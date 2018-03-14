Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET (GOOGL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Alphabet : Google to ban ads on cryptocurrencies, related products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 08:31pm CET
The Google logo is seen at the

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (>> Alphabet) Google said on Wednesday it will ban advertisements for cryptocurrencies and related content starting in June.

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc Google said on Wednesday it will ban advertisements for cryptocurrencies and related content starting in June.

Under the new policy, the company will ban ads for unregulated or speculative financial products like binary options, cryptocurrency and financial spread betting among others.

In a separate blog post, Google said it took down 3.2 billion ads that violated its advertising policies in 2017, nearly double the number of ads it removed in 2016.

"Improving the ads experience across the web, whether that's removing harmful ads or intrusive ads, will continue to be a top priority for us," Scott Spencer, director of sustainable ads, said.

In January, Facebook Inc said it will ban ads promoting financial products and services tied to cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings.

The policy will be implemented across its platforms, including Facebook, Audience Network and Instagram, the company said.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Stocks treated in this article : Facebook, Alphabet
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 1.00% 183.56 Delayed Quote.3.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
08:31pALPHABET : Google to ban ads on cryptocurrencies, related products
RE
05:36pEurope Tightens Screws on U.S. Tech Amid Trans-Atlantic Tensions Over Trade
DJ
03:31pAPPLE : France Targets Apple, Google for 'Abusive Commercial Practices' -- Updat..
DJ
03:22pFrance to sue Google, Apple over developer contracts - minister
RE
03:15pFRANCE TO SUE GOOGLE, APPLE OVER DEV : minister
RE
03:15pFRANCE TO SUE GOOGLE, APPLE OVER DEV : minister
RE
03:15pALPHABET : White Men Challenge Workplace Diversity Efforts
DJ
01:59pAPPLE : France Targets Apple, Google for 'Abusive Commercial Practices'
DJ
10:37aAPPLE : France to Sue Google, Apple for 'Abusive Trade Practices' -Reuters
DJ
10:05aTrump eyes tariffs on up to £43 billion Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, appare..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:20pFT : EU online platform regulations expand to include Google 
12:32pGetting Ahead Of The Technology Curve 
11:55aFAAMG In Risk Zone 
09:53aOPENING THE BLACK BOX : Why AI Needs To Be Transparent 
09:16aFrance will sue Apple, Google over developer treatment 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 134 B
EBIT 2018 34 179 M
Net income 2018 29 094 M
Finance 2018 95 909 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 28,18
P/E ratio 2019 24,03
EV / Sales 2018 5,34x
EV / Sales 2019 4,31x
Capitalization 810 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | GOOGL | US02079K3059 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 273 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET8.21%809 743
BAIDU13.43%92 348
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION1.54%28 277
NAVER CORP--.--%25 408
YANDEX31.24%13 975
SOGOU INC-17.72%3 712
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.