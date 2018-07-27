Alnylam Pharmaceuticals : to Webcast Conference Call Discussing Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Alnylam
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics
company, announced today that it will report financial results for the
second quarter ending June 30, 2018 on Thursday, August 2, 2018, before
the U.S. financial markets open.
Management will provide an update on the Company and discuss second
quarter 2018 results as well as expectations for the future via
conference call on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 8:30 am ET. To access the
call, please dial 877-312-7507 (domestic) or 631-813-4828
(international) five minutes prior to the start time and refer to
conference ID 1365915. A replay of the call will be available beginning
at 11:30 am ET on the day of the call. To access the replay, please dial
855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) and refer to
conference ID 1365915.
A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investors
section of the Company’s website, www.alnylam.com.
An archived webcast will be available on the Alnylam website
approximately two hours after the event.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005313/en/