Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

Munich, 15.01.2018
In the period from January 8, 2018 to, and including, January 12, 2018
Allianz SE has purchased a number of 624,712 shares within the framework of
its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the
announcement of December 29, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
|
|
|
|08 January 2018
|125,900
|199.3146
|09 January 2018
|125,800
|199.2226
|10 January 2018
|123,849
|200.3258
|11 January 2018
|125,100
|200.4718
|12 January 2018
|124,063
|201.3347
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back
program since January 3, 2018 through, and including, January 12, 2018
amounts to 1,008,295.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading
platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution
that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated
Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE
(www.allianz.com).
