Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares

Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information



15.01.2018 / 18:41

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, 15.01.2018

In the period from January 8, 2018 to, and including, January 12, 2018 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 624,712 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of December 29, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)

08 January 2018 125,900 199.3146 09 January 2018 125,800 199.2226 10 January 2018 123,849 200.3258 11 January 2018 125,100 200.4718 12 January 2018 124,063 201.3347

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since January 3, 2018 through, and including, January 12, 2018 amounts to 1,008,295.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).