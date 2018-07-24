Allot Communications : AMTEL-SVYAZ Deploys Allot Service Gateway for QoE/QoS Assurance and DDoS Mitigation

HOD HASHARON, Israel, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Communications Ltd., (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, announced today that Russian satellite operator AMTEL-SVYAZ has implemented the Allot Service Gateway (SG), including DDoS Secure, in partnership with Mandarin Solutions, to maximize visibility, security and control in a fully virtualized environment. The Allot SG DPI solution combines application-aware traffic control, DDoS protection, and bot containment to improve network Quality of Service (QoS) and user Quality of Experience (QoE) by eliminating malicious attacks and limiting bandwidth-hungry applications.

AMTEL-SVYAZ is a rapidly growing provider of very small aperture terminal (VSAT) satellite communications services, servicing business-to-government and business-to-consumer market segments.

"The advantage of the DPI system from Allot is that it can be deployed on a virtual infrastructure. Thus, we were able to reduce the initial cost (CAPEX) and reduce the payback period of the system," said Igor Ilinchik, first deputy CEO at AMTEL-SVYAZ. "Solving the problems of network protection against DDoS attacks and overloads enabled us to improve our quality of services."

"It was a pleasure working with Allot to deliver such a comprehensive solution to Amtel," said Tatiana Simonenko, the CEO of Mandarin Solutions. "A key factor in AMTEL-SVYAZ decision was Allot's high-quality resolution of both initial and ongoing requirements in the delivery of such a successful POC."

By activating Allot Traffic Management and DDoS Protection functionality on a virtualized implementation of the Allot SG, AMTEL-SVYAZ is now able to:

Protect service availability and quality by blocking both inbound and outband DDoS attacks;

Gain full visibility of DDoS attacks, along with valuable threat intelligence previously unavailable;

Enhance customer satisfaction through improved streaming quality;

Meet regulatory compliance requirements; and

Save time and costs by implementing a fully virtualized solution.

"We're delighted that AMTEL-SVYAZ can benefit from our unique blend of network intelligence and security solutions which allow service providers to deploy true multi-service functionality in a fully virtualized form factor. This reduces implementation costs and overall TCO for the project, all while delivering a superior performance," said Ran Fridman, Executive Vice President, Sales of Allot. "Our granular DPI technology ensures robust protection against a rapidly evolving DDoS threat landscape and offers a new level of network bandwidth intelligence, keeping service providers firmly on the front foot when it comes to ensuring quality of service and customer satisfaction."

To learn more about how Allot helped AMTEL-SVYAZ assure service quality and user QoE, download our customer success story.

About Allot

Allot Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure. For more information, visit www.allot.com.

About AMTEL-SVYAZ

AMTEL-SVYAZ (JSC) provides a full range of VSAT satellite based communications services to business-to-government, business-to-operator, business-to-business and business-to-consumer market segments. The company is based in Moscow, Russia and was established in 2004 to provide satellite services for all of Russia, from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka. To date AMTEL-SVYAZ has successfully implemented over 90 federal projects and has a wide and fast-growing customer base. The company continuously invests in new solutions and technologies to ensure high customer satisfaction and attract new customers. For more information, visit www.amtelcom.ru.

About Mandarin Solutions

Mandarin Solutions Ltd. is a young Russian company formed by experienced IT specialists. We provide technical consulting, design and construction of communication networks; solutions in data transmission, storage, information processing and complex security platforms, traffic management, business intelligence and optimization of high-performance systems. One of the priorities of the company is the development and implementation of cloud services based on our own platform. Our services make it possible for customers to optimize, visualize and protect their networks, migrate to cloud or improve existing cloud solutions. For more information, visit cloud.mandarin.solutions.

