Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/03 08:26:55 am
187.33 EUR   +0.91%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Allianz : 2Q 2018 Financial supplement (PDF)

0
08/03/2018 | 07:46am CEST

Allianz Group

Financial information as of 30 June 2018

Reporting by business segments and quarters

(starting from 1Q 2017)

Consolidated Balance Sheets Asset allocation

Allianz Group overview Property-Casualty overview Property-Casualty by region Life/Health overview Life/Health details Life/Health by region

Asset Management overview Corporate and Other overview Consolidation overview

Note: Where past years' figures have been adjusted as a consequence of changes to accounting regulations or their application, these restatements are considered in the spreadsheets retroactively. Therefore the figures above may differ from the figures originally published.

The quarterly figures regarding the net assets, financial position and results of operations have been prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards. The presented financial information does not represent financial statements within the meaning of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 1.

A S S E T S

Allianz Group

EUR mn

31.03.2017

30.06.2017

30.09.2017

31.12.2017

31.03.2018

30.06.2018

∆ 18/17

Cash and cash equivalents

15.744

17.154

17.911

17.119

16.664

17.974

5,0%

Financial assets carried at fair value through income

8.195

8.454

7.870

8.177

7.396

7.676

-6,1%

Investments

541.459

535.806

540.013

546.828

543.582

548.225

0,3%

Loans and advances to banks and customers

105.032

104.496

104.702

104.224

105.433

106.669

2,3%

Financial assets for unit-linked contracts

114.726

115.268

116.672

119.141

117.289

120.402

1,1%

Reinsurance assets

16.078

15.225

16.386

16.375

16.471

16.275

-0,6%

Deferred acquisition costs

25.311

24.061

23.538

23.184

24.845

25.926

11,8%

Deferred tax assets

1.109

951

954

931

945

1.045

12,3%

Other assets

39.266

38.041

36.875

37.731

40.666

38.889

3,1%

Non-current assets and assets of disposal groups classified as held for sale

13.869

14.378

13.999

14.329

296

250

-98,3%

Intangible assets

13.655

13.353

13.320

13.262

13.199

13.415

1,2%

Total assets

894.443

887.189

892.240

901.300

886.787

896.745

-0,5%

L I AB I L I T I E S A N D E Q U I T Y

EUR mn

31.03.2017

30.06.2017

30.09.2017

31.12.2017

31.03.2018

30.06.2018

∆ 18/17

Financial liabilites carried at fair value through income

11.804

11.073

11.346

11.291

10.336

10.762

-4,7%

Liabilities to banks and customers

12.727

13.666

13.455

12.746

13.023

13.767

8,0%

Unearned premiums

26.549

24.902

23.321

21.442

26.618

25.850

20,6%

Reserves for loss and loss adjustment expenses

72.879

71.745

73.691

73.292

72.527

72.918

-0,5%

Reserves for insurance and investment contracts

506.367

504.404

506.714

513.687

515.031

524.338

2,1%

Financial liabilites for unit-linked contracts

114.726

115.268

116.672

119.141

117.289

120.402

1,1%

Deferred tax liabilites

4.620

4.737

5.079

4.906

4.508

4.213

-14,1%

Other liabilities

39.702

39.799

39.439

39.639

39.213

39.261

-1,0%

Liabilities of disposal groups classified as held for sale

13.055

13.401

13.216

13.662

6

0

-100,0%

Certificated liabilities

7.707

7.682

7.590

9.596

9.111

9.205

-4,1%

Subordinated liabilities

13.646

13.448

13.340

13.295

13.228

13.387

0,7%

Total liabilities

823.783

820.127

823.863

832.698

820.889

834.102

0,2%

Shareholders' equity

67.680

64.198

65.027

65.553

63.300

60.282

-8,0%

Non-controlling interests

2.979

2.864

3.350

3.049

2.597

2.360

-22,6%

Total equity

70.659

67.062

68.377

68.602

65.897

62.642

-8,7%

Total liabilities and equity

894.443

887.189

892.240

901.300

886.787

896.745

-0,5%

A S S E T S

Property-Casualty

EUR mn

31.03.2017

30.06.2017

30.09.2017

31.12.2017

31.03.2018

30.06.2018

∆ 18/17

Cash and cash equivalents

3.552

3.483

3.498

3.317

3.924

3.931

18,5%

Financial assets carried at fair value through income

489

622

598

604

503

736

21,7%

Investments

103.446

102.414

102.433

101.668

100.835

101.105

-0,6%

Loans and advances to banks and customers

10.950

10.805

10.981

10.610

10.796

10.738

1,2%

Financial assets for unit-linked contracts

0

0

0

0

0

0

n.m.

Reinsurance assets

10.553

9.980

11.402

11.437

11.598

11.108

-2,9%

Deferred acquisition costs

5.253

5.026

4.803

4.715

5.158

5.070

7,5%

Deferred tax assets

1.040

1.001

1.005

891

904

883

-1,0%

Other assets

25.168

22.842

22.572

22.787

24.074

22.453

-1,5%

Non-current assets and assets of disposal groups classified as held for sale

12

55

12

23

104

57

151,6%

Intangible assets

2.844

2.820

2.954

2.985

3.034

3.101

3,9%

Total assets

163.306

159.048

160.257

159.036

160.931

159.182

0,1%

L I AB I L I T I E S A N D E Q U I T Y

EUR mn

31.03.2017

30.06.2017

30.09.2017

31.12.2017

31.03.2018

30.06.2018

∆ 18/17

Financial liabilites carried at fair value through income

103

87

161

133

151

160

20,4%

Liabilities to banks and customers

862

1.205

1.336

1.237

1.380

1.684

36,2%

Unearned premiums

22.260

20.648

18.979

17.065

22.021

21.099

23,6%

Reserves for loss and loss adjustment expenses

62.010

60.832

62.689

62.093

61.554

61.683

-0,7%

Reserves for insurance and investment contracts

14.838

14.791

14.791

14.928

14.880

14.796

-0,9%

Financial liabilites for unit-linked contracts

0

0

0

0

0

0

n.m.

Deferred tax liabilites

2.513

2.412

2.435

2.445

2.324

2.215

-9,4%

Other liabilities

17.641

17.142

17.644

18.876

16.336

16.250

-13,9%

Liabilities of disposal groups classified as held for sale

0

20

0

6

6

0

-100,0%

Certificated liabilities

11

11

11

11

0

0

-100,0%

Subordinated liabilities

0

0

0

0

0

0

-100,0%

Total liabilities

120.239

117.147

118.046

116.794

118.651

117.888

0,9%

Shareholders' equity

Non-controlling interests

Total equity

Total liabilities and equity

A S S E T S

Life/Health

EUR mn

31.03.2017

30.06.2017

30.09.2017

31.12.2017

31.03.2018

30.06.2018

∆ 18/17

Cash and cash equivalents

8.546

9.006

8.499

9.025

9.315

8.505

-5,8%

Financial assets carried at fair value through income

7.340

7.496

6.992

7.442

6.578

6.641

-10,8%

Investments

417.585

415.600

419.751

424.294

423.586

430.543

1,5%

Loans and advances to banks and customers

92.295

92.368

93.087

92.674

93.093

95.020

2,5%

Financial assets for unit-linked contracts

114.726

115.268

116.672

119.141

117.289

120.402

1,1%

Reinsurance assets

5.599

5.345

5.077

5.034

4.988

5.273

4,7%

Deferred acquisition costs

20.058

19.035

18.736

18.469

19.687

20.856

12,9%

Deferred tax assets

564

550

575

685

661

746

8,9%

Other assets

17.872

17.895

17.492

19.416

17.638

17.341

-10,7%

Non-current assets and assets of disposal groups classified as held for sale

120

404

107

204

192

192

-5,6%

Intangible assets

3.046

3.005

2.967

2.934

2.904

2.883

-1,7%

Total assets

687.752

685.973

689.956

699.318

695.931

708.403

1,3%

L I AB I L I T I E S A N D E Q U I T Y

EUR mn

31.03.2017

30.06.2017

30.09.2017

31.12.2017

31.03.2018

30.06.2018

∆ 18/17

Financial liabilites carried at fair value through income

11.588

10.828

11.015

11.021

10.038

10.510

-4,6%

Liabilities to banks and customers

5.492

6.128

5.939

5.655

5.593

5.454

-3,5%

Unearned premiums

4.309

4.293

4.371

4.402

4.635

4.780

8,6%

Reserves for loss and loss adjustment expenses

10.904

10.956

11.044

11.256

11.040

11.303

0,4%

Reserves for insurance and investment contracts

491.821

489.901

492.224

499.060

500.461

509.815

2,2%

Financial liabilites for unit-linked contracts

114.726

115.268

116.672

119.141

117.289

120.402

1,1%

Deferred tax liabilites

3.455

3.666

4.013

3.956

3.671

3.514

-11,2%

Other liabilities

15.023

14.864

14.248

14.600

13.504

13.670

-6,4%

Liabilities of disposal groups classified as held for sale

2

139

0

0

0

0

n.m.

Certificated liabilities

11

11

11

11

11

12

3,0%

Subordinated liabilities

95

95

95

65

65

65

0,0%

Total liabilities

657.427

656.150

659.633

669.168

666.308

679.525

1,5%

Shareholders' equity

Non-controlling interests

Total equity

Total liabilities and equity

A S S E T S

Asset Management

EUR mn

31.03.2017

30.06.2017

30.09.2017

31.12.2017

31.03.2018

30.06.2018

∆ 18/17

Cash and cash equivalents

918

884

883

1.050

735

939

-10,6%

Financial assets carried at fair value through income

69

84

88

72

75

67

-7,7%

Investments

136

116

24

24

25

36

50,2%

Loans and advances to banks and customers

67

57

55

59

66

64

8,4%

Financial assets for unit-linked contracts

0

0

0

0

0

0

n.m.

Reinsurance assets

0

0

0

0

0

0

n.m.

Deferred acquisition costs

0

0

0

0

0

0

n.m.

Deferred tax assets

250

210

189

148

160

176

18,9%

Other assets

2.693

2.937

3.254

3.215

3.372

3.742

16,4%

Non-current assets and assets of disposal groups classified as held for sale

29

27

0

0

0

0

n.m.

Intangible assets

7.753

7.517

7.388

7.332

7.249

7.421

1,2%

Total assets

11.916

11.833

11.881

11.901

11.681

12.445

4,6%

L I AB I L I T I E S A N D E Q U I T Y

EUR mn

31.03.2017

30.06.2017

30.09.2017

31.12.2017

31.03.2018

30.06.2018

∆ 18/17

Financial liabilites carried at fair value through income

0

0

0

0

0

0

202,5%

Liabilities to banks and customers

174

174

174

174

174

174

0,0%

Unearned premiums

0

0

0

0

0

0

n.m.

Reserves for loss and loss adjustment expenses

0

0

0

0

0

0

n.m.

Reserves for insurance and investment contracts

0

0

0

0

0

0

n.m.

Financial liabilites for unit-linked contracts

0

0

0

0

0

0

n.m.

Deferred tax liabilites

32

87

82

79

64

66

-16,9%

Other liabilities

2.464

2.644

2.858

2.936

2.700

3.229

10,0%

Liabilities of disposal groups classified as held for sale

4

5

0

0

0

0

n.m.

Certificated liabilities

0

0

0

0

0

0

n.m.

Subordinated liabilities

0

0

0

0

0

0

n.m.

Total liabilities

2.673

2.910

3.113

3.188

2.937

3.469

8,8%

Shareholders' equity

Non-controlling interests

Total equity

Total liabilities and equity

Disclaimer

Allianz SE published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 05:45:07 UTC
