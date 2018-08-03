Allianz : 2Q 2018 Financial supplement (PDF)

Allianz Group overview Property-Casualty overview Property-Casualty by region Life/Health overview Life/Health details Life/Health by region
Note: Where past years' figures have been adjusted as a consequence of changes to accounting regulations or their application, these restatements are considered in the spreadsheets retroactively. Therefore the figures above may differ from the figures originally published.
The quarterly figures regarding the net assets, financial position and results of operations have been prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards. The presented financial information does not represent financial statements within the meaning of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 1.
A S S E T S
Allianz Group
EUR mn
31.03.2017
30.06.2017
30.09.2017
31.12.2017
31.03.2018
30.06.2018
∆ 18/17
Cash and cash equivalents
15.744
17.154
17.911
17.119
16.664
17.974
5,0%
Financial assets carried at fair value through income
8.195
8.454
7.870
8.177
7.396
7.676
-6,1%
Investments
541.459
535.806
540.013
546.828
543.582
548.225
0,3%
Loans and advances to banks and customers
105.032
104.496
104.702
104.224
105.433
106.669
2,3%
Financial assets for unit-linked contracts
114.726
115.268
116.672
119.141
117.289
120.402
1,1%
Reinsurance assets
16.078
15.225
16.386
16.375
16.471
16.275
-0,6%
Deferred acquisition costs
25.311
24.061
23.538
23.184
24.845
25.926
11,8%
Deferred tax assets
1.109
951
954
931
945
1.045
12,3%
Other assets
39.266
38.041
36.875
37.731
40.666
38.889
3,1%
Non-current assets and assets of disposal groups classified as held for sale
13.869
14.378
13.999
14.329
296
250
-98,3%
Intangible assets
13.655
13.353
13.320
13.262
13.199
13.415
1,2%
Total assets
894.443
887.189
892.240
901.300
886.787
896.745
-0,5%
L I AB I L I T I E S A N D E Q U I T Y
EUR mn
31.03.2017
30.06.2017
30.09.2017
31.12.2017
31.03.2018
30.06.2018
∆ 18/17
Financial liabilites carried at fair value through income
11.804
11.073
11.346
11.291
10.336
10.762
-4,7%
Liabilities to banks and customers
12.727
13.666
13.455
12.746
13.023
13.767
8,0%
Unearned premiums
26.549
24.902
23.321
21.442
26.618
25.850
20,6%
Reserves for loss and loss adjustment expenses
72.879
71.745
73.691
73.292
72.527
72.918
-0,5%
Reserves for insurance and investment contracts
506.367
504.404
506.714
513.687
515.031
524.338
2,1%
Financial liabilites for unit-linked contracts
114.726
115.268
116.672
119.141
117.289
120.402
1,1%
Deferred tax liabilites
4.620
4.737
5.079
4.906
4.508
4.213
-14,1%
Other liabilities
39.702
39.799
39.439
39.639
39.213
39.261
-1,0%
Liabilities of disposal groups classified as held for sale
13.055
13.401
13.216
13.662
6
0
-100,0%
Certificated liabilities
7.707
7.682
7.590
9.596
9.111
9.205
-4,1%
Subordinated liabilities
13.646
13.448
13.340
13.295
13.228
13.387
0,7%
Total liabilities
823.783
820.127
823.863
832.698
820.889
834.102
0,2%
Shareholders' equity
67.680
64.198
65.027
65.553
63.300
60.282
-8,0%
Non-controlling interests
2.979
2.864
3.350
3.049
2.597
2.360
-22,6%
Total equity
70.659
67.062
68.377
68.602
65.897
62.642
-8,7%
Total liabilities and equity
894.443
887.189
892.240
901.300
886.787
896.745
-0,5%
A S S E T S
Property-Casualty
EUR mn
31.03.2017
30.06.2017
30.09.2017
31.12.2017
31.03.2018
30.06.2018
∆ 18/17
Cash and cash equivalents
3.552
3.483
3.498
3.317
3.924
3.931
18,5%
Financial assets carried at fair value through income
489
622
598
604
503
736
21,7%
Investments
103.446
102.414
102.433
101.668
100.835
101.105
-0,6%
Loans and advances to banks and customers
10.950
10.805
10.981
10.610
10.796
10.738
1,2%
Financial assets for unit-linked contracts
0
0
0
0
0
0
n.m.
Reinsurance assets
10.553
9.980
11.402
11.437
11.598
11.108
-2,9%
Deferred acquisition costs
5.253
5.026
4.803
4.715
5.158
5.070
7,5%
Deferred tax assets
1.040
1.001
1.005
891
904
883
-1,0%
Other assets
25.168
22.842
22.572
22.787
24.074
22.453
-1,5%
Non-current assets and assets of disposal groups classified as held for sale
12
55
12
23
104
57
151,6%
Intangible assets
2.844
2.820
2.954
2.985
3.034
3.101
3,9%
Total assets
163.306
159.048
160.257
159.036
160.931
159.182
0,1%
L I AB I L I T I E S A N D E Q U I T Y
EUR mn
31.03.2017
30.06.2017
30.09.2017
31.12.2017
31.03.2018
30.06.2018
∆ 18/17
Financial liabilites carried at fair value through income
103
87
161
133
151
160
20,4%
Liabilities to banks and customers
862
1.205
1.336
1.237
1.380
1.684
36,2%
Unearned premiums
22.260
20.648
18.979
17.065
22.021
21.099
23,6%
Reserves for loss and loss adjustment expenses
62.010
60.832
62.689
62.093
61.554
61.683
-0,7%
Reserves for insurance and investment contracts
14.838
14.791
14.791
14.928
14.880
14.796
-0,9%
Financial liabilites for unit-linked contracts
0
0
0
0
0
0
n.m.
Deferred tax liabilites
2.513
2.412
2.435
2.445
2.324
2.215
-9,4%
Other liabilities
17.641
17.142
17.644
18.876
16.336
16.250
-13,9%
Liabilities of disposal groups classified as held for sale
0
20
0
6
6
0
-100,0%
Certificated liabilities
11
11
11
11
0
0
-100,0%
Subordinated liabilities
0
0
0
0
0
0
-100,0%
Total liabilities
120.239
117.147
118.046
116.794
118.651
117.888
0,9%
Shareholders' equity
Non-controlling interests
Total equity
Total liabilities and equity
A S S E T S
Life/Health
EUR mn
31.03.2017
30.06.2017
30.09.2017
31.12.2017
31.03.2018
30.06.2018
∆ 18/17
Cash and cash equivalents
8.546
9.006
8.499
9.025
9.315
8.505
-5,8%
Financial assets carried at fair value through income
7.340
7.496
6.992
7.442
6.578
6.641
-10,8%
Investments
417.585
415.600
419.751
424.294
423.586
430.543
1,5%
Loans and advances to banks and customers
92.295
92.368
93.087
92.674
93.093
95.020
2,5%
Financial assets for unit-linked contracts
114.726
115.268
116.672
119.141
117.289
120.402
1,1%
Reinsurance assets
5.599
5.345
5.077
5.034
4.988
5.273
4,7%
Deferred acquisition costs
20.058
19.035
18.736
18.469
19.687
20.856
12,9%
Deferred tax assets
564
550
575
685
661
746
8,9%
Other assets
17.872
17.895
17.492
19.416
17.638
17.341
-10,7%
Non-current assets and assets of disposal groups classified as held for sale
120
404
107
204
192
192
-5,6%
Intangible assets
3.046
3.005
2.967
2.934
2.904
2.883
-1,7%
Total assets
687.752
685.973
689.956
699.318
695.931
708.403
1,3%
L I AB I L I T I E S A N D E Q U I T Y
EUR mn
31.03.2017
30.06.2017
30.09.2017
31.12.2017
31.03.2018
30.06.2018
∆ 18/17
Financial liabilites carried at fair value through income
11.588
10.828
11.015
11.021
10.038
10.510
-4,6%
Liabilities to banks and customers
5.492
6.128
5.939
5.655
5.593
5.454
-3,5%
Unearned premiums
4.309
4.293
4.371
4.402
4.635
4.780
8,6%
Reserves for loss and loss adjustment expenses
10.904
10.956
11.044
11.256
11.040
11.303
0,4%
Reserves for insurance and investment contracts
491.821
489.901
492.224
499.060
500.461
509.815
2,2%
Financial liabilites for unit-linked contracts
114.726
115.268
116.672
119.141
117.289
120.402
1,1%
Deferred tax liabilites
3.455
3.666
4.013
3.956
3.671
3.514
-11,2%
Other liabilities
15.023
14.864
14.248
14.600
13.504
13.670
-6,4%
Liabilities of disposal groups classified as held for sale
2
139
0
0
0
0
n.m.
Certificated liabilities
11
11
11
11
11
12
3,0%
Subordinated liabilities
95
95
95
65
65
65
0,0%
Total liabilities
657.427
656.150
659.633
669.168
666.308
679.525
1,5%
Shareholders' equity
Non-controlling interests
Total equity
Total liabilities and equity
A S S E T S
Asset Management
EUR mn
31.03.2017
30.06.2017
30.09.2017
31.12.2017
31.03.2018
30.06.2018
∆ 18/17
Cash and cash equivalents
918
884
883
1.050
735
939
-10,6%
Financial assets carried at fair value through income
69
84
88
72
75
67
-7,7%
Investments
136
116
24
24
25
36
50,2%
Loans and advances to banks and customers
67
57
55
59
66
64
8,4%
Financial assets for unit-linked contracts
0
0
0
0
0
0
n.m.
Reinsurance assets
0
0
0
0
0
0
n.m.
Deferred acquisition costs
0
0
0
0
0
0
n.m.
Deferred tax assets
250
210
189
148
160
176
18,9%
Other assets
2.693
2.937
3.254
3.215
3.372
3.742
16,4%
Non-current assets and assets of disposal groups classified as held for sale
29
27
0
0
0
0
n.m.
Intangible assets
7.753
7.517
7.388
7.332
7.249
7.421
1,2%
Total assets
11.916
11.833
11.881
11.901
11.681
12.445
4,6%
L I AB I L I T I E S A N D E Q U I T Y
EUR mn
31.03.2017
30.06.2017
30.09.2017
31.12.2017
31.03.2018
30.06.2018
∆ 18/17
Financial liabilites carried at fair value through income
0
0
0
0
0
0
202,5%
Liabilities to banks and customers
174
174
174
174
174
174
0,0%
Unearned premiums
0
0
0
0
0
0
n.m.
Reserves for loss and loss adjustment expenses
0
0
0
0
0
0
n.m.
Reserves for insurance and investment contracts
0
0
0
0
0
0
n.m.
Financial liabilites for unit-linked contracts
0
0
0
0
0
0
n.m.
Deferred tax liabilites
32
87
82
79
64
66
-16,9%
Other liabilities
2.464
2.644
2.858
2.936
2.700
3.229
10,0%
Liabilities of disposal groups classified as held for sale