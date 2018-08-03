Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Allianz    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ (ALV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/03 11:26:45 am
187.51 EUR   +1.01%
11:11aALLIANZ : Video-Interview mit Giulio Terzariol / Bloomberg
PU
10:51aALLIANZ : says 2018 on track despite second-quarter net profit slip
RE
10:46aALLIANZ : Live webcast
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Allianz : says 2018 on track despite second-quarter net profit slip

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 10:51am CEST
FILE PHOTO - The company logo of German insurer Allianz SE is pictured before an annual news conference in Munich

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Allianz is on track to hit its 2018 profit targets, the German insurer said on Friday, after beating second-quarter net profit forecasts despite taking a hit on the sale of its Taiwanese life insurance portfolio.

Net profit fell 5 percent to 1.9 billion euros (£1.69 billion) but topped the 1.8 billion euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

It suffered a 224 million euro setback on the sale of its life insurance portfolio in Taiwan, Allianz said.

"We remain on track to meet our 2018 operating profit target," Chief Executive Oliver Baete said.

Baete has said operating profit will be within 500 million euros of its 11.1 billion euro 2017 result.

It is likely to be in the upper end of that range if there are no major natural catastrophes later this year, Chief Financial Officer Giulio Terzariol told journalists on a call on Friday.

Allianz reported a second quarter combined ratio of 94.1 percent, up from 93.7 percent a year earlier, on higher claims from weather-related events. The ratio measures costs and claims against premium income and insurers make an underwriting profit below 100 percent.

The company is conducting a strategy review of its property and casualty business with results expected in November. Terzariol said the review would not result in a major shake-up.

The insurance sector, including Allianz, is expected to bounce back from major hurricanes, fires and earthquakes in North America in 2017, the industry's costliest year ever.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANZ
11:11aALLIANZ : Video-Interview mit Giulio Terzariol / Bloomberg
PU
10:51aALLIANZ : says 2018 on track despite second-quarter net profit slip
RE
10:46aALLIANZ : Live webcast
PU
07:56aALLIANZ : Infographics
PU
07:46aALLIANZ : 2Q 2018 Financial supplement (PDF)
PU
07:43aALLIANZ : Asset-Management Profit Outweighed Insurance Decline in 2Q
DJ
07:16aALLIANZ : reports strong results for the second quarter of 2018 and confirms ful..
PU
07:16aALLIANZ : reports strong results for 2Q 2018 and confirms full-year outlook
PU
07:05aALLIANZ SE : Allianz reports strong results for the second quarter of 2018 and c..
EQ
08/02SAUDI FRANSI COOPERATIVE INSURANCE : Allianz Saudi Fransi promotes Saudi footbal..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25Allianz Life partners with Orion Advisor Services 
07/16Allianz - Not Just Interesting For Dividend Investors 
07/10DIVIDEND PORTFOLIO REVIEW : Top 2 Dividend Income For June 
06/29Financial upgrades 
06/20Altice Europe in ?2.5B deal to sell tower stakes in France, Portugal 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 125 B
EBIT 2018 11 409 M
Net income 2018 7 560 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,68%
P/E ratio 2018 10,59
P/E ratio 2019 9,98
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capitalization 80 989 M
Chart ALLIANZ
Duration : Period :
Allianz Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 214 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol Chief Financial Officer
Rolf Zimmermann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ-3.06%93 883
CHUBB LTD-5.81%64 490
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-7.42%49 364
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP1.55%46 577
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.04%42 215
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)-6.57%18 831
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.