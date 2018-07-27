Allianz : calls on runners globally to join World Run 2018

Allianz invites runners worldwide to join one of the largest global running events ever - and be part of smashing yet another world record. Seeking to inspire people to undertake recreational physical activity, Allianz has opened its annual employee event 'Allianz World Run' to all walkers and runners outside of the company. It is taking place until October 24.

Exercise is important for a healthy lifestyle, yet the challenge of the future is to keep people moving throughout their life time. Since the 1960s, physical activity levels have dropped by 32 percent in the United States and by 20 percent in the United Kingdom. In China, they have dropped by 45 percent in less than one generation1. Researchers link a sedentary lifestyle to increased risks of heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

For this reason, Allianz is now opening its World Run, which has so far been a very successful event among employees, to all those who want to increase their fitness level and, at the same time help Allianz to raise funds for the SOS Children's Villages. With the funds raised, projects related to education and emergency preparedness will be implemented in five SOS Children's Villages, one project per regional team. Participation is simple: Just sign up on www.allianzworldrun.com and track your activity with the Runtastic app.

'As a company that cares about the communities we live in, we have a sincere interest in promoting physical activity to improve general fitness and health,' says Oliver Bäte, CEO of Allianz SE. 'The Allianz World Run has proven to be an engaging way to work as a team and achieve this. Our colleagues showed commitment and endurance, running for a good cause. We now encourage all runners - from professionals to casual joggers - to join us.'