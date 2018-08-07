Allot Communications : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
HOD HASHARON, Israel, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a global provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, today announced its second quarter 2018 financial results.
Q2 2018 - Financial Highlights
Revenues were $23.0 million, up 18% year-over-year;
GAAP gross margin improved to 70.8% up from 65.8% in Q2 2017;
Non-GAAP gross margin was 72.2% up from 67.6%in Q2 2017;
GAAP operating loss narrowed to $2.8 million compared to $3.8 million in Q2 2017;
Non-GAAP operating loss narrowed to $1.3 million compared to $2.4 million in Q2 2017;
Book-to-bill was above one for the sixth consecutive quarter;
Cash and cash equivalents increased to $105.9 million;
Financial Outlook
Management continues to expect 2018 revenues to grow to between $91 - 95 million, with revenues trending toward the upper half of the range;
2018 Book to Bill is expected at above 1;
Management Comment
Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented:
'I am very pleased with our progress as demonstrated through our second quarter results, which represent another quarter of growth and improvement in margins. We are investing additional resources in pursuing and capturing the increasing growth opportunities we see in our end markets. We expect these investments to continue to bring us growth.
'Much of our growth in the first half of the year came from actionable intelligence use cases and we are pleased with our improvements in this market segment. Furthermore, we are very encouraged by the market traction we are seeing for our security solutions. We expect to announce soon a new unified security deal for Telefonica Spain. We look forward to close additional security deals over the quarters and years ahead.'
Q2 2018 Financial Results Summary
Total revenues for the second quarter of 2018 were $23.0 million, up 18% compared to $19.5 million in the second quarter of 2017.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2018 was $16.3 million (gross margin of 70.8%), a 27% improvement compared with $12.8 million (gross margin of 65.8%) in the second quarter of 2017.
Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2018 was $16.6 million (gross margin of 72.2%), a 26% improvement compared with $13.2 million (gross margin of 67.6%) in the second quarter of 2017. The higher level of gross margin represents a favorable sales mix in the quarter.
Net loss on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2018 was $2.4 million, or $0.07 per basic share, an improvement compared with a net loss of $4.0 million, or $0.12 per basic share, in the second quarter of 2017.
Non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2018 was $1.2 million, or $0.04 per basic share, an improvement compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.07 per basic share, in the second quarter of 2017.
Cash and investments as of June 30, 2018 totaled $105.9 million, compared to $104.7 million in March 31, 2018.
About Allot Communications
Allot Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure. For more information, visit www.allot.com
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation:
The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, restructuring expenses, changes in taxes related items and other acquisition-related expenses.
These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading 'Risk Factors' in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
TABLE - 1
ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
$ 23,003
$ 19,502
$ 44,735
$ 37,937
Cost of revenues
6,712
6,662
13,636
12,980
Gross profit
16,291
12,840
31,099
24,957
Operating expenses:
Research and development costs, net
6,298
5,364
12,091
10,897
Sales and marketing
10,182
8,747
20,215
17,727
General and administrative
2,579
2,519
5,045
5,060
Total operating expenses
19,059
16,630
37,351
33,684
Operating loss
(2,768)
(3,790)
(6,252)
(8,727)
Financial and other income, net
806
112
1,036
474
Loss before income tax expenses
(1,962)
(3,678)
(5,216)
(8,253)
Tax expenses
455
352
887
854
Net Loss
(2,417)
(4,030)
(6,103)
(9,107)
Basic net loss per share
$ (0.07)
$ (0.12)
$ (0.18)
$ (0.27)
Diluted net loss per share
$ (0.07)
$ (0.12)
$ (0.18)
$ (0.27)
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing basic net loss per share
33,655,940
33,200,982
33,606,236
33,146,715
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing diluted net loss per share
33,655,940
33,200,982
33,606,236
33,146,715
TABLE - 2
ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
GAAP Revenues
$ 23,003
$ 19,502
$ 44,735
$ 37,937
Fair value adjustment for acquired deferred revenues write down
-
13
-
37
Non-GAAP Revenues
$ 23,003
$ 19,515
$ 44,735
$ 37,974
GAAP cost of revenues
$ 6,712
$ 6,662
$ 13,636
$ 12,980
Share-based compensation (1)
(90)
(96)
(170)
(192)
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
(232)
(242)
(465)
(474)
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
$ 6,390
$ 6,324
$ 13,001
$ 12,314
GAAP gross profit
$ 16,291
$ 12,840
$ 31,099
$ 24,957
Gross profit adjustments
$ 322
351
635
703
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 16,613
$ 13,191
$ 31,734
$ 25,660
GAAP operating expenses
$ 19,059
$ 16,630
$ 37,351
$ 33,684
Share-based compensation (1)
(630)
(870)
(1,254)
(1,618)
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
(175)
(135)
(350)
(269)
Expenses related to M&A activities (3)
(151)
-
(189)
(89)
Changes in tax related items (4)
(170)
-
(170)
-
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 17,933
$ 15,625
$ 35,388
$ 31,708
GAAP financial and other income
$ 806
$ 112
$ 1,036
$ 474
Expenses related to M&A activities (3)
(292)
306
(142)
379
Non-GAAP Financial and other income
$ 514
$ 418
$ 894
$ 853
GAAP taxes on income
$ 455
$ 352
$ 887
$ 854
Tax expenses (in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded)
(19)
(64)
(38)
(130)
Non-GAAP taxes on income
$ 436
$ 288
$ 849
$ 724
GAAP Net Loss
$ (2,417)
$ (4,030)
$ (6,103)
$ (9,107)
Share-based compensation (1)
720
966
1,424
1,810
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
407
377
815
743
Expenses related to M&A activities (3)
(141)
306
47
468
Changes in tax related items (4)
170
-
170
-
Fair value adjustment for acquired deferred revenues write down
-
13
-
37
Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded
19
64
38
130
Non-GAAP Net income (Loss)
$ (1,242)
$ (2,304)
$ (3,609)
$ (5,919)
GAAP Loss per share (diluted)
$ (0.07)
$ (0.12)
$ (0.18)
$ (0.27)
Share-based compensation
0.02
0.03
0.04
0.05
Amortization of intangible assets
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
Expenses related to M&A activities
(0.01)
0.01
0.00
0.01
Fair value adjustment for acquired deferred revenues write down
-
0.00
-
0.00
Changes in taxes and headcount related items
0.01
0.00
0.01
0.00
Tax benefit (in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded)
0.00
0.00
-
0.01
Non-GAAP Net loss per share (diluted)
(0.04)
$ (0.07)
$ (0.11)
$ (0.18)
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing GAAP diluted net loss per share
33,655,940
33,200,982
33,606,236
33,146,715
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share
33,655,940
33,200,982
33,606,236
33,146,715
TABLE - 2 cont.
ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
March 31,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(1) Share-based compensation:
Cost of revenues
$ 90
$ 96
$ 170
$ 192
Research and development costs, net
171
217
326
446
Sales and marketing
215
246
437
487
General and administrative
244
407
491
685
$ 720
$ 966
$ 1,424
$ 1,810
(2) Amortization of intangible assets
Cost of revenues
$ 232
$ 242
$ 465
$ 474
Sales and marketing
175
135
350
269
$ 407
$ 377
$ 815
$ 743
(3) Expenses related to M&A activities
General and administrative
$ -
$ -
$ 38
$ 89
Research and development costs, net
151
-
151
-
Financial expenses (income)
(292)
306
(142)
379
$ (141)
$ 306
$ 47
$ 468
(4) Changes in tax related items
Sales and marketing
$ 100
$ -
$ 100
$ -
General and administrative
70
-
70
-
$ 170
$ -
$ 170
$ -
TABLE - 3
ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 20,371
$ 15,342
Short term deposits
20,943
31,043
Restricted deposit
580
428
Marketable securities
64,037
63,194
Trade receivables, net
24,626
22,737
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
2,772
2,649
Inventories
8,010
7,897
Total current assets
141,339
143,290
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Severance pay fund
298
302
Deferred taxes
263
301
Other assets
742
1,135
Total long-term assets
1,303
1,738
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
5,482
5,002
GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
38,208
34,495
Total assets
$ 186,332
$ 184,525
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$ 6,357
$ 5,857
Deferred revenues
11,828
11,370
Other payables and accrued expenses
19,479
14,277
Total current liabilities
37,664
31,504
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Deferred revenues
4,382
3,878
Accrued severance pay
769
747
Other long term liabilities
5,236
5,267
Total long-term liabilities
10,387
9,892
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
138,281
143,129
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 186,332
$ 184,525
TABLE - 4
ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net Loss
$ (2,417)
$ (4,030)
$ (6,103)
$ (9,107)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation
555
535
1,053
1,065
Stock-based compensation related to options granted to employees
720
966
1,424
1,809
Amortization of intangible assets
407
376
815
743
Capital loss
36
3
39
7
Decrease (Increase) in accrued severance pay, net
(7)
56
26
84
Decrease (Increase) in other assets
(395)
258
393
566
Decrease in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities
169
376
415
502
Decrease in trade receivables
(2,635)
(1,469)
(1,889)
(209)
Decrease (Increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses
1,597
1,028
(282)
406
Decrease (Increase) in inventories
164
(2,087)
(113)
(2,849)
Decrease in long-term deferred taxes, net
19
67
38
134
Increase (Decrease) in trade payables
(113)
4,287
489
6,136
Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals
214
340
(285)
616
Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues
943
(108)
1,674
(961)
Increase in other payables and accrued expenses
2,920
269
3,405
760
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
2,177
867
1,099
(298)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Increase in restricted deposit
(352)
-
(152)
-
Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits
(4,000)
4,805
10,100
5,278
Purchase of property and equipment
(874)
(949)
(1,568)
(1,760)
Investment in marketable securities
(10,896)
(8,950)
(17,957)
(15,538)
Proceeds from redemption or sale of marketable securities
11,422
7,662
16,413
12,411
Acquisitions
-
-
(3,048)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(4,700)
2,568
3,788
391
Cash flows from financing activities:
Exercise of employee stock options
59
17
142
41
Net cash provided by financing activities
59
17
142
41
Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(2,464)
3,452
5,029
134
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
22,835
20,008
15,342
23,326
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
