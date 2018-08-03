Log in
ALLIANZ (ALV)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/03 08:29:37 am
187.33 EUR   +0.91%
08:15aALLIANZ : net profit drops, but on track to meet FY target
RE
07:56aALLIANZ : Infographics
PU
07:46aALLIANZ : 2Q 2018 Financial supplement (PDF)
PU
Allianz : Asset-Management Profit Outweighed Insurance Decline in 2Q

08/03/2018 | 07:43am CEST

By Adam Clark

Allianz SE (ALV.XE) said Friday that it remains on track to meet its full-year profit target, as asset management growth more than offset a decline in its life-and-health insurance business in the second quarter.

The German insurer said its quarterly operating profit rose 2.3% to 3.0 billion euros ($3.48 billion) from the year-earlier quarter, leaving its interim profit slightly above the midpoint of its full-year target.

Net profit fell 5.2% to EUR1.9 billion, hit by the previously announced sale of a life portfolio in Taiwan.

In the asset-management division, which includes U.S. fund manager Pacific Investment Management Co., operating profit rose 12% to EUR652 million.

Allianz said Pimco increased its average third-party assets under management and margins. Across the unit, third-party AuM rose 2.5% to EUR1.46 trillion from the prior quarter, boosted by foreign exchange effects despite net outflows.

In life-and-health insurance, operating profit fell 4.6% to EUR1.08 billion due to a lower investment margin in Spain and Germany. Property-and-casualty insurance profit was stable at EUR1.46 billion.

Total revenue rose 2.9% to EUR30.9 billion, and Allianz said internal revenue growth, which adjusts for currency and consolidation effects, amounted to 6.5%.

Allianz's Solvency II ratio, a key measure of balance sheet strength, stood at 230% at the end of the quarter.

Write to Adam Clark at [email protected]; @AdamDowJones

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 125 B
EBIT 2018 11 409 M
Net income 2018 7 560 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,68%
P/E ratio 2018 10,59
P/E ratio 2019 9,98
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capitalization 80 989 M
Chart ALLIANZ
Duration : Period :
Allianz Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 214 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol Chief Financial Officer
Rolf Zimmermann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ-3.06%93 883
CHUBB LTD-5.81%65 082
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-7.42%49 561
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP2.73%46 577
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES1.76%42 372
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)-6.25%18 874
