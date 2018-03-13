Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/13 07:49:36 pm
1143.4 USD   -1.93%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Alphabet : German antitrust head plans third digital market investigation

03/13/2018 | 07:28pm CET
German flag is seen on the laptop screen in front of a computer screen on which cyber code is displayed, in this illustration picture

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German antitrust regulators plan to open its third investigation into the digital market soon, its chief said on Tuesday, sending a warning to tech companies not to abuse their dominance or misuse their collection of personal data.

The comments underline growing regulatory concerns across Europe about the collection of personal data by tech companies.

Last month, the Federal Cartel Office kicked off a sector inquiry into online advertising after advertisers and publishers voiced worries about Google (>> Alphabet) and Facebook strong market position.

The move came two months after it launched a sector inquiry to find out how smart TV makers handled user data and the terms of their contracts. Smart TVs, which allow viewers to receive and transmit their user data, have become increasingly popular.

"There will be a third one (sector inquiry) in a short period of time which we are hoping to get out," antitrust chief Andreas Mundt told a conference organised by the Studienvereinigung Kartellrecht association.

Asked by reporters about the investigation's focus, he said: "If there are deficits (gaps in enforcement), it will be digital markets."

Granted new powers in June, the German watchdog can launch wide-ranging investigations if it has reasonable suspicion that consumer law provisions have been violated but it cannot sanction infringers or open individual cases.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Edmund Blair)

By Foo Yun Chee

Stocks treated in this article : Facebook, Alphabet
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -1.35% 182.29 Delayed Quote.4.70%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 134 B
EBIT 2018 34 179 M
Net income 2018 29 094 M
Finance 2018 95 909 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 28,05
P/E ratio 2019 23,92
EV / Sales 2018 5,31x
EV / Sales 2019 4,29x
Capitalization 806 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | GOOGL | US02079K3059 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 273 $
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET10.68%806 426
BAIDU13.43%92 240
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION0.96%28 044
NAVER CORP--.--%24 921
YANDEX31.24%13 983
SOGOU INC-18.06%3 790
