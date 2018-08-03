Alliant Energy : announces second quarter 2018 results

Reaffirms 2018 earnings guidance

MADISON, Wis. - August 2, 2018 - Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE: LNT) today announced U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) consolidated unaudited earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations for the three months ended June 30.

'The second quarter results reflect higher than expected earnings due to warmer temperatures,' said Patricia Kampling, Alliant Energy Chairman and CEO. 'With the solid earnings to date, we are reaffirming 2018 earnings per share guidance.'

