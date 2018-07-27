Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    ALNY

ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ALNY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals : to Webcast Conference Call Discussing Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 03:28pm CEST

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2018 on Thursday, August 2, 2018, before the U.S. financial markets open.

Management will provide an update on the Company and discuss second quarter 2018 results as well as expectations for the future via conference call on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 8:30 am ET. To access the call, please dial 877-312-7507 (domestic) or 631-813-4828 (international) five minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 1365915. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:30 am ET on the day of the call. To access the replay, please dial 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) and refer to conference ID 1365915.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.alnylam.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Alnylam website approximately two hours after the event.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, and hepatic infectious diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust discovery platform and deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including four product candidates that are in late-stage development. Looking forward, Alnylam will continue to execute on its “Alnylam 2020” strategy of building a multi-product, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a sustainable pipeline of RNAi-based medicines to address the needs of patients who have limited or inadequate treatment options. Alnylam employs over 800 people in the U.S. and Europe and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam or on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, I
03:28pALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : to Webcast Conference Call Discussing Second Quarter 2..
BU
01:16pALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for ONPATTRO™ (pa..
BU
07/25ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : Presents New Analyses of Clinical Results from APOLLO ..
AQ
07/23ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : Presents New Analyses of Clinical Results from APOLLO ..
BU
07/19TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Endo Internat..
AC
07/12ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : Arbutus Presents Corporate Update on Key Milestones
AQ
07/11ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : Arbutus Presents Corporate Update on Key Milestones
AQ
07/09ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Publication of APOLLO Phase 3 Clinical Study..
AQ
07/06ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Publication of APOLLO Phase 3 Clinical Study..
AQ
07/05ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : to Host Fifth Annual "RNAi Roundtable" Webcast Series
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:27aAlnylam receives positive CHMP opinion for ONPATTRO for the treatment of hATT.. 
07/24Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Updates On Givosiran, in Development for the T.. 
07/18ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA : Long-Term Growth Prospect Flying Too Close To The Sun 
07/06Biogen leads biotechs into positive territory 
06/29SPECIALTY REPORT ON RNA-BASED THERAP : A Novel Approach To Stellar Medicinal Inn.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 101 M
EBIT 2018 -708 M
Net income 2018 -709 M
Finance 2018 851 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 96,8x
EV / Sales 2019 37,3x
Capitalization 10 629 M
Chart ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 148 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Maraganore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barry E. Greene President
Michael W. Bonney Chairman
Yvonne L. Greenstreet Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Manmeet Singh Soni Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-16.14%10 629
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%28 530
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC24.65%25 839
LONZA GROUP15.04%22 685
INCYTE CORPORATION-26.19%14 859
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.33.18%11 224
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.