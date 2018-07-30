Allot Communications : to Present at the Oppenheimer Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference in Boston

Log in
07/30/2018 | 10:01am CEST

HOD HASHARON, Israel, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading provider of security and monetization solutions that enable service providers to protect and personalize the digital experience, announced that it will be presenting at the 21st Annual Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference in Boston.

Allot logo

The conference will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston.  Allot is scheduled to present at 3:05pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. A copy of the presentation will be available on Allot's investor relations website.

At the conference there will be an opportunity for investors to meet one-on-one with Allot CFO Alberto Sessa. Furthermore, Allot's CFO will also be in New York on August 9-10 meeting with investors and analysts. Investors interested in meeting with the CFO should contact the Allot Investor Relations team at [email protected].

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure. For more information, visit www.allot.com

Investor Relations Contact:

GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft/Gavriel Frohwein
+1-646-688-3559
[email protected]

Public Relations Contact:
Vered Zur
VP Marketing
[email protected]

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allot-to-present-at-the-oppenheimer-annual-technology-internet--communications-conference-in-boston-300688289.html

SOURCE Allot Communications Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2018
