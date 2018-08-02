Alphabet : Google Considering Censored Search Engine for Return to China -- Update

By Douglas MacMillan

Google is testing a mobile version of its search engine that would adhere to China's strict controls over content, a person familiar with the matter said, indicating renewed interest in a market that the Alphabet Inc. unit abandoned eight years ago in protest over government censorship.

Plans for Google's censored search product aren't completed, and it may never come to fruition, the person said. Chief among the hurdles, Google would need approval to re-enter the search market from Chinese authorities, who block access within the country to Google's search engine as well as many other foreign news and social-networking sites.

If the effort were to proceed, it would mark a sharp about-face for Google that is certain to fuel controversy among human-rights advocates and many of its own employees, as well as U.S. politicians. When Google abandoned its Chinese search operations in 2010 to protest the state's censorship, co-founder Sergey Brin described the government as having the "earmarks of totalitarianism" of the Soviet Union, where he was born.

A Google spokeswoman noted that the company already offers several other apps in China, including one for translation, and that it works with Chinese developers and has invested in Chinese companies including e-commerce giant JD.com Inc.

Google's Chinese search effort, which was reported earlier by the Intercept, is coming to light at a time of rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China, which also could complicate Google's plans. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the Trump administration is considering more than doubling its proposed tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25% as it seeks to pressure Beijing into further negotiations.

China has long operated one of the most extensive internet censorship systems in the world, and its efforts have only increased since Google's search departure. President Xi Jinping's administration has tightened limits on expression on Chinese websites and pushed to give the Communist Party's propaganda outlets and an even more prominent voice in the public sphere.

At the same time, China's population of internet users also has ballooned--to more than 770 million as of last year, by far the world's largest -- as has the clout of its domestic internet giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

China has been the subject of a vexing internal debate at Google for more than a decade. The company began offering a filtered version of its search engine to Chinese users in 2005, despite the reservations of some executives who believed censorship violated the company's goal of making the world's information "universally accessible and useful."

Even after shutting its censored search engine, Google maintained a presence in China, employing engineers, salespeople and product managers and working to introduce new services for consumers.

Google's Android is the dominant operating system for Chinese smartphones, but the Google-licensed version of Android isn't available in China. That has opened the door for Chinese phone makers such as Xiaomi Inc. to create their own versions of Android that don't provide revenue to Google, and others, such as search company Baidu Inc., to create their own app stores.

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai has steadily stepped up Google's activity in China since he took over in 2015. Google last year opened an artificial intelligence lab in Beijing and the company has begun offering Android apps, including a translation service and a file-storing app.

Other initiatives, including Google's effort to launch an Android mobile app store in the country, have failed to gain approval from local authorities.

Other U.S. tech giants have made concessions to the Chinese government. Apple Inc. last year was criticized after it removed software from its app store in China that allowed users to circumvent the country's vast system of internet filters.

"We believe in engaging with governments even when we disagree," Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook told analysts last year. He added that doing business in markets like China, despite local restrictions, brings benefits to customers and "is in the best interests of the folks there."

While Apple's business centers on selling smartphones, search and content are core to Google.

Capitulating to government censorship risks inflaming Google's vocal workforce. Its employees have used internal company forums to debate other Google policies, including a partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense to help aid the image-recognition of its drones. Google said earlier this year it wouldn't renew that contract in part because of employees' concern.

U.S. lawmakers already are scrutinizing Google's data-sharing agreements with Chinese handset makers including Huawei Technologies Co. A group of Republican Senators wrote a letter to Mr. Pichai in June, suggesting the company was hypocritical for ending a partnership with the Pentagon while continuing to work with Chinese companies.

"While we regret that Google did not want to continue a long and fruitful tradition of collaboration between the military and technology companies, we are even more disappointed that Google apparently is more willing to support the Chinese Communist Party than the U.S. military," the group said.

