and prevent carbon monoxide accumulation.

To take proper care of your appliances and equipment, use a broom to keep natural gas service equipment clear during the winter. Kicking or using a shovel could damage the equipment.

A qualified professional should check your gas appliances annually. Inspections keep gas appliances safe and efficient, and reduce risks of carbon monoxide poisoning.