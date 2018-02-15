Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Allianz    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ (ALV)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/15 12:18:39 pm
190.55 EUR   +1.40%
11:39aALLIANZ : 4Q 2017 -- Forecast
DJ
02/14ALLIANZ : Increases Stake in Euler Hermes to 92.43%
DJ
02/13ALLIANZ SE : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Allianz : 4Q 2017 -- Forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2018 | 11:39am CET

FRANKFURT--The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Allianz SE (ALV.XE) fourth-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, combined ratio in percent, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released February 16. 

=== 
.                                 Forecast  Change  Number of  Reported 
4th Quarter                           4Q17    in %   analysts      4Q16 
Operating Profit - Total             2,751     -3%          7     2,826 
Operating Profit - Property-Casualty 1,303     -8%          4     1,421 
Operating Profit - Life/Health       1,051     -3%          4     1,083 
Operating Profit - Asset Management    645     +1%          2       640 
Income Before Taxes                  2,352    -15%          2     2,768 
Net Income Attributable              1,441    -17%          7     1,744 
Basic Earnings Per Share              3.57     -7%          5      3.83 
Combined Ratio - Property-Casualty    94.9      --          4      94.0 
Dividend Per Share                    7.89     +4%         20      7.60 
 
Target Price                        215.35                 23 
===

Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.

DJG/voi 

-0-

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-18 0538ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANZ
11:39aALLIANZ : 4Q 2017 -- Forecast
DJ
02/14ALLIANZ : Increases Stake in Euler Hermes to 92.43%
DJ
02/13ALLIANZ SE : annual earnings release
02/13ENCOURAGING FUTURE GENERATIONS : The Game Changers
PU
02/12ALLIANZ : ++ Allianz becomes permanent La Scala partner ++
AQ
02/12ALLIANZ : LV= and Allianz Announce Strategic Partnership Business Transfer Plans
AQ
02/12ALLIANZ SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/09ALLIANZ : Dangerous Distractions
PU
02/09CISCO : Cybersecurity insurance breaks coming for Apple, Cisco customers
AQ
02/08ALLIANZ : Cisco, Apple, Aon, & Allianz introduce new cyber cover for businesses
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/14ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : My January 88-Stock Portfolio Review 
02/07M&A animal spirits stokes reinsurers 
01/15ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : My December 88-Stock Portfolio Review 
2017Venture capital deals of the week 
2017DIVIDENDS & INCOME DIGEST : The Year In Review 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.