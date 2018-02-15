Allianz : 4Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT--The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Allianz SE (ALV.XE) fourth-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, combined ratio in percent, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released February 16.
. Forecast Change Number of Reported
4th Quarter 4Q17 in % analysts 4Q16
Operating Profit - Total 2,751 -3% 7 2,826
Operating Profit - Property-Casualty 1,303 -8% 4 1,421
Operating Profit - Life/Health 1,051 -3% 4 1,083
Operating Profit - Asset Management 645 +1% 2 640
Income Before Taxes 2,352 -15% 2 2,768
Net Income Attributable 1,441 -17% 7 1,744
Basic Earnings Per Share 3.57 -7% 5 3.83
Combined Ratio - Property-Casualty 94.9 -- 4 94.0
Dividend Per Share 7.89 +4% 20 7.60
Target Price 215.35 23
Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.
