Allianz : 2Q 2018 Financial supplement (PDF)

Allianz Group

Financial information as of 30 June 2018

Reporting by business segments and quarters

(starting from 1Q 2017)

Note: Where past years' figures have been adjusted as a consequence of changes to accounting regulations or their application, these restatements are considered in the spreadsheets retroactively. Therefore the figures above may differ from the figures originally published.

The quarterly figures regarding the net assets, financial position and results of operations have been prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards. The presented financial information does not represent financial statements within the meaning of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 1.

A S S E T S Allianz Group EUR mn 31.03.2017 30.06.2017 30.09.2017 31.12.2017 31.03.2018 30.06.2018 ∆ 18/17 Cash and cash equivalents 15.744 17.154 17.911 17.119 16.664 17.974 5,0% Financial assets carried at fair value through income 8.195 8.454 7.870 8.177 7.396 7.676 -6,1% Investments 541.459 535.806 540.013 546.828 543.582 548.225 0,3% Loans and advances to banks and customers 105.032 104.496 104.702 104.224 105.433 106.669 2,3% Financial assets for unit-linked contracts 114.726 115.268 116.672 119.141 117.289 120.402 1,1% Reinsurance assets 16.078 15.225 16.386 16.375 16.471 16.275 -0,6% Deferred acquisition costs 25.311 24.061 23.538 23.184 24.845 25.926 11,8% Deferred tax assets 1.109 951 954 931 945 1.045 12,3% Other assets 39.266 38.041 36.875 37.731 40.666 38.889 3,1% Non-current assets and assets of disposal groups classified as held for sale 13.869 14.378 13.999 14.329 296 250 -98,3% Intangible assets 13.655 13.353 13.320 13.262 13.199 13.415 1,2% Total assets 894.443 887.189 892.240 901.300 886.787 896.745 -0,5% L I AB I L I T I E S A N D E Q U I T Y EUR mn 31.03.2017 30.06.2017 30.09.2017 31.12.2017 31.03.2018 30.06.2018 ∆ 18/17 Financial liabilites carried at fair value through income 11.804 11.073 11.346 11.291 10.336 10.762 -4,7% Liabilities to banks and customers 12.727 13.666 13.455 12.746 13.023 13.767 8,0% Unearned premiums 26.549 24.902 23.321 21.442 26.618 25.850 20,6% Reserves for loss and loss adjustment expenses 72.879 71.745 73.691 73.292 72.527 72.918 -0,5% Reserves for insurance and investment contracts 506.367 504.404 506.714 513.687 515.031 524.338 2,1% Financial liabilites for unit-linked contracts 114.726 115.268 116.672 119.141 117.289 120.402 1,1% Deferred tax liabilites 4.620 4.737 5.079 4.906 4.508 4.213 -14,1% Other liabilities 39.702 39.799 39.439 39.639 39.213 39.261 -1,0% Liabilities of disposal groups classified as held for sale 13.055 13.401 13.216 13.662 6 0 -100,0% Certificated liabilities 7.707 7.682 7.590 9.596 9.111 9.205 -4,1% Subordinated liabilities 13.646 13.448 13.340 13.295 13.228 13.387 0,7% Total liabilities 823.783 820.127 823.863 832.698 820.889 834.102 0,2% Shareholders' equity 67.680 64.198 65.027 65.553 63.300 60.282 -8,0% Non-controlling interests 2.979 2.864 3.350 3.049 2.597 2.360 -22,6% Total equity 70.659 67.062 68.377 68.602 65.897 62.642 -8,7% Total liabilities and equity 894.443 887.189 892.240 901.300 886.787 896.745 -0,5%

Property-Casualty

EUR mn 31.03.2017 30.06.2017 30.09.2017 31.12.2017 31.03.2018 30.06.2018 ∆ 18/17 Cash and cash equivalents 3.552 3.483 3.498 3.317 3.924 3.931 18,5% Financial assets carried at fair value through income 489 622 598 604 503 736 21,7% Investments 103.446 102.414 102.433 101.668 100.835 101.105 -0,6% Loans and advances to banks and customers 10.950 10.805 10.981 10.610 10.796 10.738 1,2% Financial assets for unit-linked contracts 0 0 0 0 0 0 n.m. Reinsurance assets 10.553 9.980 11.402 11.437 11.598 11.108 -2,9% Deferred acquisition costs 5.253 5.026 4.803 4.715 5.158 5.070 7,5% Deferred tax assets 1.040 1.001 1.005 891 904 883 -1,0% Other assets 25.168 22.842 22.572 22.787 24.074 22.453 -1,5% Non-current assets and assets of disposal groups classified as held for sale 12 55 12 23 104 57 151,6% Intangible assets 2.844 2.820 2.954 2.985 3.034 3.101 3,9% Total assets 163.306 159.048 160.257 159.036 160.931 159.182 0,1% L I AB I L I T I E S A N D E Q U I T Y EUR mn 31.03.2017 30.06.2017 30.09.2017 31.12.2017 31.03.2018 30.06.2018 ∆ 18/17 Financial liabilites carried at fair value through income 103 87 161 133 151 160 20,4% Liabilities to banks and customers 862 1.205 1.336 1.237 1.380 1.684 36,2% Unearned premiums 22.260 20.648 18.979 17.065 22.021 21.099 23,6% Reserves for loss and loss adjustment expenses 62.010 60.832 62.689 62.093 61.554 61.683 -0,7% Reserves for insurance and investment contracts 14.838 14.791 14.791 14.928 14.880 14.796 -0,9% Financial liabilites for unit-linked contracts 0 0 0 0 0 0 n.m. Deferred tax liabilites 2.513 2.412 2.435 2.445 2.324 2.215 -9,4% Other liabilities 17.641 17.142 17.644 18.876 16.336 16.250 -13,9% Liabilities of disposal groups classified as held for sale 0 20 0 6 6 0 -100,0% Certificated liabilities 11 11 11 11 0 0 -100,0% Subordinated liabilities 0 0 0 0 0 0 -100,0% Total liabilities 120.239 117.147 118.046 116.794 118.651 117.888 0,9% Shareholders' equity Non-controlling interests Total equity Total liabilities and equity

A S S E T S Life/Health EUR mn 31.03.2017 30.06.2017 30.09.2017 31.12.2017 31.03.2018 30.06.2018 ∆ 18/17 Cash and cash equivalents 8.546 9.006 8.499 9.025 9.315 8.505 -5,8% Financial assets carried at fair value through income 7.340 7.496 6.992 7.442 6.578 6.641 -10,8% Investments 417.585 415.600 419.751 424.294 423.586 430.543 1,5% Loans and advances to banks and customers 92.295 92.368 93.087 92.674 93.093 95.020 2,5% Financial assets for unit-linked contracts 114.726 115.268 116.672 119.141 117.289 120.402 1,1% Reinsurance assets 5.599 5.345 5.077 5.034 4.988 5.273 4,7% Deferred acquisition costs 20.058 19.035 18.736 18.469 19.687 20.856 12,9% Deferred tax assets 564 550 575 685 661 746 8,9% Other assets 17.872 17.895 17.492 19.416 17.638 17.341 -10,7% Non-current assets and assets of disposal groups classified as held for sale 120 404 107 204 192 192 -5,6% Intangible assets 3.046 3.005 2.967 2.934 2.904 2.883 -1,7% Total assets 687.752 685.973 689.956 699.318 695.931 708.403 1,3% L I AB I L I T I E S A N D E Q U I T Y EUR mn 31.03.2017 30.06.2017 30.09.2017 31.12.2017 31.03.2018 30.06.2018 ∆ 18/17 Financial liabilites carried at fair value through income 11.588 10.828 11.015 11.021 10.038 10.510 -4,6% Liabilities to banks and customers 5.492 6.128 5.939 5.655 5.593 5.454 -3,5% Unearned premiums 4.309 4.293 4.371 4.402 4.635 4.780 8,6% Reserves for loss and loss adjustment expenses 10.904 10.956 11.044 11.256 11.040 11.303 0,4% Reserves for insurance and investment contracts 491.821 489.901 492.224 499.060 500.461 509.815 2,2% Financial liabilites for unit-linked contracts 114.726 115.268 116.672 119.141 117.289 120.402 1,1% Deferred tax liabilites 3.455 3.666 4.013 3.956 3.671 3.514 -11,2% Other liabilities 15.023 14.864 14.248 14.600 13.504 13.670 -6,4% Liabilities of disposal groups classified as held for sale 2 139 0 0 0 0 n.m. Certificated liabilities 11 11 11 11 11 12 3,0% Subordinated liabilities 95 95 95 65 65 65 0,0% Total liabilities 657.427 656.150 659.633 669.168 666.308 679.525 1,5% Shareholders' equity Non-controlling interests Total equity Total liabilities and equity

Asset Management