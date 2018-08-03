Log in
ALLIANT ENERGY (LNT)

ALLIANT ENERGY (LNT)
08/02 10:05:24 pm
42.47 USD   +0.24%
04:11aALLIANT ENERGY : announces second quarter 2018 results
PU
02:03aALLIANT ENERGY : aims for coal elimination by 2050
AQ
12:29aALLIANT ENERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Alliant Energy : announces second quarter 2018 results

08/03/2018 | 04:11am CEST

Reaffirms 2018 earnings guidance

MADISON, Wis. - August 2, 2018 - Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE: LNT) today announced U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) consolidated unaudited earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations for the three months ended June 30.

'The second quarter results reflect higher than expected earnings due to warmer temperatures,' said Patricia Kampling, Alliant Energy Chairman and CEO. 'With the solid earnings to date, we are reaffirming 2018 earnings per share guidance.'

Download the full release

Disclaimer

Alliant Energy Corporation published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 02:10:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 461 M
EBIT 2018 707 M
Net income 2018 496 M
Debt 2018 6 089 M
Yield 2018 3,16%
P/E ratio 2018 20,08
P/E ratio 2019 18,75
EV / Sales 2018 4,63x
EV / Sales 2019 4,66x
Capitalization 9 947 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 42,0 $
Spread / Average Target -0,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patricia Leonard Kampling Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John O. Larsen President
Douglas R. Kopp Senior Vice President-Operations
Robert J. Durian Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Dirk Mahling Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANT ENERGY-0.33%9 947
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.64%57 216
IBERDROLA1.92%49 559
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.06%49 165
DOMINION ENERGY-11.53%46 794
EXELON CORPORATION6.57%41 029
